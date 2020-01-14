How Iranians pivoted from condemning the US to dramatic protests against their own government after officials shot down a commercial plane

Mona Hoobehfekr/ISNA via AP

Iranians staged three days of increasingly fiery protests in the latest spike of tensions after armed forces shot down a plane and its 176 passengers.

Protesters flooded the streets of Tehran to take aim at the country's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with harsh demands like "death to the dictator" displayed on homemade signs.

Witnesses told outlets and wrote on social media that riot police fired tear gas and live ammunition at demonstrators.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Iranians staged three days of increasingly fiery protests in response to the armed forces strike that killed 176 passengers on a commercial flight in an angry demand for the resignation of the country's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Videos posted on social media over the weekend showed authorities appearing to ramp up physical responses to the crowds, with witnesses saying that riot police fired tear gas and live ammunition at demonstrators.

The anti-government demonstrations consuming streets of Tehran and some of the country's biggest universities is a sharp pivot from protests pushing back on the US and its allies in the wake of a targeted strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, in accordance with orders from President Donald Trump.

See how violent protests have been plaguing Iranians since November, and how a shift in attitude is ramping up pressure on the government.

Fiery protests sprung up in late 2019, when the country saw its worst civil unrest since the Islamic revolution 40 years ago.

iran protests 2019 More

Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA/Reuters

What started as a grassroots response to a 300% increase in fuel prices passed by the Iranian government in mid-November spread across the country, sparking protests over issues like slow economic growth and corruption in the government.

Over the course of the protests, it was later revealed that Iranian security forces killed at least 200 protesters.

The friction between Iranians and their government spread alongside mounting antagonization of the US in the region.

iran protests 2019 More

Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA/Reuters

While violent protests plagued the country throughout November, officials blamed the fiery unrest on foreign interference.

Gen. Hossein Salami, head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, pointed at the US, Britain, and Israel as responsible nations, even issuing a harsh warning to powerful Western democracies in front of a gathering of pro-government protesters.

"If you cross our red line, we will destroy you," Salami reportedly said in late November. "We will not leave any move unanswered."

The US shocked the region with a targeted strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, in accordance with orders from President Donald Trump.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP) More

Associated Press

Sources told CNN that Trump and his senior security advisers had been discussing a strike to remove Soleimani in the months before the mission, which was finalized in a surprising decision by Trump while he was deliberating with his team after several bloody conflicts in the region had popped up in the days since Christmas.