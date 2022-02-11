Iranians celebrate 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ebrahim Raisi
    Iranian president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of cars and motorbikes paraded in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution on Friday, although fewer pedestrians were out for a second straight year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In the capital Tehran, processions started out from several points, converging on the usual meetup point at Azadi Square. Later in the day, President Ebrahim Raisi will give at speech during Friday prayers at a mosque.

The anniversary comes as negotiations to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers continue in Vienna. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, and in response Iran gradually reneged on its commitments.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that a deal is “in sight,” but warned that “if it’s not reached in the coming weeks Iran’s nuclear advances will make it impossible” for the U.S. to return to the deal.

Crowds waved Iranian flags, chanting slogans and carrying placards that read “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in celebration on Friday, a commemoration for the uprising that ousted a Western-backed monarchy and brought the Islamists to power.

It was the second year where celebrations were largely limited to vehicles due to the pandemic. Authorities say the aggressive omicron variant is now dominant in the country, and hospitals have been urged to prepare for a new wave of infections.

With more than 130,000 total deaths according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East. It says it has vaccinated some 80% of its population above age 18 with two shots, although only 27% of that group has had a third shot.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan's military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists

    Amira Osman, a Sudanese women's rights activist, was getting ready for bed a few minutes before midnight when about 30 policemen forced their way into her home in Khartoum last month. “It was like they were engaging in a battle or chasing a dangerous terrorist, not a disabled woman," said Osman’s sister, Amani, a rights lawyer. Osman, who uses crutches since a 2017 accident, was imprisoned twice under Sudan's former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir for violating strict Islamic laws governing women's behavior and dress.

  • Sudanese return to streets rallying against military coup

    Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's military coup that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

  • Beijing's ambitious Olympic COVID bubble: So far, so good

    For a country determined to keep out the virus that first emerged within its borders, bringing in more than 15,000 people from all corners of the world was a serious gamble. One week into the 17-day event, China seems to be meeting its formidable COVID-19 Olympic challenge with a so-called “bubble” that allows Beijing Games participants to skip quarantine but tightly restricts their movement so they don't come in contact with the general population. There have been 490 confirmed cases — many of them positive tests on symptomless visitors — and no reports of any leaking out to date.

  • At 48, Heidi Klum's Ultra-Toned Booty And Arms Are Pure #Fitspo On IG

    At 48, Heidi Klum's ultra-toned butt and arms are killer as she poses in a cutout dress on Instagram. She likes to get her cardio in by biking and running.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • U.S. Equity Futures, Bonds Hurt by Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds struggled Friday after a surprise jump in U.S. inflation stoked bets on faster Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes amid febrile speculation about the monetary-policy outlook. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveSove

  • Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results

    "No, no, no, no, no, no!" the former Trump aide reacted to the questions posed by MSNBC's Ari Melber.

  • Trump denies flushing records down the toilet and says he was told he was under 'no obligation' to turn over documents, despite the law requiring it

    Maggie Haberman's new book contains a claim that White House aides found toilets clogged with paper.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Debunks 'Relentlessly Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Jan. 6 Claim

    The extremist Republican's spin on the U.S. Capitol riot is "a classic display" that the GOP has become a cult, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.

  • GOP Senator Slammed For ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quote

    "I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • Republican delegate wants Maryland's popular governor impeached

    A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.

  • China bought none of the $200 billion it promised from the U.S. under ‘Phase 1’ trade deal, study reveals

    Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics examined the phase-one agreement inked during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump aides were worried about official White House gifts being mixed together with personal belongings in his rushed move-out from the White House, report says

    The gifts Trump reportedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago included replicas of Air Force One and a piece of the Southern border wall.

  • Sarah Palin Lives Out Right-Wing News Media Fantasy in Court

    Spencer Platt/GettyAfter myriad delays and a bout of COVID-19, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified on Thursday in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, a rare case offering a right-wing blowhard a chance to land a significant blow against press freedom.But by day’s end, the prospect of a major punitive damages award had evaporated. Meanwhile, the proceedings took a surreal turn when an-ex NHL player linked to Palin—the two have been holding hands in recent days—waxed poetic out

  • Trump documents taken to Mar-a-Lago marked 'top secret:' report

    Some documents former President Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence were reportedly marked as "top secret," according to a new report by The Washington Post. Citing two people familiar with the matter, The Post reported on Thursday that some of the documents Trump took back to his Florida club after departing the White House were clearly labeled as classified, while some were marked as "top secret" - which is the highest level of classified...

  • ‘Uncharted territory’: Jan. 6 lawsuit could cost GOP lawmaker his job, experts say

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who's embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen," is facing a legal challenge that experts say could bar him from holding office.

  • Trump: Return of documents to Archives viewed as routine and 'no big deal'

    Former President Trump on Thursday responded to recent reports about his handling of White House records, claiming that the recent transfer of documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from his resort in Florida was viewed as "no big deal."In a statement, Trump said he arranged for boxes containing "letters, records, newspapers, magazines, and various articles" to be transported to the National Archives after "...

  • The White House Reportedly Didn’t Log Some of Trump’s Jan. 6 Calls — for Some Strange Reason

    Who can say why Trump, who called people to Washington and told them to "fight like hell," would want to keep his calls private?

  • Trump scorned the presidential records act. That didn’t stop the National Archives | Editorial

    The National Archives recently had to retrieve 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach and now has asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records, the Washington Post reported. The 15 boxes included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former President Barack Obama’s letter to him and that infamous “Sharpie” map about the track of Hurricane Dorian, among other items, some of the information potentially classified. Trump advisers told the Post that there was no “nefarious intent.”