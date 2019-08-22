Iranian tanker not heading to Greece - Greek prime minister

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - An Iranian tanker which the United States wants seized is not heading towards Greece as it sails through the Mediterranean, Greek Prime Minister Kyrikos Mitsotakis told France 24 TV on Thursday.

"The ship is not heading towards Greece. We have not received a request for it to dock in a Greek port," Mitsotakis said.

The Adrian Darya was detained by Gibraltar after British forces seized it in July on suspicion of breaking sanctions on Syria but it was released last week. The United States wants to detain it again on the grounds it has links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by Angus MacSwan)