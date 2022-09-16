Iranian president orders probe of woman's death in custody

·2 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has ordered a probe in the case of a young woman who slipped into a comma while in custody in Tehran and died, state media reported on Friday. The police have said she suffered a heart attack.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, President Ebrahim Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to “investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention.”

According to reports on social media, Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained earlier this week by the so-called “morality police" after officers apparently found fault with her headscarf, or hijab.

The headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code.

Police said on Thursday that Amini, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken to a hospital after she allegedly had a heart attack while in custody. Pro-reform news websites quoted an uncle of Amini as saying she had no history of heart disease.

On Friday, police said there was no violence toward or physical contact between officers and Amini while she was in custody. Police also showed closed-circuit footage appearing to show Amini inside a police station, with other detainees.

At one point she stands up from a chair, goes to speak to another woman, then holds hear head with both hands, stumbles against a chair and collapses. In the next segment she is being carried away on a stretcher.

The official website of Iran's judiciary, Mizan.news, said that Tehran's chief prosecutor, Ali Salehi, ordered a police team of forensic pathologists to examine the medical aspects of the case.

Iran's morality police has been criticized in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has supported a softer attitude toward women who do not comply with the official dress code.

But hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and even lashes, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families. The judiciary has in recent years urged people to inform on women who do not wear the hijab.

Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, the authorities adopted tougher measures.

Amini's case has drawn condemnation from Iranian celebrities, athletes and other public figures.

Former pro-reform President Mohammad Khatami said the behavior of the morality police was a “disaster" while outspoken politician and former lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi called on Khamenei to speak publicly about Amini's case.

Popular former soccer player, Ali Karimi, tweeted that while children of high-ranking officials are leaving the country, “our children are dying.”

Hossein Mahini, another former soccer player, said in a tweet, addressing the morality police: “We hate you.”

Recommended Stories

  • Suspended sculpture transforms Cape Town museum's atrium

    Moody, brooding and floating, Malagasy artist Joel Andrianomearisoa's "The Five Continents of All Our Desires” is transforming the towering atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town. Malagasy's sculptures in black silk paper are suspended in the museum's multi-story central atrium. The structure originally served as grain silos at Cape Town's port, and the museum was created by scooping out several of the interior walls and this installation was made specifically for the atrium.

  • Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war

    Men are being forced to join the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia fight rebel forces.

  • Learn about dinosaur fossils at Jurassic Quest

    This weekend walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin State Fair Park with a preview of Jurassic Quest.

  • White House reveals framework for crypto regulation

    White House reveals framework for crypto regulation

  • Dubai court orders man to pay $1.25B to Denmark in tax case

    A British man accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud has been ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen's tax authority $1.25 billion, court filings seen Friday show, just days after another Dubai court rejected an extradition order for him. The order by the Dubai Court of Appeal against Sanjay Shah comes as part of a civil case filed four years ago by Denmark's tax authority, who have been pursuing him as part of their investigation in one of the country's largest-ever tax fraud case.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Weapons Plea; Putin Meets With Modi

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent appeal to allies to supply additional air- and missile-defense systems that he said are crucial to repelling Russia’s invasion and preventing further disruption to food and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5

  • Arab bloc splits ahead of Israeli elections in November

    A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel's fifth elections in less than four years, a move that could dilute the minority's political influence and aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. The Arab nationalist Balad party will run separately from the other two parties in the Joint List in the November vote. If it does not meet the minimum threshold, Balad would not enter the next parliament and its votes would essentially be wasted.

  • S. Korea, Japan differ over summit plan amid history dispute

    The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in what would be the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. An official in South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said the two sides had agreed on a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and were discussing the exact timing.

  • Depositors storm four banks as Lebanon's cash crisis worsens

    Lebanese depositors, including one armed with a hunting rifle, broke into at least four banks Friday to demand their trapped savings, a sign of growing chaos in the small Mediterranean nation amid a historic economic meltdown. The break-ins reflect public anger at the banks’ strict informal controls on cash withdrawals, a byproduct of the financial crisis. In an apparent attempt to regroup and buy time, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said all branches would be closed for three days, starting Monday.

  • Satanic panic is making a comeback, fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers

    On June 1, David Leavitt, the prosecuting attorney for Utah County, stood behind a lectern in his windowless Provo office before a gaggle of reporters.

  • Iran to join Asian security body led by Russia, China

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has moved a step closer towards becoming a permanent member of a central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation imposed by U.S. sanctions. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday said Iran had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan.

  • Weekend reads: This may cause the next financial crisis

    Also, a preview of the Federal Reserve's next moves to fight inflation and a painful warning from FedEx.

  • Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

    The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday. It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

  • The People’s Joker, a “queer coming of age Joker origin tale,” yanked from TIFF lineup

    The Joker has had a lot of iterations over the years, but none quite like Joker the Harlequin, the main character in Vera Drew’s “queer coming of age Joker origin tale,” The People’s Joker. Unfortunately, the parody is apparently close enough to previous iterations to stir up copyright issues with Warner Bros. and DC, as the film has apparently been removed from the Toronto International Film Festival lineup after just one screening.

  • Pope asks Nicaraguan government to let expelled nuns return

    Pope Francis asked the Nicaraguan government on Thursday to allow expelled nuns of the order founded by Mother Teresa to return to Nicaragua, saying they were harmless "revolutionaries of the gospel." The 18 nuns of the Missionaries of Charity order were taken to the border with Costa Rica in July as part of a crackdown on the Catholic Church by the government of Daniel Ortega. Since then, the Church has had a strained relationship with the government after calling for justice for more than 360 people who died during the unrest.

  • Trump says an indictment against him is 'no prohibition' on him running for president

    Former President Donald Trump weighed in on possible indictment against him as his legal problems mount.

  • Putin faces toughest challenge yet as Russian leader

    Signs of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine are mounting, posing the most serious challenge yet in retaining his firm grip on the Kremlin. The stunning counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces has forced Russian troops to flee occupied areas, leading to questions about Russia’s strategy on state television airwaves normally under Putin’s thumb. …

  • Everything You Need to Know About Lindsey Vonn's First Sunglass Collection

    The Olympic skier uses her passion for the sport to design a fashionable collection that she wants women to "feel unstoppable" in.

  • Civil rights trial for Elkhart police officer in recorded beating case delayed to April

    Lawyers for Joshua Titus were granted a delay in a federal civil rights trial for the officer due to attorney health issues and recent media coverage.

  • Gov. Newsom signs No Place for Hate Bills to combat hate and harassment in California

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two Stop AAPI Hate-backed bills aimed at combating hate and harassment in public spaces in California. The No Place for Hate Bills — SB 1161 and AB 2448 — were signed into law by Newsom in California on Tuesday. The Increase Safety for Public Transit Riders bill (SB 1161), authored by State Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), will promote safe ridership by increasing understanding of where, when and why street harassment occurs and how it affects transit riders.