Iranian police arrest Mahsa Amini’s father on anniversary of her death

Iranian police arrested the father of Mahsa Amini who died in police custody, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Ms Amini’s death, which occurred while she was being held for not covering her hair properly, inspired a mass protest movement in Iran.

On Saturday, Iranian authorities prevented the Amini family from holding a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary, confining her father, Amjad, to his home after briefly detaining him, rights group said.

Security forces took up positions around Mr Amini’s home in Saqqez, western Iran.

Ms Amini was 22 when she was killed by Tehran’s morality police.

Authorities appear to have launched a crackdown in recent weeks ahead of the anniversary, targeting the Amini family after reports that it intended to hold a ceremony.

People take part in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London to mark the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death - James Manning/PA

On Monday, Mr Amini was interrogated by security forces for an hour, who demanded he issue a statement denying plans to commemorate the anniversary, according to Radio Farda.

Ms Amini’s uncle was reported to have been “violently” arrested the following day as five local intelligence forces gathered outside the 30-year-old’s home in Saqqez.

A massive security force presence was deployed in Iran’s predominantly Kurdish areas on Saturday in anticipation of disruption, according to human rights groups.

However, state news said Ms Amini’s hometown of Saqqez was “completely quiet” and that calls for strikes in Kurdish areas had failed because of “people’s vigilance and the presence of security and military forces”.

An official in the Kurdistan province was quoted as saying: “A number of agents affiliated with counter-revolutionary groups who had planned to create chaos and prepare media fodder were arrested in the early hours of this morning.”

Seven executions

In the protests that followed Ms Amini’s death, more than 500 people, including 71 children, are believed to have been killed, while thousands more were injured and arrested. Iran carried out seven executions linked to the unrest.

Those believed to have taken part in protests, or relatives of those killed in the chaos, have apparently been arrested, summoned, threatened or sacked from their jobs in the past few weeks.

Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities “have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing cruel restrictions on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones”.

On Tuesday, the father and sister of Mohammad Hassanzadeh, a 28-year-old who was killed by police during protests last year, were arrested in the city of Bukan.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.