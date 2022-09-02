An Iranian ship snatched 2 US Navy drone boats and tried to hide them under a tarp before eventually releasing them overboard: US official

Jake Epstein
·3 min read
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.Iranian state television via AP

  • An Iranian ship snatched two US Navy drone boats from the Red Sea on Friday, a US official said.

  • Iran's Navy tried to hide the drones under a tarp, initially denying it had them before ultimately returning them.

  • It's the second incident this week where an Iran-linked boat has attempted to seize US drone boats.

An Iranian ship seized two US Navy drone boats on Friday and tried to hide them from US air assets by putting them under a tarp. The Iranians eventually released them overboard following intervention by the US military, a US official told Insider, confirming earlier reporting.

The Iranian destroyer Jamaran captured the two drones and pulled them out of the water in the Red Sea and then examined them on deck, the Associated Press reported, citing state television footage.

A US official told Insider that the Navy received indications from the drones that they had been seized and responded to the incident by sending ships to establish bridge-to-bridge communications with the Iranian vessel. When the Iranians noticed a US helicopter in the air, sailors on the Jamaran tried to hide the US unmanned assets under a tarp, the official said.

After initially denying that it was in possession of US property, the Iranian naval vessel acknowledged having them and agreed to return them, putting them back in the water by releasing them overboard, the official said.

The official referred to the sea drones as "sail drones," an apparent reference to Saildrone Explorers — commercially-available unmanned surface vessels that are equipped with cameras, senors, and radars to collect data that the Navy uses.

Iranian state television claimed the country's navy found the drones "abandoned in the international maritime routes," the AP reported.

Friday's incident is the second this week that involved an Iran-linked ship trying to capture with US Navy property in international waters.

On Tuesday, the US Navy successfully prevented Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from trying to capture a Saildrone Explorer in the Persian Gulf.

US Naval Forces Central Command said the IRGC support ship Shahid Baziar was seen towing the unmanned surface vessel "in an attempt to detain it." US Navy coastal patrol ship USS Thunderbolt and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter were dispatched to the area in response. The IRGC ship disconnected the tow line and left.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, slammed the IRGC's actions earlier this week as "flagrant, unwarranted, and inconsistent with the behavior of a professional maritime force."

IRGC boats have had previous run-ins with the US Navy and Coast Guard, sometimes sailing dangerously close. In response, the military has fired warning shots and sent radio warnings.

Ryan Pickrell contributed reporting. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India's top court grants bail to activist in 2002 riots case

    India’s Supreme Court has granted bail to a prominent human rights activist who has spearheaded a campaign to hold officials responsible for deadly 2002 anti-Muslim riots in western Gujarat state

  • Exeter police create first commemorative patch for UFO Festival

    The first-of-its-kind patch will benefit the department's new comfort dog program.

  • Maricopa police chief resigns less than 2 years after being appointed

    James Hughes, the police chief for the city of Maricopa in Arizona, announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign from the department.

  • New York City sues Starbucks for firing union organizer

    A New York City agency overseeing workplace affairs said on Friday it sued Starbucks Corp because the coffee chain illegally fired a longtime barista and union organizer shortly after employees in his store voted to join a union. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection called the case on behalf of Austin Locke, a Starbucks employee for 5-3/4 years, the city's first for violating "just cause" protections under a 2017 law meant to protect fast-food workers. The Fair Workweek Law prohibits fast-food employers from firing or laying off workers, or reducing their hours by more than 15%, without just cause or legitimate economic reasons.

  • Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs

    Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act. Bayer did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

  • Deni Avdija hits clutch three to force OT, leads Israel to win over Finland

    Deni Avdija did it all for Israel in their latest Eurobasket win over Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

  • US Navy says Iran seized and released American sea drone in Gulf

    Drone capture and release comes amid mounting tensions between two countries in the Gulf

  • Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

    Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood on the south side of Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a balmy morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells.

  • Losing Kherson would be devastating to Russia and could threaten Putin’s rule, expert says

    If Ukraine liberates Kherson it will deal a devastating blow to Russian morale and could even threaten the reign of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, political scientist Ihor Reiterovych said in an interview with NV Radio on Aug. 30.

  • Belarus to hold exercises on "liberating territories": Ukrainian Armed Forces prepared

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:39 Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine, has assured the public that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready for any scenario during command and staff exercises in Belarus from 8 to 14 September dedicated to "liberating the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy".

  • Father charged after 4-year-old allegedly brought loaded gun to school

    As the new school year ramps up across much of the country a 4-year-old student allegedly arrived at a Texas elementary school with a loaded handgun, prompting

  • Peltola Wins Alaska Special Election House Race, Palin Vows to Keep Fighting

    Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, lost Alaska’s special election to Democrat Mary Peltola. They were competing to fill the state’s only House seat held by Republican Don Young, who died in March. Photos: Marc Lester/AP; Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

  • Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

    Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site. Britain's Defense Ministry says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River, part of fighting in several areas of eastern and southern Ukraine overnight.

  • Russian McDonald's buyer to snap up another Western firm - documents

    The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia has offered up to 151 million euros ($151 million) to buy Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki's local business, adding to his burgeoning empire, documents seen by Reuters showed. The deal by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor enhances his status as one of the major corporate winners to emerge from the sanctions-inflicted turmoil that followed Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. Govor said he had paid a "symbolic" sum for McDonald's Corp restaurants in Russia when relaunching under a new brand, Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it", in June.

  • Indian Billionaire Surges to Threaten Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

    The CEO of Tesla and the founder of Amazon remain the world's first and second richest men, respectively, but their positions are under threat.

  • Nick Saban: Rat poison for Alabama football worse than ever in 2022

    Nick Saban isn't happy about the amount of rat poison ahead of the 2022 season about Alabama football.

  • Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

    FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners on them and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The inventory disclosed by the Justice Department reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes and containers taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It also makes clear for the first time the volume of unclassified government documents maintained at the home even though such records were to have been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which had tried unsuccessfully for months to secure their return.

  • Judge withholds ruling on special master in Trump, DOJ battle

    A federal judge on Thursday declined to issue an immediate decision in a case brought by former President Trump, whose attorneys asked the court to appoint a third party legal expert to review evidence seized by FBI investigators when they searched his Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said she will issue a ruling…

  • GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

    General Motors Co said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier, quoting Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred who is set to discuss the plans with dealers Friday in a virtual meeting. "So if they want to exit the Buick franchise, then we will give them monetary assistance to do so," Aldred told the newspaper.

  • Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

    Trump's claim that he had broadly declassified the files, even though he didn't do so formally, amounts to a "damning admission," wrote Asha Rangappa.