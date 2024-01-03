Iranian president condemns terror attack in strongest possible terms

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kerman that left more than 100 dead in a government statement on Wednesday.

He told the authorities to alleviate the suffering of the victims and the injured, while also demanding a decisive response.

"Undoubtedly, the perpetrators and commanders of this cowardly act will soon be identified and ... punished for their heinous act," he was quoted as saying.

Iran's interior minister also said the perpetrators would be brought to justice, according to reports by state news agency IRNA.

Minister Ahmad Vahidi said of the possible background to the attacks, "We have information, but it needs to be confirmed."

It was initially completely unclear who was responsible for the explosions that occurred on the fourth anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Twin blasts left more than 100 people dead and some 140 injured in Soleimani's home city of Kerman, where people had gathered to remember him, in what was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.