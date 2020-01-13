Iranian protesters angry over the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 claim they were met with bullets and tear gas, as police deny shooting demonstrators

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran's police denied shooting at protesters who demonstrated over the weekend after Iran admitted to shooting down a commercial plane and killing 176 people after days of denials.

Witnesses say they were faced with live ammunition and tear gas and saw people get shot as they took to the streets where multiple security forces were present, according to the UK's Guardian newspaper.

Demonstrations have spread to multiple cities even though Iran has previously killed protesters. US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday, telling Iran: "DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS."

One witness told The Guardian: "They were firing tear gas repeatedly, we couldn't see anywhere and we were screaming. We were getting blinded. Forces were firing tear gas back to back. A young girl beside me was shot in the leg."

Iran's police denied shooting at protesters on Monday as fury over the country shooting down a commercial plane, killing dozens of its own citizens, brought people on the streets over the weekend.

Protests and vigils began in Iran on Saturday and continued on Sunday, sparked by the government admitting that it shot down Ukrainian Flight 752 in error, killing all 176 people on board after days of denials.

Witnesses told the UK's Guardian newspaper that security forces used tear gas and live ammunition in the protests, which took aim at the country's leadership.

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show protesters chanting anti-government slogans, including "They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here" and "Death to the dictator!," referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has been in power since 1989.

Other videos showed the sound of gunshots and people who apparently injured being carried by others. Reuters said it could not authenticate the footage.

According to Reuters, footage showed blood on the ground and what appeared to be security force members running with rifles.

Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police, said in a statement that the police did not shoot: "At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital's police officers have been given orders to show restraint."

But according to the BBC, a different types of security forces were present at demonstrations. The outlet listed riot police, the Revolutionary Guard, and plainclothes security officials.

Witnesses at the demonstrations told The Guardian that protesters were met with tear gas and live ammunition.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, said of security forces: "They were firing tear gas repeatedly, we couldn't see anywhere and we were screaming. We were getting blinded. Forces were firing tear gas back to back. A young girl beside me was shot in the leg. It was terrible, terrible."

Another video seen by The Guardian, although the newspaper could not independently verify it, featured a man saying: "I saw seven people shot. There is blood everywhere."

Another unverified video shows people who appear to be lying injured and a woman lying on a bloodied sidewalk while a man says "They shot her with a bullet," The Guardian reported.