Iran's currency plummets to all-time low amid anti-regime protests, sanctions

2
Eric Revell
·2 min read

Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plummeting to 600,000 rials to the dollar for the first time in history as the country’s economy continues to be roiled by nationwide anti-government protests and international sanctions.

Iranians’ purchasing power has been decimated by inflation, which reached an annual rate of 53.4% in January – up from 41.4% two years according to the country’s statistics center. The dire economic circumstances have wiped out the life savings of many and caused Iranians to form long lines at currency exchange offices in recent days in an effort to acquire increasingly scarce dollars.

In recent months, Iran’s government has embarked on a brutal crackdown against protesters who took to the streets after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s Islamic dress code.

IRAN USED BOATS, AIRLINE TO SECRETLY SHIP DRONES TO RUSSIA TO USE IN WAR AGAINST UKRAINE: REPORT

The protests rapidly escalated into a call for Iran’s ruling Shiite clerics to be overthrown in one of the most significant internal challenges to their rule since they took power following the Iranian Revolution in 1979. Iran's security forces have sought to suppress the protests, killing hundreds and arresting thousands since the unrest began.

Iran’s economy has struggled in recent years following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord that had lifted sanctions in exchange for strict limits on and surveillance of its nuclear program. At the time the deal was signed, the country’s currency traded at 32,000 rials to the dollar.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

US SANCTIONS IRANIAN DRONE MAKER FOR SUPPLYING RUSSIA’S OPERATIONS IN UKRAINE

victims of Iran's repression
This photograph taken near the French National Assembly in Paris on December 6, 2022 shows placards with portraits of the victims of Iran's repression. Hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested amid the Iranian regime's crackdown.

The U.S. pulled out of the nuclear agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, arguing that Iran was still developing its ballistic missile program, failing to allow sufficient inspections of its nuclear facilities, and funding terror groups throughout the Middle East.

Following the withdrawal from the agreement, the U.S. reinstated significant banking and oil sanctions that have curtailed the ability of Iranian companies to do business internationally.

However, Iran has deepened its economic ties with countries like China, Russia, and Venezuela.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Iran continues to claim that its nuclear program is merely for peaceful, civilian purposes – but experts say it had a nuclear weapons program until 2003 and is developing a breakout capacity that could allow it to quickly build an atomic weapon if the country’s leaders choose to do so.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that following Iran’s recent increase in its uranium enrichment activities, it now has enough material to arm "several" atomic weapons if it moves to develop them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Syria's Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus

    The heads of the Iraqi, Jordanian, Palestinian, Libyan, Egyptian and Emirati houses of representatives, as well as representatives from Oman and Lebanon, traveled to Syria as part of a delegation from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union. They met with Syrian parliamentarians and with Assad, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

  • Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

    The EU agreed a 10th round of punitive measures late on Friday to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The package includes cutting off more banks, among them Tinkoff and the private Alfa-Bank, from the SWIFT global payments system. In a separate statement, Tinkoff said it had prepared counter-measures to the sanctions which would allow a transfer of assets to a new non-sanctioned company within three weeks.

  • Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices

    Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) was trading at $76.36 a barrel, 4 cents, or 0.05% higher, while Brent crude futures was down 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $83.14 a barrel at 0114 GMT. Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its previously announced production cuts of 5% of its output during the month.

  • Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes

    "Electricity restrictions will not be introduced, provided there are no strikes by the Russian Federation on infrastructure facilities," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in remarks posted on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform. After multiple battlefield setbacks and scaling down its troop operation to Ukraine's east and south, Russia in October began bombing the country's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heat for days on end.

  • North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agricultural improvement, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that the country’s chronic food insecurity is getting worse. Recent unconfirmed reports have said an unknown number of North Koreans have died of hunger. During a high-level meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party that began Sunday, senior party officials reviewed last year’s work under state goals to accomplish “rural revolution in the new era,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

  • History of trading for the No. 1 overall pick

    Here's a look at the history of draft trades including the No. 1 overall pick.

  • Russians brought children whose mother was killed in Mariupol to pro-war rally in Moscow

    Russian propaganda at a rally-concert in Luzhniki in support of the war against Ukraine used children from Mariupol, whose mother was killed by Russian shelling. Source: Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii [Important Stories] Details: On 22 February, Yuriy Gagarin, a Chelyabinsk "volunteer" in the Russian army with the callsign Angel performed at a pro-war rally-concert in Moscow.

  • Russia? Afghanistan? Biden’s reported diplomatic gifts speak to a bygone era.

    Gifts given to President Biden by Vladimir Putin and by then–Afghan president Mohammed Ashraf Ghani were transferred to the National Archives.

  • Emmanuel Macron announces China visit to increase pressure on Putin

    Emmanuel Macron is to visit China in April in an attempt to convince Beijing to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Azzi: Jimmy Carter's salvific presidency: A personal appreciation

    Jimmy Carter, America's 39th president, is today in hospice surrounded by family. At 98 he has lived longer than any president in history - long enough, I hope for his legacy not just to be memoriali…

  • The stock market's euphoric rally has been a head fake, Wall Street's top strategists warn

    Top strategists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan have all warned that US stocks are headed for another wave of pain.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 26

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we speak exclusively with CIA director William Burns and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gives us her world view.

  • Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

    Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plunging to 600,000 to the dollar for the first time as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal continued to roil the economy. Many have seen their life savings evaporate as the local currency has deteriorated. Inflation reached 53.4% in January, up from 41.4% two years ago, according to Iran's statistics center.

  • Potter 'can't rely' on Chelsea board's support after Tottenham defeat

    Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledged he cannot rely on the support of the club's board for much longer after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday heaped more pressure on him."If results aren't good enough, which they aren't at the moment, you can't rely on support forever," added Potter.

  • The Nokia G22 is HMD's first phone built with repairability in mind

    HMD says it has built the first Nokia phone designed specifically with repairability in mind. It has teamed up with iFixit to offer official repair guides and parts for the Nokia G22.

  • Seattle Opera puts story of Afghan women center stage

    As the Taliban once again assert control of Afghanistan and push women further out of public view, a female Afghan filmmaker is working thousands of miles away to help bring to life a wildly popular tale of two heroines living in her homeland, including under the group’s first reign. It is based on a novel by Kabul-born author Khaled Hosseini that explores the inner worlds of Mariam and Laila over decades of Afghan history, some with stark parallels to the present. It was supposed to be a story of a bygone era -- until the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 dramatically changed that.

  • William Nylander dazzles with OT winner as Leafs edge pesky Wild

    Leafs forward William Nylander earned Toronto the extra point with a ridiculous solo effort in overtime versus the Wild on Friday.

  • CIA director: Iran's nuclear program advancing at "worrisome pace"

    CIA director William Burns said that although Iran has not resumed its nuclear weapons program, its nuclear technology is increasingly advanced.

  • Iranian immigrant let go from American Airlines due to documentation issues

    A woman’s dream to work with American Airlines has been grounded due to issues with her documentation to live and work in the United States.

  • Subprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for Business

    (Bloomberg) -- American Car Center told employees the business was closing its doors, a day after it pulled a $222 million bond sale from the market, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsSubprime Auto Lender American Car Ce