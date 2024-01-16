Iranian Missiles Level Home of Kurdish Businessman in Erbil

A series of ballistic missiles launched by Iran late on Monday, January 15, destroyed the home of a prominent Kurdish businessman in northern Iraq and killed his family, a local reporter told Storyful.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it fired ballistic missiles at the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region’s capital on Monday, targeting “the base” of Israel’s Mossad spy agency in Erbil as well as Islamic State targets in neighboring Syria.

The statement was carried by Tasnim News, which is affiliated with the IRGC.

The Kurdistan Regional government condemned the attack, and said the strikes killed civilians.

Three missiles hit the home of prominent businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who had extensive property dealings in Erbil, a Kurdistan 24 reporter told Storyful. Dizayee was among four people killed, and six others were wounded.

Erbil-based Rudaw news agency reported that Dizayee’s infant daughter, Zhina, was among the dead.

The IRGC said the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly Islamic State attack on the city of Kerman on January 3, the anniversary of the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani. The strikes in Erbil were in response to Israeli assassinations of IRGC commanders in Syria, it said. Credit: Kurdistan 24 via Storyful

