Iran's foreign minister says Biden can use "executive order" to return to 2015 deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday questioned the U.S.' political will to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that President Biden could simply issue an "executive order" on the matter if he wished to, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: Amir-Abdollahian's comments come only a day after Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement urging Iran to return to nuclear negotiations soon in order to avoid “a dangerous escalation.”

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • “We call upon President [Ebrahim] Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency," the leaders said.

  • The leaders reiterated their determination that Iran should not develop a nuclear weapon and expressed concerns about the country's latest nuclear advances.

What he's saying: Iranian officials have said that the progress in the country's nuclear program is reversible if the U.S. lifts its sanctions, per Reuters.

  • "It is enough for Biden to issue an executive order tomorrow and they (U.S.) announce they are rejoining the pact from the point where his predecessor left the deal," said Amir-Abdollahian, according to Reuters.

  • "If there is a serious will in Washington to return to the deal, there is no need for all these negotiations at all," he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the negotiations with Iran during an appearance Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

  • "We still believe diplomacy is the best path forward for putting the nuclear program back in the box it had been in under the agreement," Blinken said.

  • He also warned that the U.S. is looking at "other options if Iran is not prepared to engage quickly in good faith" to return to the deal.

  • "Iran, unfortunately, is moving forward aggressively with its program," Blinken noted.

The big picture: The U.S. pulled out of the Iran deal in 2018 under the Trump administration, and Iranian government officials then violated the limits placed on its nuclear program.

  • The Vienna talks to return to the deal have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president was elected in June.

  • Last week, Iran's new chief nuclear negotiator said the nation would resume negotiations in Vienna before the end of November, with the exact date to be set this week.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says nuclear talks to resume with Iran

    Biden says nuclear talks to resume with Iran

  • G-20 summit fails to bridge divides on pandemic and climate change

    The G-20 summit, the first one held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, struggled to make progress on key issues.

  • Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome

    Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Southwest Apologizes After Pilot Says Anti-Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Over Intercom

    But many are still calling for the pilot's dismissal from the airline

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion. And Texas’s leaders vowed to do everything within their power to prevent such a crisis from happening again.Most Read from BloombergInto the Me

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • Mike Pence endorses a fringe dissident group to lead Iran, calling the leader of the group that forbids members from sexual thoughts 'an inspiration'

    The group, which maintains a secretive compound in Albania, was listed as a terrorist organization until 2012 and has little popular support in Iran.

  • Sudan coup: Khartoum barricaded by pro-democracy activists

    Three people were reportedly killed and 100 wounded after a crackdown on mass protests on Saturday.

  • Boris Johnson pledges £50m to Afghanistan appeal

    Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to the Afghanistan appeal to help provide food, shelter and medicine throughout the winter to more than two million Afghans.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

    Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."

  • Trump attorney told Pence's team that they were responsible for the Capitol riot, as they hid from the mob, report says

    The Washington Post reported the email exchange between John Eastman and Mike Pence's aide as the mob entered the Capitol.

  • China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

    China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its office in Vilnius would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in Rome, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo around Taiwan, a senior State Department official said. A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, including what Taipei said were eight such flights on Sunday, is part of what it views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.

  • How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

    When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

  • New Social Security Bill: How Updates Could Lead to ‘Seismic Achievements’ for COLA and More

    This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them. The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have happened if Erdogan had expelled the U.S. ambassador.

  • Fact check: Donald Trump statement on Alec Baldwin is fabricated

    Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."