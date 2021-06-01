Iranian TV: Chinese man arrested for posting videos of women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV said Tuesday that a Chinese man has been arrested for posting videos on social media of his intimate conversations with Iranian women.

The report said the man, who has not been identified by name, was arrested on Monday night by Iranian police and intelligence forces in the central city of Kashan, some 160 kilometer (100 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

It was not known if he has been charged with anything. A photograph of the alleged suspect, showing him sitting in front of a camera, accompanied the TV report. It was also not clear why he is in Iran, where more than 5,000 Chinese nationals live and work.

The semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the Kashan prosecutor, Rouhollah Dehghan, said the man's social postings had “provoked many reactions from among Iranians,” without elaborating.

According to the report, the prosecutor said many private plaintiffs have stepped forward with complaints against the Chinese man.

Iranian officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the case.

Under Islamic laws, men and women who are not related cannot mingle together or be alone in public. Out-of-wedlock relations between the two genders are also illegal in Iran.

The Chinese man's posts and videos have since been removed, a YouTube channel, BaBaKo TV, said. Also, prior to his arrest, a video posting shows him apologizing in English for the videos.

Recommended Stories

  • China allows couples to have three children in major policy shift

    China announced on Monday that it would allow all couples to have up to three children as it grapples with an ageing population. The shift comes just three weeks after data showed a dramatic decline in China’s population growth, increasing fears about a looming demographic crisis in the nation of 1.4 billion. All couples have been allowed to have two children since 2016, when the government loosened its decades-old one-child policy. But after a rise in the number of births in 2016, the number of newborns has fallen every year since. Chinese say they are put off by the high costs of bringing up a child, as well as the rising costs of housing, healthcare and education. Pregnant women complain that employers discriminate against them, including demoting them, forcing them to resign or reducing their salary. Officials worry about a drop in marriages, a rise in divorces, and a continuing fall in the number of women of childbearing age. The three-child policy change was approved during a Communist Party Politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency announced. “China will introduce major policies and measures to actively deal with the ageing population,” it said. Party leaders “pointed out that further optimising the fertility policy, implementing the policy of one couple can have three children and supporting measures are conducive to improving China’s population structure,” Xinhua said. It did not say when the change would take effect. Without giving details, Xinhua also said authorities would “strengthen guidance on marriage and family values among young people of marriageable age”, “improve the maternity leave and maternity insurance systems” and “strengthen tax and housing support policies.” Data from a once-in-a-decade census released earlier this month showed population growth slipping to a record low in the 10 years to 2020. Annual growth averaged just 0.53 per cent over the past decade, the slowest rate since 1953. At the same time, the number of over-65s grew and the number of people of working age shrank, adding to strains on the economy and society of the world’s most populous country. The public reaction online after the announcement suggested a lack of enthusiasm for having three children. “I suggest you first solve the basic maternity leave and workplace injustices that women have to face when they give birth before encouraging them to have children,” said one comment with more than 80,000 likes under Xinhua’s official Sina Weibo account. Another popular comment read: “If an only child marries another only child, they need to look after four elders and three children (and work long days). Even donkeys are not used like that!” A poll on Weibo shared by Xinhua asking readers their reaction to the news later appeared to have been deleted after over 25,000 responded that they would not consider having three children. The Communist Party brought in its one-child policy in 1979 as a temporary measure to deal with a then-surging population. But it lasted for more than a generation. The policy was enforced by forced abortions and fines, and blamed for a skewed sex ratio where men and boys outnumber women and girls. The government credits the one-child policy with preventing 400 million births and helping lift numerous families out of poverty. But many demographers argue that China’s birth rate would have fallen anyway as its economy developed and education levels rose. Additional reporting by Wen Xu

  • South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher than the week before that, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address. “We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramaphosa said.

  • Tennis-Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open withdrawal

    PARIS (Reuters) -Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women's world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. The four-times Grand Slam champion had signalled her intentions to skip her media duties to protect her mental well-being on social media and returned to Twitter on Monday to announce her withdrawal.

  • Tory peer’s daughter-in-law charged after police officer killed in Belize shooting

    Jasmine Hartin is partner of the son of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft

  • 18th century graveyard found at former Caribbean plantation

    An 18th century burial ground has been discovered at a former sugar plantation on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, officials said Monday, and archaeologists said it likely contains the remains of slaves and could provide a trove of information on the lives as enslaved people. Government officials said 48 skeletons had been found at the site so far, most of them males, but also some females and infants. Alexandre Hinton, the director of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research, said many more remains were expected to lie in the graves at the former Golden Rock Plantation.

  • Domino’s seeks 5,000 workers as staff return to old roles

    Domino’s said Brexit uncertainty and pandemic hires departing were responsible for the shortage.

  • Republican senators praising Biden on infrastructure talks may have ulterior motives

    Republican senators praising Biden on infrastructure talks may have ulterior motives

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

    Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. In an article published on the website of Channel 12 news over the weekend, the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, was quoted as saying that “the building was destroyed justly” and he did not have a “gram of regret.” The article claimed that the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza used various floors of the Jalaa Tower for “significant electronic warfare” meant to disrupt Israeli air force GPS communications.

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • Lebanon receives French report regarding Beirut port blast

    Lebanon on Monday received a preliminary report from France regarding last year’s massive port blast in Beirut that killed and wounded thousands, judicial officials said. The officials said the French report is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut over the August blast, which decimated the country's main port and caused severe damage to surrounding areas.

  • Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

    Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.

  • Rebel Wilson showed off her beach body while celebrating Memorial Day weekend in Florida

    Rebel Wilson posted a photo of herself in a black bathing suit in Palm Beach. The actress declared 2020 "the year of health" and has lost 60 pounds.

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell showed up to a QAnon conference in a biker vest and falsely claimed Trump could be 'reinstated' as president

    Powell, who previously represented Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is a longtime promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory.