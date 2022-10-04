Iranian students clash with police as deadly regime crackdown nears 20th day

Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read

Iranian police are clashing with students across the country as the Islamist regime nears its 20th delay of deadly crackdowns on protesters seeking rights for women.

Multiple unconfirmed videos have circulated on social media appearing to show students defying the regime. Other videos appear to show pro-government forces firing on demonstrators. While Iranians have protested against the regime before in recent years, observers say the current unrest is different.

"The Iranian people have continued their protests for over two weeks. This time around, it's different. We have never seen such courage on the part of the Iranian protesters who are burning Basiji headquarters, police cars, even attacking and killing regime forces," Iranian analyst Lisa Daftari told Fox News Digital.

"What the Iranian people are telling the world, though, is that while they're willing to continue and to fight their own fight, they do not believe they can do it without the support of the West. The support they need isn't just from the podium, although that is a good start. The Iranian people need the West, spearheaded by the United States, to pivot from appeasing the regime to supporting the people," she continued.

PROTESTORS CLASH WITH REVOLUTIONARY GUARD IN NORTHERN IRAN, TORCH IRGC BASE: REPORTS

Daftari went on to argue that the U.S. must withdraw from nuclear deal talks with the Iranian regime as a show of support for protesters.

Iranian authorities have slain dozens over the past three weeks of protests, but demonstrators have struck back, killing several members of the Basij paramilitary group, which acts as enforcers for the regime.

Crowds across the country have chanted "Death to Khamenei!" and "Death to the dictator!" referring to Iran's supreme leader.

IRAN ATTACK KILLS 19, INCLUDING 4 ELITE REVOLUTIONARY GUARD MEMBERS

Iran's internet blackout has made it difficult to ascertain how many people have been arrested or killed in the unrest. Some estimates say as many as 200 people have been killed and 10,000 have been arrested.

The demonstrations first erupted after Iran's morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September for not wearing her hijab correctly. She suffered severe injuries while in custody and was later released to the hospital in a coma, where she soon died.

Iranian authorities have since arrested the journalist who first reported on Amini's death.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has condemned the protests as "riots" and blamed the U.S. and Israel for inciting the unrest.

Fox News' Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Lifesavers: Why Spotters Are the Unsung Heroes Of NASCAR

    Blazing fast cars, racing inches apart. An endless number of parts that could fail at any moment. Exposure to radically inclement weather. If that sounds like a recipe for disaster, you wouldn’t be too far off, but that same omnipresent danger is what fundamentally makes the world of NASCAR racing so exhilarating. Stemming from the 40 drivers pushing their bodies and cars to the brink, the intrinsic risks for both human and machine are arguably greater than those of any other professional sport,

  • Qatar reopens Museum of Islamic Art ahead of World Cup

    Qatar unveiled Tuesday its landmark Museum of Islamic Art after an 18-month renovation ahead of the World Cup in a bid to be a "showcase" for the Arab world.

  • 'Dead Space' remake trailer shows a twist on familiar gameplay

    The first gameplay trailer for the 'Dead Space' remake reveals a twist on the horror formula.

  • Kourtney Kardashian says daughter Penelope, 10, still shares a bed with her: 'We are so close'

    The 43-year-old mother of three discusses her hands-on approach to parenting.

  • Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

    The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.

  • Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had “weaknesses and shortcomings,” but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies. It's a familiar tactic for Iran's leaders, who have been mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and commonly blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without offering evidence.

  • Trump personally packed a stash of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago, report says. He kept hundreds more until the FBI seized them.

    Trump had personal oversight over the 15 boxes returned to NARA in January, the Washington Post reported. Many sensitive documents were retained.

  • Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

    Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.

  • Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'

    Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:46 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

  • Woman Who Lured Migrants Onto Martha's Vineyard Flights Identified

    The former Army combat medic never disclosed she was working for Florida's government, one migrant said.

  • Tigray rebels announce troop deployment in northern Ethiopia

    Authorities in Ethiopia's rebel-held Tigray region said they had withdrawn fighters from occupied parts of a neighbouring region to counter a major offensive unfolding to the north.

  • 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • Trump's 1st secretary of state testifies he never asked Tom Barrack to 'conduct any diplomacy' for US

    Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified Monday during the illegal foreign lobbying trial of former Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack that he never asked Barrack to undertake any diplomacy on behalf of the United States during his year-long stint as Trump’s secretary of state. "Did you ever ask Tom Barack to commit any diplomacy on behalf of the United States?" prosecutor Hiral Mehta asked. “No,” Tillerson replied.

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny the Justice Department’s request to expedite the case, arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 docum

  • Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

    Scott Jennings said Trump's post had "assassination instructions" for McConnell and "blatant racism" toward his wife, Trump official Elaine Chao.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Trump's racist comment on Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, draws criticism from the right

    Sen. Rick Scott avoided calling out Trump directly, instead responding vaguely: "it's never OK to be a racist."

  • Haitian police fire tear gas as thousands protest against government

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Police in Haiti fired tear gas on Monday at thousands of protesters marching in the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, against Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government and its handling of crippling fuel shortages and soaring prices. Reuters footage showed a man being carried on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury and police firing teargas and guns into the air to disperse protesters. A gang blockade of Haiti's main fuel port over a fuel price increase Henry announced last month, and the resulting shortages have forced some hospitals, which are powered by diesel generators, to close, shut down transport and brought much daily life to a halt.