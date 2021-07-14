Iranians 'plotted to kidnap US, Canada and UK targets'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Masih Alinejad speaking at an event in 2018
Iranian-born author Masih Alinejad said she was the target of the plot

Four Iranian nationals have been charged with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist, the US Department of Justice says.

The indictment did not name the target, but Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-born author, says it was her.

The conspirators, described as intelligence officials, also allegedly plotted to lure a person in the UK and three others in Canada to Iran.

All of the targets had been critical of Iran, says the Manhattan indictment.

Prosecutors said the Iranian government had sought to lure the New York-based journalist to a third country where the abduction was planned.

The plotters even offered money to the writer's relatives in Iran to betray the target, which they refused to do, the indictment contends.

The defendants are believed to be based in Iran, authorities said.

The plotters hired private investigators to spy on the target's Brooklyn home and family, and set up a high-definition live video feed of the property, according to the indictment.

The kidnap conspirators also researched a service offering military-style speedboats for evacuation from New York City, and maritime routes to Venezuela, an Iranian ally.

Ms Alinejad, 44, runs My Stealthy Freedom, which campaigns against mandatory wearing of the veil for Iranian women.

She told the New York Times that the plot showed the Iranian authorities were "scared" of her, "Otherwise, they would not send anyone here to kidnap me."

US authorities said the kidnappers were aided by a fifth defendant, California resident Niloufar Bahadorifar, who was arrested on 1 July.

She is not accused herself of participating directly in the plot, but is charged with providing financial aid to the conspirators and violating sanctions against Iran.

Ms Bahadorifar has pleaded not guilty and been released on bail, authorities said.

The justice department also said the defendants are charged with fraud, money laundering and sanctions violations.

"As alleged, four of the defendants monitored and planned to kidnap a US citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime's autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran," said federal prosecutor Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York.

William Sweeney, the head of New York's FBI office, said it sounded a bit like "some far-fetched movie plot".

"We allege a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a US-based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran," he said. "Not on our watch."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

    An Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her back to Tehran, authorities said Tuesday. An indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that the plot was part of a wider plan to lure three individuals in Canada and a fifth person in the United Kingdom to Iran. Victims were also targeted in the United Arab Emirates, authorities said.

  • New York court indicts 4 Iranians over plot to kidnap Brooklyn-based journalist

    A New York court unveiled indictments against four Iranians and one California resident over a conspiracy to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist and human rights activist who criticized the Iranian regime, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.Why it matters: The DOJ said the conspirators intended to kidnap the victim by luring them out of the U.S. before sending them to Iran for rendition and imprisonment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The indictments are

  • Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

    Prosecutors say the Iranian government directed followers to kidnap the author to get her back to Iran.

  • Carry on flying, says government green plan

    The policy has been ridiculed by environmentalists who say the government is putting too much faith in innovation.

  • Driver is charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old bicyclist in Bal Harbour

    A Miami man accused of killing a 14-year-old bicyclist in Bal Harbour last year in a hit-and-run incident is behind bars, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • After G7 pledge, EU seeks to rival China's 'Belt and Road' with own infrastructure plan

    European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world, its latest step after deals with India and Japan and a similar pledge by the Group of Seven richest democracies. Suspicious of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative to link Europe to Asia via infrastructure in a bid for greater influence, the EU set out a formal path for an ambitious "connectivity" plan from 2022.

  • Shooting at mall in Baltimore, suspect killed

    Two Baltimore city officers were shot and a suspect was killed while a U.S. Marshals' task force served a warrant. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect was being sought for involvement in a June 19 homicide. (July 13)

  • Politics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks

    As talks for Taiwan to access BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via two major Taiwanese companies reached a head last week, the German firm's Chinese sales agent put forward a template contract seeking access to Taiwanese medical records. The clause sparked alarm, as such a requirement would be anathema for Taiwan's government, long wary of Beijing's attempts at influence over the democratic island, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "The other side did propose such a contract template, which made negotiators in Taiwan and the Taiwan government feel puzzled and troubled, but after talks, the other side stopped insisting and adjusted it in a short time," the source said.

  • 'We all quit': Burger King staff leaves note to management on store sign

    "Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn't happen in the future," a Burger King spokesperson said.

  • When a bathroom towel restored an Indian bureaucrat's pride

    An economist's memoir brims with light-hearted anecdotes about India's stultifying bureaucracy.

  • Electrify America to double number of EV chargers as wave of electric vehicles come to market

    Electrify America, the entity set up by Volkswagen as part of its settlement with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, said it will double the number of its electric vehicle fast charging stations in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025. The commitment, if successful, means 1,800 fast charging stations — or 10,000 individual chargers — will be installed and operational by that time. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States, with the remainder in Canada.

  • Britain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents

    Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned the population on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia and China as vigilantly as terrorism, warning that foreign spies were seeking to pilfer technology, sow discord and attack infrastructure. The 9/11 attacks on the United States almost 20 years ago made tackling terrorism the biggest priority for Western intelligence agencies, with vast resources focused on the threat from home-grown and foreign-based militants. But the growing assertiveness of Russia and China has turned some attention of the West's most powerful spymasters back to old-fashioned counter intelligence, or spies tracking other spies a constant cat-and-mouse game.

  • What Branson reaching space on Virgin Galactic flight means for the future of space tourism

    Bill Campbell, Paragon Intel Director of Research joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts of the future of space tourism.&nbsp;

  • Iran plotted to kidnap NYC journalist critical of regime, DOJ says

    Iranian intelligence operatives plotted to kidnap an Iranian-born U.S. author-journalist highly critical of the Tehran regime in New York City for "rendition" to Iran, according to federal prosecutors.

  • Rescued cub prepares for life back in Kashmir wild

    This cub narrowly escaped being sold for "bear baiting"Daboo was discovered scrawny, infected, and with scabiesPoachers had cut his ears in preparation for the blood sportLocation: Islamabad, Pakistan(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHAIRPERSON, ISLAMABAD WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT BOARD (IWMB), RINA S. SATTI, SAYING:"We heard the incident happened in Azad Kashmir, near the Line of Control, and the poachers picked him up, put him in a little sack. He hadn't even opened his eyes yet, he was still a little baby bear cub. And they brought him to Rawalpindi. So these animal lovers - and the story became viral later on, because they uploaded some of the images on to TikTok - and they basically, somehow managed to get to the poachers."Handlers are now preparing to release him back into the wild(SOUNDBITE) (Urdu) ISLAMABAD WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT BOARD (IWMB) CARETAKER, ANEES HUSSAIN, SAYING:"We will take him to his habitat, but we will not just leave him there. We will have to keep monitoring him for some time to ensure that he can survive there. Apart from that, a chip will also be installed in him so that we can monitor him and keep his record."

  • Boise Police will need to answer these questions about shooting to maintain public trust

    The Idaho Statesman editorial board urges patience while the investigation is completed but recognizes that silence breeds suspicion.

  • U.S. Cites Xinjiang Abuses in Report on Global Atrocities

    Jul.12 -- The U.S. criticized in a report the Chinese government’s treatment of ethnic Uyghurs. The State Department cited the crackdown in the Xinjiang region as one of six places in the world that are witnessing or are at risk of atrocities and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary&nbsp;Janet&nbsp;Yellen&nbsp;made a new push in Brussels to repair U.S. ties with the European Union, urging members of the bloc to help confront&nbsp;China&nbsp;and Russia. Jodi Schneider reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.*

  • Royal Couple Denounces Soccer Racism—but Will They Be Silent or Silenced About Racism Toward Meghan Markle?

    In case you missed it (which was actually pretty hard to do if you’re active on social media even as an American who says “soccer” instead of “football/futbol”), England’s team was defeated by Italy at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Democrats Search for Consensus on Massive Spending Package

    Democratic lawmakers are rushing this week to complete the blueprint for a massive, multi-trillion-dollar spending package they plan to offer alongside a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill, and as Politico reports Tuesday, they are cramming as many priorities as they can into the plan, which is likely their last opportunity to pass legislation via budget reconciliation this year — a process that would theoretically require no GOP support.The package is expected to include programs left out