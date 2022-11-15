Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics

·2 min read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Iranians went on strike in several cities on Tuesday to commemorate the 2019 protests over fuel prices, a display of dissent that was crushed by security forces in one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The move will add to pressure on Iran's clerical rulers, who have been battling two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

In 2019, Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in that wave of unrest, including at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as some members of the security forces and police.

In the latest protests, the rights activist HRANA news agency said 344 people have been killed, including 52 minors. The news agency also reported 40 members of the security forces being killed, in addition to 15,820 people being arrested.

The demonstrations have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment, in power for more than four decades.

Videos shared on social media showed strikes and gatherings. Footage shared by activist 1500tasvir Twitter account showed closed shops in the Tehran Bazaar, with people gathering there to shout anti-government slogans.

Hengaw also reported mass strikes in several Kurdish-populated cities of northern and northwestern Iran, adding that universities in these locations had also gone on strike.

The Azad University of Karaj near Tehran did the same, with 1500tasvir sharing a video of the university's empty corridors and closed doors. The Twitter account also showed a video of people at a metro shouting "death to the dictator", a popular slogan referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, steel workers stood outside their factory and joined the strike. 1500 Tasvir said the workers were using the slogan "enough with promises, our table is empty."

Support for the protest movement is pouring in from various parts of Iranian society, with famous retired footballer Ali Daei saying on Instagram that he refused FIFA's invitation to attend the World Cup in Qatar.

"In these difficult days when most of us are unwell, I have given a negative response to FIFA's invitation and prefer to stay alongside my compatriots and share my condolences to families who have recently lost their loved ones," Daei said.

Iran, which said Amini's death was due to pre-existing conditions, has blamed its foreign enemies, including the United States, for the unrest.

On Monday, the European Union imposed additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic over the crackdown on protests and French president Emmanuel Macron characterising the unrest as a revolution. (Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. labor market cooled slightly in third quarter

    The U.K. unemployment rate came in at 3.6% in the three months to September, up from the 3.5% registered from June to August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

  • Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. “The focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much short-term profit as possible,” Nakate said at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

  • Deutsche Bank to Search Former Exec’s Emails in Derivatives Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG, fighting a €500 million ($520 million) lawsuit over the potential misselling of risky foreign exchange derivatives, agreed to search the emails and records belonging to a former executive, Louise Kitchen.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With

  • US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be in talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between the two nations' leaders Monday. When asked if he would be meeting with China’s top climate official Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday, Kerry told The Associated Press that “I will meet with him sometime later,” without being more specific. Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a day earlier to resume climate change talks with the United States.

  • Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing

    Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others, bringing the number of people in custody to 50, Turkey’s justice minister said Tuesday. Sunday’s explosion targeted Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — and was a stark reminder of bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that crushed the public’s sense of security. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it.

  • Apple sued for collecting users’ data despite privacy settings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Apple’s latest lawsuit.

  • FTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency prices rallied Monday after Binance Holdings Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao announced plans to launch a crypto recovery fund to help industry players facing a liquidity crunch. Bitcoin edged towards $17,000 following Zhao’s announcement. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy

  • G-20 Latest: Australia Says Xi Meeting to Help Normalize Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit as a move toward normalizing ties that have spiraled in recent years. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China V

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • Trump Firm’s Fraud Trial Sees Drama as Witness Declared Hostile

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump Organization companies saw some drama -- and a win for the prosecution -- as the firm’s controller was declared a hostile witness after being evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further H

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Kremlin comments on video of murder of Wagner Group mercenary for surrendering to Ukrainian army

    The Kremlin has distanced itself from the scandal over the video recording of the extrajudicial killing of Wagner Group mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin for being captured by the Ukrainian military.

  • 15,000 Iranian protesters face death following Bloody Friday massacre

    Sept. 30 is now referred to as “Bloody Friday,” a day when dozens of Iranian protesters were brutally killed.

  • Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.

  • Donald Trump throws drowning Kari Lake an anchor

    Trump said what we knew he would say about Kari Lake's election results, what he's been saying since 2020. No proof required. And no credence.

  • Turkey alleges US complicity in deadly Istanbul bombing, rejects condolence statement

    Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the…

  • Fury at Iran continues after alleged murder of woman, sparking UN emergency session

    Protests against the Iranian regime have continued into a 60th day. This as the UN has scheduled an emergency session to address the deadly crackdown by Iranian authorities against protesters.

  • Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Seat at G-20 During Zelenskiy Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Bl

  • Photo shows Ethiopians arrested in Malawi, not Fulani terrorists in Nigeria

    Nigeria’s southeast has been a hotbed of deadly clashes between pro-secessionist local militias and security officials. Some of the attacks have also been blamed on extremists belonging to the nomadic Fulani community. A Facebook account recently shared photos allegedly featuring armed “Fulani terrorists” arrested on the border between Ebonyi and Enugu states. But the claim is false: the pictures respectively show Ethiopians arrested in Malawi earlier this year as well as weapons seized from Al-

  • Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump

    Is it possible? Has the former president finally lost the South Carolina Republican?!?