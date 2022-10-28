Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests

ISABEL DEBRE
·6 min read

The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran’s elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation’s brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society.

Thousands of Sharif University alumni power Iran’s most sensitive industries, including nuclear energy and aerospace. One of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s closest advisors has taught there for decades.

But as demonstrations erupt across Iran — first sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — the scientific powerhouse known as “Iran’s M.I.T.” has emerged as an unexpected hub for protest, fueling Iran’s biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade.

“We’ve become politically active because there is nothing to lose,” said an electrical engineering major and activist in Sharif University’s student association who spoke on condition of anonymity. Like others who insisted their identities be shielded, he feared of reprisals. “The way things are now in Iran, you have to emigrate and leave your family and friends or stay and fight for your rights.”

Across the country and despite a violent crackdown, Iranians have taken to the streets, venting their outrage over social repression, economic despair and global isolation — crises that have clipped the ambitions of Iran’s young and educated generation. Over the last few weeks, university campuses have become a hotbed of opposition after years of dormancy, as students take up the mantle of activism they haven't held in years.

“Students have come to the realization they will not achieve their rights in this framework,” said Mohammad Ali Kadivar, an Iran scholar at Boston College. “They are demanding the end of the Islamic Republic.”

Protests have flared nearly every day for the past month at Sharif University — and escalated after security forces cracked down violently on Oct. 2, resulting in an hourslong standoff between students and police that prompted an international outcry and shocked the country.

“Whether it's true or not, people have this feeling that it's safer to protest on campus,” said Moeen, a Sharif University alum who has observed the protests and spoke on condition that only his first name be used. “It's easier than orchestrating something at a random square in Tehran. There are student syndicates. There's leadership.”

University campuses have been pivotal to Iran’s opposition movements before. After the U.S.-backed 1953 coup, University of Tehran students revolted over then-Vice President Richard Nixon’s visit to the capital. The shah’s security forces stormed the campus and shot three students dead.

Sharif University, among other campuses, was wracked by protests two decades later, when Marxist and Islamist student groups lit the fuse of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ushered in the clerical establishment that still rules Iran.

Once in power, the young theocracy worked to ensure universities would no longer be breeding grounds for opposition: The clerics purged professors, arrested dissident students and set up their own powerful student associations.

Political issues occasionally galvanized students despite the risks. Pro-reformist students protested at the University of Tehran in 1999, prompting a fearsome raid by security forces who fatally shot a student and flung others out of windows.

But broadly over the decades, Tehran’s campuses became subdued, students and experts said, particularly Sharif University — a competitive, high-tech hub considered less liberal and activist than others in the capital. Amid American sanctions and raging inflation, some students joked the university was essentially an airport, as the best and brightest students rushed to leave for Europe and the U.S. after graduation.

A turning point came in 2018, students said. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of Tehran's landmark nuclear deal that year and reimposed harsh sanctions. Deepening global isolation and frustration over lagging political reforms convinced many students that nothing would come of engaging with the system.

A year later, in the fall of 2019, a fuel price hike set off the deadliest nationwide unrest since the Islamic Revolution. The Sharif Islamic Association, a misnomer for the students' largely secular representative body, jumped into action, organizing demonstrations on campus.

In 2020, the student group boycotted classes and held a protest vigil after the Iranian military's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane killed 176 people, including over a dozen Sharif University graduates. Later that year, authorities arrested two top students on widely disputed security charges, stoking outrage.

“We have no industry, we are in a bad economic situation, the environment is ruined,” said the student association activist, listing the reasons for protest. “But the biggest reason is freedom. We just want basic things that you have all over the world.”

When news spread of Amini's death after her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules on women’s dress, students buzzed. Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

“Even my conservative friends said, 'If we don't take to the streets now, we never will',” Moeen said.

Sharif University authorities denied the student association a protest permit, members said. Crowds demonstrated anyway, pumping their fists and chanting “Death to the dictator!" — a slogan that protesters have used around the country.

On Oct. 2, the protests devolved into violent mayhem, according to statements from the association.

As hundreds of students chanted against Khamenei, plainclothes security forces stormed campus. Professors formed a human shield so students could flee. But security forces beat the professors, ripped through their interlocked hands and chased protesters into the parking garage.

They unleashed paintballs, tear gas and metal pellets on shrieking students. Several were wounded and some 40 were arrested, most of whom have now been released.

Tensions were further inflamed when the minister for higher education, Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, visited the campus and, instead of reassuring students, accused them of “lawlessness” and warned they’d be held responsible, according to a computer engineering student who attended the meeting and videos posted online.

In an attempt to defuse the resentment, the university created a forum, billed as a safe space for students to voice their complaints. The university president, the U.S.-sanctioned Rasool Jalili, who served on Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, presided over the program.

Women boldly took the stage without the mandatory hijab, according to videos shared by members of the association. Students lashed out at the university for its failure to protect them.

And there were consequences to speaking out. On Sunday, the university announced it would temporarily ban over two dozen students who contributed to the “unstable environment."

That prompted more demonstrations, as students raged against both university authorities and the ruling clerics. Most recently this week, female students streamed into the male-only section of the dining hall in protest over campus gender segregation as male students cheered them on. The university closed the cafeteria on Tuesday, hoping to end the demonstrations.

Instead, the students moved their lunch to the campus yard, videos showed. A professor joined in solidarity. Young women and men picnicked side by side on the pavement, chanting: “Woman! Life! Freedom!”

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kongers who clapped in court jailed on sedition charges

    Two Hong Kong residents, including a pastor, were found guilty of sedition and sentenced to jail Thursday for clapping and criticizing a judge during a previous trial over a banned vigil in the city. The Rev. Garry Pang Moon-yuen and Chiu Mei-ying, a housewife, were arrested in April for disturbances during a court hearing in January in which a leader of a group that organized a vigil commemorating China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was sentenced for inciting others to join the prohibited event last year. Hong Kong is undergoing a political crackdown following widespread anti-government protests in 2019 and the imposition of a sweeping National Security Law in 2020, with many prominent democracy activists arrested and jailed.

  • Ron DeSantis’ Old Law Firm Received Millions in State Funds

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.According to records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has steered millions of dollars in state business to two outside law firms with ties to him—including his old employer.Holland & Knight—where DeSantis worked as a civil litigator before dropping out to run for Congress in 2012—was

  • Exclusive-KKR raises $6 billion for biggest Asia infrastructure fund -sources

    KKR & Co Inc has raised nearly $6 billion for its second Asia Pacific infrastructure fund at the first-close, marking the biggest ever private equity fundraising for the sector in the region, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The record commitments to the fund just seven months after its launch underscores investors' appetite to buy into diversified infrastructure assets at a time when soaring inflation and higher interest rates have depressed deals in many sectors. The latest fundraising comes after the U.S private equity firm deployed most of the $3.9 billion capital raised in its debut Asia infrastructure fund that reported its final-close in January 2021, said one of the sources.

  • Mortgage rates: It may be 'a little bit easier' to find a home in 2023, economist says

    Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Economist & SVP, Research & Industry Technology Mike Fratantoni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and the overall state of the housing sector.

  • Swedish Match recommends shareholders accept improved Philip Morris bid

    The U.S. maker of Marlboro cigarettes offered SEK106 a share in May, but came back with an improved bid of SEK116, adding that it won't be increased further.

  • Tech war: Shanghai launches new campus to train personnel for semiconductor sector as US curbs decrease China's chip talent pool

    The municipal government of Shanghai, China's largest city and semiconductor highland, has launched a new campus to train fresh talent for the domestic chip industry, as the country casts a wide net for skilled personnel after Washington's latest hi-tech restrictions. The Lingang Special Area, part of the Chinese metropolis' vast free-trade zone, joined forces with Shanghai University and the city's Integrated Circuit Industry Association to set up the training facility where new talent for the

  • US military conducts hypersonic missile launch experiments at Virginia facility

    The Department of Defense collected data on their hypersonic missile programs during tests at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Wednesday.

  • Supreme Court may overturn race-based school admissions: Here’s what you need to know

    Affirmative action will be thrust into the spotlight next week as the Supreme Court prepares to hear two cases: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. A ruling on the two cases by the conservative court could reverse 40 years of precedent of race-conscious admissions to…

  • 2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul

    Archaeologists in northern Iraq last week unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist said Wednesday. The carvings on marble slabs were discovered by a team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, who have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016.

  • Analysis-Airbus widens A350 cabin in mile-high real estate war

    Airbus has unveiled a wider and longer cabin for its A350 in a battle for wide-body sales against Boeing - while quietly ditching the slogan on which it waged a fierce dispute over elbow space with its arch-rival a decade ago. Airbus said in a blog it was introducing a New Production Standard (NPS) to make A350s lighter and more flexible. "It increases comfort in all classes," said Anais Marzo, head of cabin interiors marketing.

  • Sanofi posts higher sales but $2.07 billion net profit misses forecasts

    The French pharma major reported net profit of 2.08 billion euros ($2.07 billion) compared with EUR2.34 billion the year prior, missing analysts' expectations of EUR3.67 billion.

  • US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

    The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government's sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran's leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access. Targeted in the latest sanctions were the commander of the Guard's intelligence organization, its deputy commander, wardens from a number of prisons and an Iranian company that conducts social media filtering.

  • Op-Ed: Justice Thomas' refusal to recuse himself is thumbing his nose at the law

    It does not matter whether Thomas imposed or denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's desired stay of a Georgia subpoena; he wasn't supposed to rule at all.

  • U.S. Unveils Strategy for Nuclear Threats from China and Russia

    Biden's new Defense Strategy puts the U.S. military on a Cold War-footing with Moscow and Beijing in coming decades.

  • Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania

    This is absolutely horrible…

  • 80 years ago, British paratroopers flew into a ‘bloodbath’ – and transformed the art of war

    As dawn broke on March 8 1943, the British paratroopers defending a hilltop in Tunisia started to sense that they were in trouble. They had occupied their position in darkness, but as it became light, Private Bill Bloys, one of the soldiers recalled “being in the front trench of the battalion; it was rather worrying”.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows his metaverse pivot isn't popular with everyone, but said 'people are going to look back decades from now' and realize its importance

    Mark Zuckerberg took a shot at people doubting Meta's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment, calling it "fundamentally important to the future."

  • Here’s why the Kadarius Toney trade makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs

    The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.

  • Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie Babylon Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report

    Writer/director Damien Chazelle previously said Babylon is "definitely the hardest thing I've done" yet

  • Turkey's Baykar to complete plant in Ukraine in two years -CEO

    Turkish defence company Baykar is planning to complete the construction of its manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years, its chief executive said on Thursday, after the company became highly renowned for their drones' success in thwarting Russian forces. The aerial drones supplied to Ukraine by Baykar were instrumental in Ukraine's defense against Russian armour and anti-aircraft systems in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion. Its Bayraktar TB2 drone gained so much prominence with the public that Ukrainians composed a song about it and some allies launched unprecedented crowdfunded campaigns to buy more.