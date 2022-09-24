Iran's Guard fires on militant groups based in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard on Saturday attacked a militant group's base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, according to Iranian state media.

IRNA said the Guard's ground forces fired artillery from positions within Iran's West Azerbaijan province, attacking what it described as a “terrorist group” based across the border in Iraq. The report did not elaborate.

IRNA added more details will be announced later.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran's military, quoted the Guard’s statement as saying the operation will continue in order to ensure border security.

Tasnim added that the attack targeted the bases of Kurdish separatist groups in the north of Iraq and took place at 16:00 local time, and caused serious damage to them.

The Guard's attacks were in response to the support of the separatist group from the recent unrest in the country, as well as their attempt to import weapons into Iran, the report said.

A week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iran’s morality police.

According to a tally by The Associated Press, at least 11 people have been killed since protests began earlier this month after Amini’s funeral. State media has said the toll could be as high as 35.

In 2021, the Guard launched an attack using heavy weapons and drones on what it also called the bases of “terrorist” groups in northern Iraq.

Iran and Iraq have close political and military ties, and Tehran provided extensive military support in the war against the extremist Islamic State group.