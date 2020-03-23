Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country's total number of infected people has reached 23,049.

Kianush Jahanpur said that in the past 24 hours, some 1,411 Iranians had been infected with the virus across the Islamic Republic, which has the worst outbreak in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)