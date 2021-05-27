Iranians queue to bid on car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator

  • Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine received by late communist Romania's dictator Ceausescu is parked at Artmark auction house in Bucharest
  • Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine received by late communist Romania's dictator Ceausescu is parked at Artmark auction house in Bucharest
1 / 2

Iranians queue to bid on car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator

Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine received by late communist Romania's dictator Ceausescu is parked at Artmark auction house in Bucharest
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Radu-Sorin Marinas and Octav Ganea
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Octav Ganea

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Iranian collectors are queuing to bid on an Iranian-built luxury car given to the late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1974 by the Shah of Iran to mark his election as president of the now-defunct Socialist Republic of Romania.

The Paykan Hillman Hunter, built from 1967 onwards, was the first car built by the Iranian National Company, and became not only a landmark of Iranian industry but also a national icon.

"Interest is huge. We've received more than 100 offers," said Alina Panico, of the Artmark auction house in Bucharest.

"Romanian collectors of four-wheeled gems are present, but most of the bids come from Iranians who want to bring a national symbol from the 1970s back home."

The limousine version being auctioned on Thursday after 1530 GMT is completely roadworthy, with a top speed of 145 km/h (91 mph) and a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder in-line engine delivering 54 horsepower.

The starting price is 4,000 euros ($4,900), but Panico said it was likely to fetch at least 10,000 euros ($12,200).

Hillman, originally based near the English Midlands city of Coventry, was one of the oldest and most prolific British car brands, and the marque continued to be used until 1976 by its then-owner, Chrysler.

After failed attempts to build Fiat models, the Iranian National Company produced its first Paykan under licence from Hillman in 1967.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had visited Romania in 1966, beginning an era of commercial and diplomatic ties, and a friendship with Ceausescu.

The Romanian leader had come to power the previous year, and set about creating one of the most repressive regimes in Cold War-era Eastern Europe.

In 1989, as communism crumbled, he and his wife Elena fled mass protests in the capital but were quickly captured and shot by a hastily assembled firing squad.

An airliner used by Ceausescu in official trips between 1986 and 1989 is also up for auction, at a starting price of 25,000 euros, but Panico said it had generated less interest so far.

The Rombac Super One-Eleven rear-engined jet is one of just nine built in Romania under licence from the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC), and cannot be taken out of Romania as it is considered part of national heritage.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Switzerland-EU trade deal collapses over Brussels’s freedom of movement demands

    Switzerland said "no deal" to Brussels’ freedom of movement demands and pulled out of seven years of tortured trade negotiations with the European Union on Wednesday. Bern pulled the plug after years of difficult talks over Single Market access that are reminiscent of the European Commission’s Brexit negotiations with the UK over the past four years. "The Federal Council today took the decision not to sign the agreement, and communicated this decision to the EU. This brings the negotiations [...] to a close," the Swiss government said. “There remain substantial differences between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement. The conditions are thus not met for the signing of the agreement," it said after a cabinet meeting. The commission, which negotiates on behalf of the 27 EU member states, said it took note of the “unilateral decision”. “We regret this decision,” it said of the move to “terminate” negotiations, which began in 2013. Swiss ministers blamed EU demands for full access to its job market, including for those seeking work. They said it could have led to non-Swiss citizens getting social security rights in the country.

  • Damian Lillard & Nikola Jokic join elite company with historic performances

    The Blazers-Nuggets series is featuring two MVP-caliber players who are showing out.

  • Osaka says she won't do news conferences at French Open

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open. The world's highest-earning female athlete wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.” The French Open is scheduled to begin Sunday in Paris.

  • Total, Chevron suspend payments to Myanmar junta from gas project

    International companies doing business in the country have come under pressure from rights groups and Myanmar's parallel civilian government to review their operations to stop payments flowing to a military government that seized power on Feb. 1. Myanmar has been in chaos since the army overthrew the elected government and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the junta has responded with brutal force to daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide in support of the ousted civilian administration.

  • Watch Paul George drop Kristaps Porzingis to ground, get bucket

    Even Porzingis was laughing about it afterward.

  • Two pedestrians hit, killed by vehicles in separate accidents in Grapevine, Crowley

    Two men were killed Tuesday after they were hit by vehicles in separate Tarrant County accidents.

  • Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

    The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep. “It's obvious that the negative potential that has accumulated in our bilateral relations has some inertia,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

  • Raiders counting on Richie Incognito to help lead young line

    Offensive lineman Richie Incognito's upcoming season is all about leadership. With veteran center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and tackle Trent Brown shipped elsewhere during the offseason, Incognito, who recently signed a one-year contract to return to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be relied upon to mentor and guide younger players. “It’s great to be able to have been here for a couple of years and be established and be a leader for these young guys,” Incognito said.

  • US tells citizens to avoid Japan due to Covid surge two months before Olympic Games

    The US government has raised new questions about the safety of the Tokyo Olympics by elevating its travel warning for Japan to the highest level just two months before the opening ceremony. The warning comes as hospitals in Osaka, Japan's second city, are running out of beds and ventilators during the country's fourth wave of cases. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a Level Four health warning for Japan, indicating a “very high level” of coronavirus. It said: “Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.” Japan has played down the warning, however. Tamayo Marukawa, the minister overseeing the games, said that there was “no particular impact” yet felt from the US decision.

  • 9 NYC jail workers charged in bribery-contraband scam

    Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction workers were arrested Wednesday on charges alleging they took cash bribes to smuggle items including razor blades, drugs and alcohol into city jails in the last two years. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said the workers accepted thousands of dollars in bribes. "This alleged activity violated the defendants’ duties, and endangered the inmates they were charged to supervise and guard,” Strauss said in a release.

  • Bob Myers cites one big variable for Steph Curry's Olympics decision

    Bob Myers mentioned something that could end up being why Steph Curry doesn't play in the Olympics.

  • The suspect in a San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead has been identified as Samuel Cassidy, a VTA employee

    Police say Cassidy killed himself after opening fire at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, killing 9 people.

  • Family of Jamal Sutherland, Schizophrenic Black Man Who Died in South Carolina Jail, to Receive $10 Million Settlement

    Cities across the country are finding out the hard way that if nothing is done about police violence committed against its Black citizens, the streets will continue to see protests and civil unrest, and the taxpayers will continue to have their pockets burdened by lawsuit settlements to police brutality victims or their families.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • A Southwest Airlines flight attendant allegedly lost two teeth after a passenger assault, and it illustrates a growing trend of unruly behavior on flights

    Southwest Airlines says a passenger was "verbally and physically abusive" toward a flight attendant over the weekend.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

    Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters. "It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan. While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.