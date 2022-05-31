Iranian protests against clerical regime surge as building collapse death toll ticks upward

Timothy Nerozzi
·3 min read

Protestors in Iran have grown increasingly hostile against the regime, after a horrific building collapse brought on by corruption and a lack of enforcement killed at least 34 people.

Since the building collapse in Abadan last week, protesters have been reinvigorated following recent protests after authorities imposed massive price hikes on food and other vital goods.

Videos shared on social media showed the anger felt by protesters against the hardline government. Authorities have rounded up dozens of peaceful protesters, this as the number of dead from the collapse is expected to rise.

Locals have also begun blockading highways in protest, video from Iran shows.

"The Iranian people are very clear in their message that they do not want reforms and don't believe 'reformer' leaders," Middle East political analyst Lisa Daftari told Fox News Digital. "To them, they've only proven to be wolves in sheep's clothing. The Iranian people's desires can be seen in the chants they're shouting on the streets; Namely, they're calling for 'death to the dictator' and a complete removal of the current regime."

IRAN DISPERSES CROWD ANGRY OVER BUILDING COLLAPSE KILLING 29

A video circulating social media claims to show citizens in the Tehran district of Nazi-abad chanting "death to [Ali] Khamenei," a reference to the supreme leader of the nation.

Video was widely distributed by the Iranian opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI). The video contents have not been verified or authenticated by Fox News Digital.

Khamenei is the highest government and religious authority in the country, and holds his position for life. He has been accused of gross corruption and negligence towards public well-being — a charge bolstered by the building collapse.

"While there are many opposition groups both inside Iran and abroad, the element that the more popular movements have in common is secularism and democracy," Daftari continued. "The Iranian people have had enough of the clerical leadership, and believe that the current regime is 'the enemy of the people.' One of the popular chants heard in today's protests was 'They lie that the enemy is America. Our enemy is right here!"

BIDEN MISSING IN ACTION AS IRANIANS PROTEST REGIME

Chants and slogans heard at the site of the building collapse, were aimed against the regime's leaders: "Khamenei is a murderer; his rule is illegitimate."

"The protesters are calling out the regime for its hypocrisy; In cutting subsidies for people, in making basic goods hard to come-by, but then pouring billions of dollars into global terror by supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Palestinian Jihad in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and the Bashar Al-Assad regime in Syria," Daftari concluded.

Protests against the legitimacy of Iran’s Islamic Republic continue to sweep across the vast country triggered by a multitude of reasons, including rising food prices, the collapse of the twin-tower apartment building and a considerable loathing of the clerical regime.

As the protests continue to intensify and spread, U.S. President Joe Biden has stayed on the sidelines and not personally weighed in on the revolts against the clerical regime.

Ned Price, the State Department spokesman was asked Monday about the ongoing protests and told reporters that the U.S. stands by the protesters just as it had during last year's protests over water shortages.

"We sent a very clear message to the Iranian people that remains true today. It was a message of the fact that we stand with you, we stand with the Iranian people who are trying to make their voices heard, and that we call on the Iranian Government to respect the right of the Iranian people to peaceful protest, and not to repress what are their fundamental demands."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian troops patrol Donetsk frontline trenches

    STORY: Dmytro, a former English teacher, said his biggest fear was being told to ''stop fighting“.''A negotiated settlement can only happen on Ukrainian terms and at present if it happened it would be horror,” he said, adding that such a move could end President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s career. Video filmed by Reuters also showed damage to buildings in the town of Bakhmut. Russia had said it used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns are on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.During Sunday’s televised address to the nation, Zelenskiy said all the infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk had been destroyed. The "liberation" of the Donbas, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, is an "unconditional priority" for Russia, RIA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.

  • Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

    Nearly every natural force and a bunch of human-caused ones — more than just climate change — have turned the last several Atlantic hurricane seasons into deadly and expensive whoppers. “It’s everything and the kitchen sink,” Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.

  • US to seek new UN sanctions if North Korea holds nuke test

    The United States said Tuesday it will push for additional sanctions on North Korea if it conducts a new nuclear test explosion. U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials have said North Korea could soon conduct its first nuclear test in nearly five years. On Thursday, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution sponsored by the United States that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for a spate of launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be used to deliver nuclear warheads.

  • US troops back in Somalia to fight al-Shabab

    The decision comes after the election of a new president, and a surge in attacks by al-Shabab.

  • Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, review: 'Terrible things will happen if you cross Putin'

    Once Upon a Time in Londongrad (Sky Documentaries) arrives at a timely moment, with the invasion of Ukraine fixing a spotlight on the murky world of super-wealthy Russians in the UK. This is a meaty – if sometimes disorientingly dense –film about the suspicious death of Scot Young, a flash, Ferrari-driving wheeler dealer with links to the community of Moscow high-rollers who fled Vladimir Putin’s regime to pursue a blinged-up life in London.

  • Drought threatens starvation in Horn of Africa, U.N., agencies say

    Millions of people face severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as the worst drought in more than 40 years could extend to a fifth consecutive failed rainy season, the United Nations and humanitarian agencies warned on Tuesday. The March-May rainy season appears likely to be the driest on record, devastating livelihoods and deepening a humanitarian emergency in Ethiopia, Somalia and parts of Kenya, including a risk of famine in Somalia, they said in a joint statement. There is a risk that the October-December rainy season could also fail.

  • Mike Duggan pushes back against report he outed FBI informant amid city hall investigation

    Mayor Mike Duggan pushed back against a report that he outed a confidential FBI informant in a public corruption investigation

  • War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

    It now costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia's capital. Nearly all the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow waged war on its neighbor on Feb. 24. The timing could not be worse: The U.N. has warned that an estimated 13 million people were facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.

  • Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty on charge of lying to FBI in loss for Durham

    A Democrat-linked lawyer charged by Special Counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI in 2016 was found not guilty a federal jury in Washington on Tuesday following a nearly two-week trial that served as the first in-court test of Durham's more than three-year investigation into the Russia probe. Michael Sussmann was charged by Durham last year for allegedly bringing forward a tip to a senior FBI official in September 2016 about a potential connection between computer servers for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's company and Russia's Alfa bank -- and lying about who he was representing at the time.

  • After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide

    Even as the nation reeled over the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, multiple mass shootings happened elsewhere over the Memorial Day weekend in areas both rural and urban. Six children ages 13 to 15 were wounded Saturday night in a touristy quarter of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ten people were wounded, and three law enforcement officers injured, in a shooting incident at a Memorial Day nighttime street gathering in Charleston, South Carolina.

  • Brazen robbery at Cerritos mall

    A shopper caught a brazen robbery at a Sephora store on camera. In the video thieves are seen piling products into garbage bags before calmly leaving the store.

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iranian building collapse

    Officials said the death toll had risen to 34 on Tuesday, with another 37 injured in the May 23 collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building in Abadan in the oil-producing region of Khuzestan. Rescue workers continued to search for victims under the rubble, they said. Iranian protesters, however, blame it on government negligence and endemic corruption.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro reveals he's been served a federal grand jury subpoena over the Jan. 6 riot, but says only the former president can authorize him to testify

    Navarro, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 committee, wrote that the new court order is the "fruit of the poisonous tree."

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our country is going to hell’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president.…

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Hershel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.