Iranian oil tankers reach Venezuela in defiance of US

Shipments of Iranian petrochemical products have arrived in Venezuela despite American harrumphing against a deal that is part of a broader blossoming of relations between the Middle East and Latin American countries.

The arrival of the fuel shipments represents one in a long series of geopolitical flops for the Trump administration and the close-knit band of Washington hawks who dominate White House Middle East and Latin America scheming.

Campaigns of “maximum pressure” directed against Tehran and Caracas were meant to curtail the influence of the two regimes and potentially bring about their downfall. Instead the two countries are openly collaborating with each other and publicly celebrating their defiance of US aims and manoeuvres.

“We are not alone,” Capt. Luis Somosa Ladea, the commander of the Venezuelan navy patrol ship Yekuana, which was escorting the convoy of tankers, told state television. “We will do what is necessary to guarantee the sovereignty of Venezuela and tranquillity of the Venezuelan people with the supply of petrol.”

For days, current and former US officials had been whispering menacing threats to Washington to media outlets, or making ominous predictions that the shipments could be interdicted.

“In defiance of US maximum pressure campaigns, Iran is bailing out Venezuela,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote on Twitter. “Iran’s attempt to oppose US priorities must be met with resolve.”

But experts say no US ship moved towards the tankers as they made their way across two hemispheres, and they arrived in Venezuelan waters without slowing or diverting from their path. Supporters of regimes in both Venezuela and Iran hailed the shipments as a victory.

This deal is not just about the tankers. There has been very high-level cooperation between the office of the Supreme Leader and military guys.

Tehran-based interlocutor who speaks regularly to Latin American officials

“Our target is the White House,” an Iran regime backer wrote on social media. “Our path goes through Venezuela.”

The shipments include 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate gasoline aboard five Handysize and Handymax oil and chemical tankers, according to TankerTrackers.com, a research firm which monitors ship movements. The petroleum products are meant to expand Venezuela’s ability to refine its crude oil into gasoline.

“Venezuela needs gasoline as the country currently has no or little functioning refining capacity and has therefore turned to Iran to try and restore some of it so they don’t have to continue importing refined products,” Samir Madani, cofounder of TankerTrackers.com, told The Independent.

A banner reads “there is no gasoline” outside a closed fuel station in Caracas, Venezuela (AP) More

In exchange for the fuel, Iran received about $500 million worth of gold flown by the airline Mahan Air in late April, in a deal that bypasses US sanctions on both countries.

Mahan, which is under US sanctions for its role in supplying weapons and fighters to the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has flown more than 10 flights between Iran and Venezuela since January, ferrying businesspeople, officials, technicians and supplies as both countries face off against the US and popular uprisings.

Those flights have accelerated in recent weeks as Venezuela seeks to calm popular demands by upgrading its refinery capacity.