Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini

YouTube/20Minutos

An Iranian soccer player has been sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini, according to Iran Wire.

Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel.

He has been accused of "waging war against God" and will be hanged.

An Iranian professional soccer player has been sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini, according to Iran Wire.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.

He has been accused of "waging war against God" and will be hanged, according to Iran Wire.

FIFPRO, the international soccer players union, said in a statement on Monday that it was "shocked and sickened" by the news.

"We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment," it said.

There have been widespread protests in Iran since the September death of 22-year-old Amini, who died in custody after being detained by morality police on suspicion of breaking the country's strict rules around head coverings.

Witnesses accused police officers of forcing her into a van and beating her.

Nasr-Azadani last played for Persian Gulf Pro League side Tractor, but has not played professionally since his last appearance in November 2017.

According to Iran Wire, he is one of 28 Iranians who have been sentenced to death for their parts in the protests.

Among those are three children, who have all been accused of "corruption on Earth."

According to the BBC's Persian service, the three children were physically tortured during their detention.

On December 8, Iran conducted its first execution in relation to the protests.

The Guardian reported that Mohsen Shekari was executed after being accused of blocking a street and wounding a member of the pro-regime Basij militia in September.

Story continues

State media published a video of what it said was Shekari's confession, which showed him with a bruising on his face.

Human rights groups, including the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, have said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess.

The group's director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, called for a strong international reaction to Shekari's death "otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters."

Read the original article on Insider