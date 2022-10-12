Iranians keep up protests over Mahsa Amini death despite growing death toll

FILE PHOTO: Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran
4
·3 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as "scattered riots" planned by Iran's enemies.

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A crowd of at least 100 people blocked a road in central Tehran, shouting "by cannon, tank or firecracker, mullahs must get lost", one video showed. Another video showed dozens of riot police deployed in a Tehran street where a fire was burning.

Tear gas was fired during a protest outside the lawyers association in Tehran, where demonstrators who appeared to number in the dozens had chanted "women, life freedom", videos posted on social media showed.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

In an apparently coordinated effort, activist groups called for protesters to gather from early afternoon, breaking the pattern of nighttime demonstrations that have prevailed since unrest began sweeping Iran nearly four weeks ago.

While observers do not believe the protests are close to toppling the government - the authorities withstood six months of protests in 2009 over a disputed election - the unrest has underlined pent-up frustrations over freedoms and rights.

Amini's death has struck a nerve, bringing a broad sweep of Iranians onto the streets, with protesters expressing anger at the heavy handedness of morality police and saying the victim could have been anyone's mother, sister or daughter.

The widely followed 1500tasvir Twitter account shared what it described as a video showing morality police in Tehran arresting a woman over her hijab. A woman could be heard shouting "leave her alone!"

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation said the death toll had increased to at least 201 civilians during the unrest, including 23 minors. Its previous report, on Oct. 8, put the death toll at 185 people.

The authorities have said around 20 members of the security forces have been killed. Iran has accused its enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

'STAND UP TO ENEMIES'

The unrest comes at a time of hardship for ordinary people in Iran, where costly interventions in wars such as Syria have fuelled criticism in recent years. The economy continues to suffer from bad management and from Western sanctions tightened over Iran's nuclear programme, nudging Tehran ever closer to Russia and China.

Khamenei, a focus of protesters' anger, said the protests were designed by Iran's enemies, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," he said.

"The cure against enemies is to stand up to them," he said.

The unrest has been especially intense in Amini's native Kurdistan region, where Iran's Revolutionary Guards have a track record of putting down unrest by the Kurdish minority numbering more than 10 million.

Human rights group Hengaw reported strikes in Kurdish regions including Amini's hometown of Saqez and Bukan, sharing videos which appeared to show shops with their shutters down in both towns.

In Rasht, the capital of Gilan province in northern Iran, a dozen protesters were seen shouting in a video posted on social media "from Kurdistan to Gilan, I sacrifice my life for Iran," echoing chants that have stressed national unity. Reuters could not verify the video.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean)

  • Iran protests over woman's death persist despite crackdown

    Video shows protesters torching statue of late Iranian cleric, not supreme leader

    A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media alongside a claim it shows Iranian protesters setting a statue of their country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on fire. The post surfaced amid ongoing protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 when she was in police custody. However, the claim is false; the statue that was torched was in fact one of the late Iranian cleric and politician Morteza Motahhari in the northeastern city of Mashhad in Se

  • Video shows protesters torching statue of late Iranian cleric, not supreme leader

    How Far Could The Iranian Protests Go?

    Iran's "Woman! Life! Freedom!" protests continue despite crackdowns, but the movement's future is unclear.

  • Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

    Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement protests.

  • How Far Could The Iranian Protests Go?

    Iran's "Woman! Life! Freedom!" protests continue despite crackdowns, but the movement's future is unclear.

  • Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity

    As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. From those who fled in the 1980s after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to a younger generation of Iranians born and raised in Western capitals, many in the diaspora community say they feel an unprecedented unity of purpose and affinity with the demonstrations at home sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s morality police. “I see this as a turning point for Iran in many ways -- we’ve always had political fault lines that divided us, but this time it’s people saying, ‘I’m with women’,” said Tahirih Danesh, 52, a human rights researcher who lives and works in London.

  • Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

    Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specialising in women's rights, got away with hard-hitting stories for years - until the day she took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The photo, which Hamedi posted on Twitter on Sept. 16, was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran's morality police for what they deemed inappropriate dress. Amini's death later that day would unleash a wave of mass protests across Iran that were still persisting nearly three weeks later in different parts of the country, despite a government crackdown.

