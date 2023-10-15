Iran's arch-terrorist was architect of Hamas massacre of 1,300 people: report

The Iranian’s regime organized plan to aid Hamas in its massacre of 1,300 people, including 27 Americans, was front-and-center in the thinking of the dictator who rules over Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to claims in a new think tank report.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently published a shocking report, noting the Islamic Republic leader "Khamenei Hinted In August 2022, August 2023 At 'The Complete Conquest' Of Israel."

According to a MEMRI translation from Khamenei’s propaganda outlet, Kayhan, the plan of mass murder was engineered by the late Iranian global terrorist Qassem Soleimani in 2020. The U.S. military assassinated Soleimani in early January 2020 for his overseeing the killing of over 600 American military personnel.

Kayhan wrote, according to the translation, that in August 2023 "The significance is that, last year, the Leader [Khamenei] gave 'the promise of the imminent conquest,' and this year he gave 'the announcement of the complete conquest,' and Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is part of this imminent conquest. This promise and announcement, along with the clarity and power of [Khamenei's] statements and positions in his meeting [with leaders and ambassadors of Islamic countries] on the occasion of the Prophet [Muhammad's] birthday, have profound significance and content."

When asked about the MEMRI report, a U.S. State Department spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to a media interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

America’s top diplomat said, "Iran has had a long relationship with Hamas, and Hamas wouldn’t be Hamas without the support that it’s gotten over many years from Iran. Having said that, when it comes to this specific attack, right now, as we speak, we haven’t seen direct evidence that Iran participated in or helped plan the attack. That doesn’t mean that it didn’t; we just don’t have the evidence to show it. And as I said, there’s a long relationship between the two."

Hamas’ statements conform to the MEMRI Iran report that the planning of the massacre goes back several years. "In the past couple of years, Hamas has adopted a 'rational' approach. It did not go into any war and did not join the Islamic Jihad in its recent battle," senior Hamas official Ali Baraka said in an interview that aired on Russia Today TV on Oct. 8. MEMRI located and translated the Baraka report.

Israeli forces establish heavily armed control points along the border with Gaza after last weekend's attack by Hamas.

The U.S. has designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization. Iran’s theocratic state has been designated the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism, according to the U.S. State Department.

Lior Haiat, the spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, told Fox News Digital on the first day of the war last week, "Those terror organizations [Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad] are working as proxies of the Ayatollah regime," in Iran. Haiat added that Tehran is "without a doubt… behind the scenes" of this war against Israel.

BLINKEN, IN ISRAEL, SAYS MORE AMERICANS KILLED, VOWS SOLIDARITY ‘ALWAYS’

MEMRI’s staff of Persian and Arabic language experts scour the media in the Muslim world for trends and indications of possible terrorist attacks. The president and founder of MEMRI, Yigal Carmon, is a retired Israel Defense Forces colonel who served as a counterterrorism adviser to two Israeli prime ministers. Fox News Digital reported last week that Carmon predicted the outbreak of the war in an Aug. 31 article titled "Signs of Possible War in September-October."

In the preamble to its infamous 1998 Hamas Covenant, the Islamist terrorist movement laid out its principal goal: "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it."

Hamas declares in article 7 of its manifesto, "The Day of Judgment will not come about until Muslims fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Muslim, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’"

Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war.

A prescient MEMRI article from May, 2018, headlined its article: "The 'Great Return March' Campaign: An Initiative Sponsored By Hamas, Whose Goal Was To Breach The Border Fence, Penetrate Israeli Territory."

MEMRI wrote at the time, "An examination of statements coming out of Gaza about the ‘Great Return March’ campaign, by Hamas officials, by campaign organizers, and by participants and supporters of the campaign, reveal that it was not merely a popular civilian campaign but was fully supported by Hamas, and that its goal was to breach the border fence in order to penetrate Israeli territory and march on Israeli communities."

The MEMRI investigation added "Reports mentioned that special units had been established for the purpose of penetrating Israeli territory, such as the Fence-Cutting Unit and the Border-Storming Unit. Although the campaign organizers stressed that the marches would be peaceful, some Gazan social media users called to fight the ‘infidels’ in these communities and to murder them."

Gunmen from the military wing of Hamas during an anti-Israel march in Gaza City.

A deadly Act 2 of the Hamas’s so-called "Great Return March" to conquer Israel would unfold five years later in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Numerous Fox News Digital press queries to Iran’s Foreign Ministry and U.N. mission were not answered.





