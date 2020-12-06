Iranian missiles 'will be dealt with' if they get to Venezuela, Trump's envoy for Iran and Venezuela says

Christopher Woody
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro military exercise missile
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military exercise in Charallave, Venezuela, February 10, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

  • Iran and Venezuela have grown closer in recent years, as both countries seek to counter the intense pressure campaign that the US has mounted against them.

  • US officials have said that Iran's military presence in Venezuela is growing and that if Iranian missiles start to arrive in the South American country, then the US could step in.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

US officials have watched warming ties between Iran and Venezuela with concern, expressing alarm over what they say are Iran's military presence in and arms sales to the South American country.

The Trump administration's special representative for Iran and Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, is the latest to do so, warning this week that the US would act if Iran sends missiles to Venezuela.

"I've made one very concrete statement about this: We will not accept, we will not tolerate, the placement in Venezuela of Iranian missiles that can reach the United States," Abrams said Thursday during a webinar hosted by George Mason University's National Security Institute.

"We will not accept it, and if they try to do it, at least in this administration, we will try to interdict it, and if they arrive in Venezuela, they will be dealt with in Venezuela. It is not acceptable to have Iranian missiles in Venezuela that can reach the United States," Abrams added.

Elliot Abrams
Elliot Abrams, US special adviser for Venezuela, takes questions from reporters at the US Embassy in Lisbon, April 9, 2019. AP Photo/Armando Franca

The Trump administration has mounted an intense campaign to isolate Iran, but as it failed to extend an arms embargo on Tehran this fall, the administration and its allies accused Venezuela of supporting Iran's malign activity.

During the announcement of more sanctions on Iran in late September, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of working with Tehran "to flout the UN arms embargo."

Days later, Sen. Marco Rubio, an influential advisor to Trump on Latin American affairs, said the expiration of that arms embargo in October could lead to Iran "beginning to share weaponry with the Venezuelan military."

Rubio added that "many options are on the table" to stop such an exchange, including "physical prevention."

Adm. Craig Faller, who oversees US military operations in the region as head of US Southern Command, expressed similar concerns this week.

"We see growing Iranian influence in [Venezuela] to include the Quds force, which is alarming and concerning, and some weapons ties," Faller said at a Defense Writers Group event. Quds force is the external arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Faller said the US is concerned about "what we see as the interactions between Iran and Venezuela."

"It's not just oil shipments. It's arms shipments as well," Faller added. "We have been tracking that. We saw an uptick in that this year. We're watching the rate of change very carefully to see if it connects to any other Iranian malfeasance around the globe." 

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro military soldiers troops fighter jet
Maduro at a military exercise in Maracaibo, February 6, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Iran and Venezuela, both founding members of OPEC, have longstanding ties, aligning as foes of the US. More recently, Iran has supported Venezuela with gasoline, which Venezuela now struggles to produce after years of mismanagement and neglect of its oil industry.

The US seized several Iranian tankers headed to Venezuela earlier this year, which drew warnings about retaliation from Iran. Another flotilla of tankers, the largest Iran has sent so far, is now reportedly on its way to Venezuela.

Venezuela has in the past received or made deals for Iranian military hardware, such as small arms or drones, but experts doubt a deal for weaponry like missiles is likely because of Iran's reticence about escalation and Venezuela's lack of funds.

"Venezuela has increased military purchases from Iran in recent years, but there's no evidence Venezuela is seeking any kind of missiles that could reach the Unites States, from Iran or anyone else," said Geoff Ramsey, director for Venezuela at the Washington Office on Latin America.

The Trump administration is also seen as unlikely to take military action against Maduro because of the complexity involved and because of Trump's seeming aversion to large-scale military confrontations.

Asked on Thursday if he was suggesting "a potential Cuban Missile-style crisis" with Iranian missiles in Venezuela, Abrams said no, arguing his comments would help prevent that.

"We're not going to tolerate it, and I think that making that statement flatly and clearly will serve as an adequate deterrent, and we will never face that," Abrams said.

Juan Guaido
Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaidó takes the oath of office as president of the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2019. Fernando Llano, File/AP Photo

President-elect Joe Biden isn't likely to make a dramatic shift when it comes to dealing with Maduro, but his election, and leadership changes in Congress, suggests there will be a move away from Trump's hardline approach.

But Abrams, citing his interactions with some Democratic lawmakers, said Thursday that there had been broad agreement on Trump's handling of the crisis in the South American country.

"Venezuela policy has been remarkably bipartisan in the last four years," Abrams said. "When [opposition leader] Juan Guaidó was invited to the State of Union ... he stood up in the balcony, everybody rose and applauded, and right behind [Trump] was Nancy Pelosi doing it, so it's been a bipartisan policy."

Ramsey said the US has "truly hit maximum pressure" on Venezuela and that its "options are limited at this point."

"The Trump administration has isolated the Maduro regime in every conceivable forum and sanctioned everything in Venezuela except oxygen," Ramsey told Insider. "At some point the US government is going to have to look at the massive leverage it has given itself in Venezuela and be realistic about what can honestly be achieved toward the goal of advancing a peaceful, democratic solution."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college

    Dr. Jill Biden has devoted her life to the field of education, and that won’t change when she becomes first lady next month. According to a source close to her, Biden will advocate for debt-free community college. 

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Trump signs anti-doping act into law

    The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, empowers prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, as well restitution to victims. It was now up to the justice department to develop a robust program, cooperating with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and international law enforcement, to bring the guilty to justice and create zero tolerance for doping in sports, he added.

  • Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

    Iran's death toll from the global pandemic has risen above 50,000, state television said Saturday, as the country grapples with the worst outbreak in the Middle East. A two-week partial lockdown in the capital of Tehran and other major cities helped slow, but not stop the rising wave of deaths from the coronavirus over the past few weeks. President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday that the lockdown could be extended to more cities or reimposed on the capital, if people do not abide by health measures.

  • Surfer escapes shark attack in South Australia

    A surfer has managed to escape a shark attack on the coast of South Australia. The 29-year-old man is understood to have been bitten by a great white shark in Kangaroo Island waters on Sunday afternoon (local time). He was airlifted to hospital in Adelaide after emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm, with reports a surfer had been bitten. "The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote," South Australia Police said. "Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was then airlifted to Adelaide for treatment."

  • Fact check: Biden got record number of popular votes despite small campaign events

    A meme comparing Biden, Trump and Obama campaign events lacks context. Biden kept events small and Obama didn't have COVID-19 to deal with.

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Trump urges rally to vote for Georgia GOP Senate candidates, in spite of ‘friends’ who urge against voting over baseless voter fraud claims

    During a rally in Valdosta, Ga., President Trump repeated false voter fraud claims, but urged rallygoers to vote for GOP Senate incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Trump referred to “friends” who suggested not voting in the Jan. 5 runoff election over those baseless claims. Federal and local officials have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

    President Donald Trump flooded his first postelection political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods Saturday as he claimed victory in an election he decisively lost. TRUMP on the now-settled presidential contest: “We’re winning this election.”

  • France tells Britain: our fishermen must have access to your waters

    France knows that in any post-Brexit trade deal with Britain its fishermen will not maintain their current quotas for catches in British waters, but an accord must be founded on a "large and lasting" access, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said. Beaune told the Journal de Dimanche that Britain could not on the one hand want access to the totality of the European Union's single market but on the other set its own terms for fisheries. "We know that the days of full access to fish quotas in British territorial waters are over," Beaune told the Sunday weekly.

  • World's biggest iceberg captured by RAF cameras

    A reconnaissance flight in the South Atlantic obtains spectacular imagery of the giant iceberg A68a.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.