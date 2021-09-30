Iranians struggle with high food prices

Associated Press

Mehdi Dolatyari watched with dread in recent months as once-affordable goods at his central Tehran supermarket soared out of reach for his customers. Iranians who previously bought sacks of staple foods at the store now struggle to scrape together enough for meals, as the country’s currency sinks to new lows against the dollar. With U.S. sanctions still strangling the economy, record-breaking inflation has hit ordinary Iranians where it hurts most.