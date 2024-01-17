Iran's foreign minister defends drone attacks on Pakistan

Hussein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister of Iran, speaks at an event of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Iran's foreign minister has defended his country's missile and drone attacks on extremists in Pakistan, saying they were needed for Iranian national security.

"We respect Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a day after the strikes.

"But we will not allow them to play with the national security of our country."

He said Iran was not aiming at civilians.

"No citizens of our neighbours, friends and brothers in Pakistan were targeted by drones and missiles," the minister continued. Instead, the attack was only aimed at "terrorists" seeking refuge in the border area.

Pakistan said it will not allow the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently in Iran, back into the country for the time being. Islamabad is also recalling its ambassador in Tehran.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry described the attack as illegal and spoke of a "blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty."

Iran had attacked positions of the Sunni militia Jaish al-Adl in the border region in Pakistan on Tuesday evening. According to Pakistani reports, two children were killed and three were injured in the attack.