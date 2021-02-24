Iranian refugee: John Kerry meeting with Iran during Trump's presidency was 'anti-American'

Former State Department official Ellie Cohanim slams John Kerry over meetings with Iran to undermine Trump foreign policy.

  • Iranian officials should be charged over shooting down of Ukrainian plane, UN expert says

    In letter to Tehran, human rights advocate outlines six-month investigation into disaster A man lays flowers during a commemorative ceremony for those on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shot down in Iran a year before, on 8 January. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images Many high level Iranian officials should be charged for the shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial airliner in January 2020, a UN human rights expert has said, describing the killing of the 176 people aboard as a “profound and serious indictment” of the country’s civil and military authorities. Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, delivered a 45-page letter to the Iranian government which was made public on Tuesday, outlining her findings from a six-month investigation into the disaster, and complaining about the lack of Iranian cooperation, which has left many of her questions unanswered. Callamard issued a particularly strong condemnation of the Tehran government’s treatment of the victims’ families, who she said had been harassed and threatened, denied the return of remains and personal effects, and forced to go along with officially staged “martyr” funerals. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defence missile battery shortly after it took off from Tehran’s international airport, at a time of high tensions, five days after a US drone strike killed an IRGC commander, Qassem Suleimani. The plane was bound for Kyiv but had 55 citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada aboard. After denying responsibility for several days, Tehran said the Boeing 737-800 was shot down by mistake by an air defence crew who mistook it for an incoming US missile. “The inconsistencies in the official explanations seem designed to create a maximum of confusion and a minimum of clarity. They seem contrived to mislead and bewilder,” Callamard, said in the letter, which was sent to Tehran 60 days ago with a set of questions but has yet to get a reply. The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening. “At best, what we have here is an extraordinarily incompetent succession of actions ... to such an extent that they would be in my view, in a criminal court, be described as criminal and reckless,” Callamard told the Guardian. She added that the downing of the plane was a “profound and serious indictment of Iran, both military and civilian authorities, in terms of the violations of their human rights obligations”. The official Iranian account details a series of technical breakdowns and human errors that led to the tragedy, but Callamard said they just raised more questions that Tehran had failed to answer. For example, the official account said the mobile missile unit that fired the two Russian-made Tor missiles that brought down the airliner had not been properly calibrated, so the radar systems showed the aircraft as incoming rather than outbound. Callamard said she had not been given any explanation as to why this miscalibration happened, why it had not been detected, or why it had led to the missiles being fired. It was also unclear why the crew had not followed standard operating procedures that would have prevented the launch, why the airport had not been closed at a time of high tension and why the investigation was botched. The crash scene was looted and bulldozed before international inspectors arrived. There have been conflicting reports about the arrest and prosecution of the missile crew, but Callamard said: “In terms of accountability, unfortunately we cannot expect Iran to charge those at the top or even the middle of the chain of command, and there are many high-level officials who should be charged.” There was no evidence, she added, that Iran had made the fundamental changes necessary to give the rest of the world assurance that the same mistakes would not be made again. Callamard’s letter lambasts the Iranian government for the treatment of the bereaved families. In many cases, personal items went missing after the looting of the crash site and baggage. “Iranian officials sought to coerce families into publicly declaring their support for the government or risk the non-return of their loved ones’ remains,” the letter said. “Many families were reportedly also denied private funerals. Victims were declared ‘martyrs’ who died for their country. As a result, funerals were heavily controlled.” The inscription “congratulations on your martyrdom” was placed on the coffins of the victims against the wishes of the families, the letter added. Families in Iran and Canada, it said, had been received death threats for being critical of Iran. Callamard told the Guardian the treatment of grieving families was “cynical, cruel and criminal”. She said she hoped that international efforts, in particular by Canada and Ukraine, would not be bought off or held hostage by the desire to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Callamard said: “Under no circumstances should the search for justice for PS752 be impaired by the equally important search for a nuclear deal.”

  • KT McFarland calls for ‘bipartisan study’ to examine Capitol riot

    Former deputy national security adviser reacts as Senate holds hearing on Jan 6 riot. McFarland also weighs in on U.S.-Iran relations.

  • Bernie Sanders Puts GOP Colleagues On Notice Over Big Lies, Conspiracy Theories

    The Republican Party under Donald Trump moved "very far away from reality," the Vermont senator said.

  • Khloe Kardashian Says 'Freakishly Long Fingers' In New Pics Aren't A 'Photoshop Fail'

    "Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest," the Good American founder said after her new photos caused a stir.

  • Maya Rudolph Says ‘SNL’ Cast Thought Working With Trump Sucked

    The entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” wanted to flee when the then-"Apprentice" host first came on the show in 2004.

  • Spain’s Top Soccer League to Sell Majority Stake in Tech Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Spain’s top soccer league LaLiga is working with KMPG to sell a majority stake in its technology services unit, which focuses on player analysis and stadium logistics, in order to speed up growth in the business.LaLiga aims to sell to a financial investor a 60% stake in LaLiga Tech, which has an enterprise value of 450 million euros ($547 million), LaLiga managing director Jose Guerra Alvarez said in an interview. Potential buyers have already been shortlisted and an agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the current season in May, with the aim of launching the new project before the end of 2021, he said.“In the last seven years we’ve been developing a significant technology capacity for over-the-top streaming services, anti-piracy, as well as players’ statistics analysis and the management of fans’ access to our stadiums,” said Guerra. “We can now compile data to improve their engagement and generate new sources of income for both the league itself and our sponsors.”Data analysis has been playing an increasingly significant role in different sports leagues worldwide. Real time statistics on players and teams are collected to design predictive models and refine decision-making processes on tactics, players’ workouts and team strategies. Fans’ interaction with clubs is also studied to boost sales of merchandising and other products.Read More: Man City’s Big Winter Signing Is a Former Hedge Fund BrainLaLiga Tech currently has deals with its Belgian counterpart Jupiler Pro League and Dorna Sports - the rights holder of top international motorcycle racing MotoGP - to grant them access to its anti-piracy tool, known as LaLiga Content Protection.Tools developed by the platform include pitch-side cameras and GPS-based player analysis to try and limit injuries. In-game analysis is also used to evaluate their performance for tactical purposes. The software, dubbed as Mediacoach, is accessible via the cloud, and more than 40 clubs are currently working with it.Decreasing RevenueThe entrance of an external investor is meant to diversify the sources of revenue and is not directly linked to the league’s core business, said Guerra. Unlike other organizations that had to tap international funds to ensure their viability in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, LaLiga “didn’t need to seek help, the financial markets are still confident,” he said. “TV rights had an impact lower than 5% on our target for last season, while in other countries, such as France, they reached 30%. We’re reacting to the pandemic better than other leagues.”The closing of stadiums and the consequent drop in merchandising sales, alongside a standstill in the player transfer market, have led to a shortfall of about 1.4 billion euros for Spanish clubs, or almost 30% of their total revenue.Clubs are “suffering, but not more than in other industries. I don’t see any of them generating non-payments,” said Guerra.The executive sought to ease concerns over mounting debt at FC Barcelona, one of the league’s top teams.“Its 480 million euros net debt is less than one time its net revenue of about 700 million, and that’s better than any member of the IBEX 35 benchmark,” said Guerra. “The pandemic hit big clubs harder, as their stadiums generate the highest income. Barcelona has, of course, been affected, and had to increase its debt, but I don’t think the situation is worrying.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Capitol Police officials did not receive FBI warning about plans for 'war'

    An FBI report describing specific threats of violence by extremists preparing for “war” made its way to Capitol Police headquarters one day before the violent attack on Congress, but top officials responsible for Capitol security say they never saw it.

  • Beleaguered Hong Kong Celebrities Change Channels

    Back in the heyday of Hong Kong movies, the city’s film stars and those groomed by the Hong Kong industry were among the biggest stars in Asia. Now, facing the twin pressures of coronavirus’ impact on productions and performances and, for some, a cold shoulder from mainland Chinese audiences, many Hong Kong stars are becoming […]

  • Kentucky governor wants to move on from impeachment effort

    Kentucky's Democratic governor on Wednesday urged state lawmakers to move past an impeachment effort that targeted him for his actions to combat the spread of COVID-19, saying it's time to renew respect for “the role of government and how it works.” Gov. Andy Beshear said a legislative panel made the “right choice” Tuesday night when it recommended that no action be taken on a remaining petition calling for his removal from office. From the outset, the governor denounced that petition and others as meritless.

  • Iran takes a new, very cautious step away from nuclear deal

    Iran's government says cooperation with international nuclear inspectors is being curbed, but it's a nuanced move, and everyone seems to want to talk.

  • House to vote on $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill this week

    The House Budget Committee advanced President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill on Monday, setting up a floor vote this week.

  • Rory McIlroy on a Tiger Woods comeback: ‘Golf is so far from the equation right now’

    Talking about a Tiger Woods comeback is in poor form one day after Woods' horrific crash in the Los Angeles area, says Rory McIlroy.

  • Russia's Sergei Lavrov slams West for pandemic 'selfishness'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasts the West for failing to unite globally in the fight against the pandemic and its economic fallout, in an address to the UN Human Rights Council. The move has further strained relations between Moscow and the West, which have seen tensions at their highest since the end of the Cold War.

  • Biden orders supply chain review for 4 industries

    The president seeks to determine whether American companies are relying too much on foreign suppliers, particularly those in China.

  • Israeli volunteers in race against time to clear tar from beaches after historic oil spill

    With the end of lockdown on the horizon, Israelis have spent many a gloomy winter month dreaming of a trip to the beaches along the Mediterranean coastline. But this week, instead of sunning themselves below the skyscrapers of Tel Aviv, thousands have instead pulled on their wellingtons and begun the long and gloomy task of clearing several hundred tonnes of tar from the shore. A catastrophic oil spill, which is suspected to have been caused by a passing tanker, has coated more than a hundred miles of coastline - and countless sea creatures - in gloopy tar. The spill is already being described as potentially the worst ecological disaster in Israel’s history, and the government has launched an urgent investigation to find the vessel responsible.

  • Israel to buy two KC-46 tankers, with plans for more F-35s and weapon systems

    Israel will use the Foreign Military Financing program from the U.S. to acquire the new tankers. The multibillion-dollar deal was approved by the U.S. State Department in March 2020.

  • Biden Admin Consulting South Korea on Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds

    The Biden administration is working to free billions of dollars in Iranian assets currently frozen in South Korea, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. There is currently about $7 billion in Iranian assets frozen in two banks based in Seoul, blocked by U.S. economic sanctions. Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a deal had been reached to free those assets. “Our government has been in talks with Iran about ways to use the frozen assets, and the Iran side has expressed its consent to the proposals we have made,” the ministry said in a statement. “The actual unfreezing of the assets will be carried out through consultations with related countries, including the United States.” Tensions rose between the two countries after Iran seized a South Korean oil tanker in early January. South Korea’s foreign ministry has denied the seizure is linked to the frozen assets. The report comes as the White House attempts to recalibrate its policy toward Iran from the Trump administration. Iran threatened on Monday to raise its uranium enrichment limits closer to levels necessary to produce nuclear weapons, and announced it would cease allowing snap inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Meanwhile, a U.S. led base in northern Iraq was attacked last week by possible Iran-backed militias, and the U.S. embassy in Iraq was also apparently targeted in a rocket attack. The Biden administration has issued verbal condemnation of the attacks but said it will not “lash out” in response.

  • Amnesty International revokes Kremlin critic Navalny's 'prisoner of conscience' status

    Amnesty International no longer considers jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a "prisoner of conscience" due to past comments he made that qualify as advocacy of hatred, the group said. Amnesty, however, still believes that Navalny should be freed from jail, that he has committed no crime and that he is being persecuted for his campaigning and outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Putin and his government, it said. He was arrested on his return to Russia last month and sentenced to jail for parole violations he called trumped up.

  • Tiger Woods' early prognosis from sports medicine doctor Dr. Rand McClain

    Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer at LCR Health in Los Angeles, gives his medical opinion on Tiger Woods’ injuries sustained from a car accident on Tuesday, as well as, his expected recovery time for the 15-time major winner.

  • Joe Biden planning package of sanctions to target Russia after Navalny poisoning

    US President Joe Biden is planning a package of sanctions to target Russia after the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and a cyber attack which targeted Government agencies. In a move expected to be coordinated with European leaders, President Biden will be taking Russia to task over its human rights record just weeks into his presidency. A senior administration official told Politico: “We are considering available policy options. “Suffice it to say, we won’t stand by idly in the face of these human rights abuses.” Alexei Navalny, a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and flown to Germany for treatment. He recovered and returned to his homeland, supported by thousands of people, but was promptly arrested and thrown in jail.