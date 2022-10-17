Iranian regime is directly responsible for the murders of Ukrainians, says presidential advisor Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak

“Iran is directly responsible for the killing of Ukrainians,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A country that suppresses its own people is now giving Russian-monsters weapons for mass murder in the center of Europe.”

According to him, this is the result of unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism.

“It’s one of those cases, when sanctions are definitely not enough,” he added.

On Oct. 17, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones. After the first attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, and several houses were damaged.

After 8:00 in the morning, new strikes were inflicted on the Shevchenko district in the city’s center. Kamikaze drones hit a residential building, causing an explosion. At least four people were killed as a result, including a pregnant woman and her husband.

