Iranian opponent cleric and relative of top leader dies

1
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ali Tehrani, a critic and brother-in-law of Iran’s supreme leader, has died at age 96, local media reported Thursday.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said Tehrani died Wednesday. He was a theologian and critic of the Islamic system that came to power after the 1979 revolution.

In the first presidential election under the new system in 1979, Tehrani revealed evidence that led to the rejection of one of the prominent candidates, Jaleleddin Farsi, who was born in Afghanistan. Farsi was the favorite candidate of most of the clerics then, even though the law requires candidates to have been born in Iran.

In 1979, Tehrani opposed a decision by the founder of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, for appointing Ali Khamenei as Tehran Friday prayer leader.

Tehrani did not support clerics having a role in government. He opposed the Shah but was also critical of the post-1979 Islamic rulers.

Tehrani supported the nation’s first president, Abolhassan Banisadr, who went into exile in 1981 following a fight with hardliners.

The liberal-minded cleric then supported liberal groups and freedom of activities by all groups including secular ones and Marxists.

After months in prison in 1981, Tehrani went into house arrest but fled the country in 1984 into neighboring Iraq, then at war with Iran. He continued his campaign against Iran’s ruling system through radio broadcast in Iraq.

Tehrani retuned to Iran in 1995 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but served only nine years. He has been mostly silent since his freedom in 2005.

In the 1950s, he married Badri Khamenei, sister of the current leader of Iran. Iran’s state media did not mention his death.

Recommended Stories

  • Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem

    A Facebook search for the words “election fraud” first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children's museum are brainwashing children so they'll accept stolen elections. With less than three weeks before the polls close, misinformation about voting and elections abounds on social media despite promises by tech companies to address a problem blamed for increasing polarization and distrust. While platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube say they've expanded their work to detect and stop harmful claims that could suppress the vote or even lead to violent confrontations, a review of some of the sites shows they're still playing catchup with 2020, when then-President Donald Trump's lies about the election he lost to Joe Biden helped fuel an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Ugandan ivory trader sentenced to life in prison

    The wildlife authority describes this as a landmark punishment in the protection of rare species.

  • Turkey Asks Russia to Build Another Nuclear Plant, Defying US

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey asked Russia to build its second nuclear power plant, in the latest sign of closer economic ties even as the US and its allies try to isolate the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is D

  • China Envoy in UK Says ‘It’s My Duty’ After Pulling Protester’s Hair Outside Consulate

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese diplomat in the UK defended his actions during a protest, saying he pulled a man’s hair because he offended the Asian nation and its leader Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to

  • Kenya's new stance on GMOs is pitting politicians against scientists

    The lifting of a ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) by Kenya’s new government barely a month after president William Ruto was sworn in is causing jitters, with politicians, and pressure groups clashing with biotech scientists over safety.

  • Biden awards $2.8 billion to boost U.S. minerals output for EV batteries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them, part of a bid to wean the country off supplies from China. "By undercutting U.S. manufacturers with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the market," President Joe Biden said Wednesday in announcing the awards."Today we're stepping up... to take it back, not all of it, but bold goals." Albemarle Corp is among the 20 manufacturing and processing companies receiving U.S. Energy Department grants to domestically mine lithium, graphite and nickel, build the first large-scale U.S. lithium processing facility, construct facilities to build cathodes and other battery parts, and expand battery recycling.

  • China Market Revival Hopes in Tatters as Congress Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- A dreadful year for Chinese markets became worse this week as expectations for stimulus measures at the Communist Party Congress were left largely unfulfilled.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Qu

  • Ukrainian soldiers shoot down 233 Shahed drones in one month Zelenskyy

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 23:19 Ukrainian defenders have shot down 233 Iranian-made kamikaze drones during the past month; they destroyed 10 Shahed-136 drones in Kyiv Oblast on Wednesday alone.

  • Iranian rock climber gets hero’s welcome after competing at world championship without her hijab

    Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi received a warm welcome home after causing concern while representing Iran at a rock climbing competition in Seoul last weekend. ﻿Concerns regarding the athlete’s safety grew after she competed at this year’s International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Championships on Sunday without a hijab on. Women who appear in public without a hijab on are considered to be violating an Iranian law that took effect in 1983.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Requests Israeli Help to Repel Iran Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid about Kyiv’s request for defense systems to help thwart Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US

  • Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case for 'promoting terrorism'

    Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that authorities had opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism, potentially more than doubling his sentence. Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, is already serving prison terms totalling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges intended to silence him. Navalny said his lawyers estimated he could now face a cumulative sentence of around 30 years.

  • Nevada Boy Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba After Visiting a Lake

    State health officials say the boy developed symptoms a week after visiting Lake Mead

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Fractious Relationship With Man United Exacerbated By Early Exit

    When it’s all said and done, there’s no denying that Cristiano Ronaldo will go down in the history books as one of the most elite footballers to ever grace God’s green earth, but as insatiable as his appetite for scoring is, it’s sometimes overshadowed by self-generated drama. Whether you blame Manchester United’s inner turmoil on CR7’s lack of form or jsut a poor team fit, it appears the one-time talisman's increasingly fractious relationship with the Red Devils has taken another blow after he

  • Boris Johnson Threatens Comeback as Liz Truss Sets Record as Shortest PM

    Rob Pinney/GettyIt’s official—Liz Truss had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history. Just 44 days after arriving at No.10, Truss’ regime was officially killed off on Thursday along with the United Kingdom’s ability to pretend any longer that it hasn’t fallen into absolute kakistocracy.The under-fire PM had a lackey wheel the notorious lectern of doom out into Downing Street as Britain was taking its lunch break to accept the inevitable.“Given the situation,” she said, “I can

  • Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love

    Lana Del Rey features in the dream-like Midnights track 'Snow on the Beach.' Here's what Swift had to say about the lyrics meaning.

  • "We will swim across Dnipro River": occupiers account of the encirclement in the Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 18:52 Ukrainian intelligence published an intercepted call made by a Russian occupier from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, who described the prospects of a "kettling", or encirclement, of the Russian troops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • NBA Star Stephen Curry’s Former Bay Area Mansion Just Listed for $8.9 Million

    The custom-built, six-bedroom house comes with a high-tech theater, a wine cellar and a billiards room.

  • As Puerto Rico’s Privatized Power Grid Collapses, Its Owner Eyes A Bigger Payday

    Pressure is mounting for the U.S. territory’s leaders to cancel its contract with LUMA Energy.

  • NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player

    The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking what could be a landmark case to a Los Angeles jury Friday. Matthew Gee died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing linebacker for the 1990 Rose Bowl winning team, according to the wrongful death suit filed by Alana Gee. Of the hundreds of wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits brought by college football players against the NCAA in the past decade, Gee’s is only the second to go to trial alleging that hits to the head led to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.

  • Automakers need more time to meet U.S. minerals requirements for EVs -execs

    DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. legislators need to give automakers operating in the United States more time to achieve the required sourcing levels of battery minerals used in electric vehicles to qualify for federal tax incentives, several industry executives said on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act, as currently written, requires automakers to have 50% of critical minerals used in EV batteries come from North America or U.S. allies by 2024, rising to 80% by the end of 2026. Volkswagen Americas Chief Executive Pablo Di Si said the industry cannot move that fast.