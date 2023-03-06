Iran's concessions to IAEA largely hinge on future talks, Grossi says

5
Francois Murphy
·2 min read

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran's concessions to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran this weekend depend to a large extent on future negotiations, Grossi conceded on Monday, walking back some comments he made upon his return.

Two days before a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, the IAEA and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran.

Grossi told a news conference on Saturday they had agreed to re-install all extra monitoring equipment, such as surveillance cameras, at nuclear sites that was put in place under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but then removed last year as the deal unravelled following the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

"We will have to discuss...this, how do we do it," Grossi told a news conference on Monday, conceding that this and other issues would largely hinge on future technical talks.

"We have our ideas and this will be part of the technical discussions that are going to be undertaken as a follow-up to my visit, and to the joint statement. And a technical team will be travelling to Iran very soon to do that," he added.

The announcement of apparent progress in a joint statement on Saturday that went into little detail appears to have been enough to stave off a Western push for another resolution like one passed at the last quarterly board meeting ordering Iran to cooperate with the investigation into the uranium traces.

The Islamic Republic usually bristles at such resolutions and has in the past responded by accelerating the very nuclear activities that the 2015 deal was designed to rein in.

"Why don't you let us do our job? Unless you want to join us as an inspector, which could be interesting. We know how to do these things," Grossi said when pressed on how much Iran had firmly committed to and how much relied on future negotiations.

"I believe that there is a good opportunity. I cannot guarantee, of course. When people say these were (only) promises: well, first, it's not (only) promises. We do have certain agreements which are concrete. And at the same time I need to do my job and never give up."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • IAEA-Iran deal includes monitoring, access - Grossi

    STORY: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was elaborating at a news conference on the joint statement issued upon his return from Tehran, saying that follow-up meetings mentioned in that statement would happen "very, very soon"."The importance of today is where we are today. And that I believe that an improvement, a marked improvement, at least in terms of my dialogue with the Iranian government, has been registered. I think I was heard and I hope we will be seeing results soon," Grossi told reporters.Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations and people, Grossi told the news conference at Vienna airport soon after landing, suggesting a vast improvement after years of Iranian stonewalling.Asked if all the monitoring equipment would be re-installed, Grossi replied "Yes". When asked where it would be re-installed, however, he said only that it would be at a number of locations.The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.The statement went into little detail but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to stave off a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to cooperate, diplomats said. Iran has, however, made similar promises before that have yielded little or nothing.

  • Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief's remarks against possible attack on Iran

    Israel rebuffed as "unworthy" on Sunday comments by the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be illegal. Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said "any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed". He was responding to a reporter's question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran's nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end.

  • Russia and Iran secret nuclear deal would allow uranium transfers to Tehran's illicit weapons program: sources

    Intelligence officials warn that Russia and Iran hammered out secret deals to benefit Tehran’s accumulation of uranium for its nuclear weapons program that would defeat the purpose of a renegotiated deal between the U.S. and Iran.

  • Coast Guard Rescues Two Surfers Near Oregon State Park

    The United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued two surfers near Ecola State Park, Oregon, on Sunday, March 5.A passerby heard the men shouting for help and called 911, the coast guard said.A coast guard helicopter crew rescued the men and transferred them to EMS personnel on shore, the coast guard said. There were no medical concerns. Credit: USCG Pacific Northwest via Storyful

  • Ciena Clocks 25% Topline Growth In Q1; Set For Market Share Gains Backed By Easing Supply Chain And Demand

    Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 25.1% year-on-year to $1.057 billion, beating the consensus of $959.4 million. Segments: Total Networking Platforms revenue grew by 36.5% Y/Y to $855.1 million, and Total Global Services decreased by 9% Y/Y to $112.6 million. Margins: Adjusted gross margin contracted 250 bps to 43.7% as costs jumped by 30.5% Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin grew by 80 bps to 12.6%. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beat the consensus of $0.36. Ciena held

  • Russia's Crude Exports Slide as Lucrative Pacific Trade Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports fell back sharply from the previous weeks’ highs, with Moscow unable to maintain record flows from the country’s Pacific ports.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersOverall seaborne ship

  • Cardinals take 3 defensive players in 3-round post-combine mock draft

    The Arizona Cardinals get three defensive players with four picks in three rounds of a new post-combine mock draft.

  • Turkey says it is working to renew Black Sea grain deal

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara is working hard to extend a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion. The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. Russia has signalled it is unhappy with aspects of the deal.

  • Giants, Saquon Barkley are ‘not close on a deal’

    The New York Giants and RB Saquon Barkley are reportedly "not close" on a new long-term deal and he may be headed for free agency.

  • Alligator euthanized after biting Volusia County man’s leg in his front yard

    A Daytona Beach man is in hospital after he was bitten on the leg by an alligator, police said.

  • U.S. defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message

    AMMAN (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Jordan to begin a three-country Mideast visit, is aiming to reassure key allies of American commitment to the region despite Washington's recent focus on Russia and China, officials said, but plans frank messages for leaders of Israel and Egypt. The Pentagon chief, who arrived in Amman on Sunday, is expected to press Israeli leaders to reduce tensions in the West Bank and work to strengthen ties in talks with Egyptian leaders while touching on human rights concerns. "We've demonstrated over and over again that we can rapidly surge capability to any part of the globe that we need to, but especially here in the Middle East, because we've operated here for 20-plus years," Austin told reporters while visiting a joint training center near Amman.

  • DeSantis rips Newsom in California speech, says state ‘hemorrhaging population’ to Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his home turf Sunday, saying Florida has "witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians."

  • University of Massachusetts sounds alarm on TikTok drinking trend after nearly 30 students taken to hospital

    UMass officials are warning of the dangers of TikTok's "BORGs" drinking trend after the Amherst Fire Department received 28 requests for ambulance transports from off-campus parties.

  • Litecoin leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post declines

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 2.30% to $88.18. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Monday.

  • Ukraine vows to hold Bakhmut amid Russian onslaught; mercenary accuses Kremlin of 'red tape or treason': Live updates

    Yevgeny Prigozhin criticized the Kremlin for moving slowly to deliver ammunition. Ukraine's military says it will continue to defend Bakhmut. Updates.

  • Florida alligator bites man on his front porch after he opens door: police

    A Florida opened his the front door of his Daytona Beach home Saturday and was bitten on the leg by an alligator in front of his house.

  • US factory orders fall in January on civilian aircraft demand

    New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell in January, pulled down by a plunge in civilian aircraft bookings, but increases in machinery and a range of other products suggested that manufacturing could be regaining its footing. The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders dropped 1.6% after increasing 1.7% in December. The Institute for Supply Management reported last week that manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the economy, contracted for a fourth straight month in February, though the pace of decline slowed and new orders improved from more than a 2-1/2 year low.

  • Texans watch Colts take first QB off the board in latest Touchdown Wire 3-round mock

    The Houston Texans are taking what's left after the Indianapolis Colts get the first QB in the latest Touchdown Wire three-round mock draft.

  • Ukrainian defenders repel over 95 Russian attacks General Staff report

    Ukraine's defence forces have repelled over 95 Russian attacks on five fronts over the course of 5 March. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 March Quote: "The Russian Federation is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

  • Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

    A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest. It remains unclear who or what is responsible since the alleged poisonings began in November in the Shiite holy city of Qom.