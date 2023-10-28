Iranian teenager Armita Geravand dies, IRNA reports

STORY: Sixteen-year-old Armita Geravand has died following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country's hijab law, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday (October 28).

Geravand had been pronounced brain dead last week after she fell into a coma on October 1.

Right groups were the first to make Geravand's hospitalization public, posting photos on social media that showed her unconscious and on life support.

Reuters could not verify the pictures.

They were concerned that she might face the same fate as Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of morality police last September.

The incident sparked months of anti-government protests that spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.

Women are required by law to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes in Iran and face public rebuke, fines or arrest if they don't comply.

Iran has denied that Geravand was hurt by officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code.