2

Iran's horrific situation feels a world away. It's not. We must take a stand for women.

Sepi Ackerman and Elaine Rose Glickman
·4 min read

On Sept. 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police for exposing her hair. She was brutally beaten and died in a Tehran hospital three days later.

Amini’s death sparked fervent protests and revolts across Iran – the result of 43 years of women’s suppression by the supremacists who control the country.

Iranian women are forbidden to ride bicycles, jog through their neighborhoods or dance in public. They can be forcibly married at the age of 13 but may obtain divorce only with a male judge’s approval. Married women cannot travel without the consent of their husbands, and they face imprisonment for exercising rights that we might take for granted – including failing to cover their hair with the hijab (headscarf).

Iran's anti-government protests: Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.

The protests have been impassioned but peaceful. They have been led by courageous women demanding change in Iran’s government and an end to gender-based discrimination.

But the Iranian government’s response has been vicious. It has responded with violent crackdowns that have seen leaders unleash tear gas, batons, tasers and even live ammunition on their own citizens. In addition, authorities have limited internet access in a ploy to prevent footage and documentation of the atrocities that are taking place.

In all:

Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed.

►More than 14,000 peaceful protesters have been arrested and, without receiving a fair trial, could face death sentences.

►An estimated 50 children have been murdered.

The situation is horrific, but it feels like a world away. So why do we care?

This is why: It is actually not a world away.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Situation in Iran closer than you think

There are people in our own peaceful, beautiful community whose family and friends are right now suffering under Iranian rule. These people, our neighbors, confront an agonizing choice: Remain silent – in order to retain the possibility of visiting their loved ones in Iran – or speak out and risk prosecution and imprisonment if they do travel to Iran.

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns every day

Freedom and a functioning democracy are central to a healthy and prosperous nation. With enough support, this moment could prove to be a turning point that transforms Iran into a liberated and open country, an inspiration to marginalized citizens in other repressive nations and an ally to Americans fighting for the rights of all women everywhere.

An Iranian woman cuts her hair during a demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 22, 2022.
An Iranian woman cuts her hair during a demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 22, 2022.

Women’s rights and children’s rights are human rights. The abuse of women and children is the abuse of humanity. And when a regime is built on cruelty to those who are vulnerable, the responsibility to rescue them falls to the powerful. That means us.

How to protect human rights

What can we do? This is what:

Stay informed. There are several reliable social media accounts that provide updates in real time. We recommend following Iranian Diaspora Collective, Middle East Matters and Nazanin Boniadi on Instagram. And when journalists report on Iran, we hope that you will pay attention and share, amplify and repost the news. These brave protesters need us to hear their voices, to bear witness to their struggle and to refuse to allow their oppressive leaders to erase their actions.

►Donate. The Center for Human Rights in Iran – an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization – is working tirelessly to protect and promote the safety and dignity of all Iranian people, especially children, women, laborers and artists. We invite you to visit their website at www.iranhumanrights.org and to consider financially supporting this essential work.

Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women's Rabbinic Network.
Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women's Rabbinic Network.

Stand up and speak out. As members of a free country, we hold the privilege and bear the responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who are suppressed and silenced. We encourage you to sign and share Change.org’s petition “Speak Up Against Killing Iranian Women,” and to look out for organized rallies in nearby counties or cities. Our government officials also need to hear that they represent citizens who care deeply about the Iranian people, and that we expect to hear their voices rising in support and help.

Will change happen? Is a free Iran on the horizon? We have asked these questions of Iran’s courageous protesters. They believe so, and they work toward this achievement even at the cost of their own lives.

Do we believe in them? Will we stand with them? Iran’s courageous protesters are asking these questions of us. How will we respond?

Sepi Ackerman
Sepi Ackerman

Sepi Ackerman is a resident of Sarasota, Florida, a wife and the mother of two daughters. She is a first-generation American whose entire family still resides in Iran – but she has been unable to return to Iran since converting to Judaism. 

Elaine Rose Glickman is a rabbi and writer in Sarasota. She is the assistant executive director of the Women’s Rabbinic Network and serves local and national organizations committed to equity and justice.

This column first ran in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Iran protests: How Americans can support women's fight for freedom

Recommended Stories

  • Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension

    America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a self-acknowledged “great mediocre” soccer player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken will also hold crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States' trusted interlocutors with Iran.

  • Iran situation 'critical', more than 300 killed - UN

    STORY: "The rising number of deaths from protests in Iran, including those of two children at the weekend, and the hardening of the response by security forces, underline the critical situation in the country," said Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for U.N human rights chief at a Geneva press briefing.The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate".Tehran has blamed foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that more than 300 people had been killed so far, including more than 40 children. These deaths occurred across the country, with deaths reported in 25 of 31 provinces.

  • Iran expands uranium enrichment program

    Iran appears to be stepping up its nuclear enrichment program and getting closer to building its first atomic bomb. Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian journalist and host of "The Iran Podcast," speaks to CBS News about these developments.

  • Defense & National Security — China biggest priority during top officials’ trips

    While Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines in Cambodia with China’s defense minister on Tuesday, Vice President Harris the same day spoke in support of international norms from the South China Sea. We’ll share the details of each trip and what was said, plus a new military medical clinic set up to address health issues…

  • Fighting al-Shabab: Rare access to Somalia's US-funded 'lightning' brigade

    The BBC goes on manoeuvres with the unit leading a growing offensive against al-Shabab militants.

  • At the World Cup, Iranian Players and Fans Made a Bold Statement Against Their Country’s Government

    Iranian athletes declined to sing their country’s national anthem, while some fans in the stands sang the Persian national anthem instead.

  • Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight

    The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington's strategy to combat global warming, adding the bite of direct sanctions to its toolkit of tax incentives, diplomatic nudges and complex, slow-moving multilateral accords. Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who rolled back environmental protections and pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon, a crucial buffer against climate change.

  • Britain provides Ukraine with advanced model of laser-guided Brimstone missile

    The UK’s Royal Air Force has sent an advanced model of the laser-guided Brimstone missile, with double the range of the previous design, to help Ukraine push back Russian forces, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported on Nov. 21.

  • Iran reacts to IAEA's slap on the wrist with uranium enrichment boost

    Tehran, responding to a censure by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for non-cooperation, says it's now enriching uranium to 60 percent at its underground Fordo plant.

  • Rupee edges up after four days of losses, RBI hand likely

    The Indian rupee snapped four session of declines to close higher tracking slight weakness in the greenback, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India selling dollars. The partially convertible rupee ended at 81.6650 per dollar against its previous close of 81.84, having traded in a narrow range all day. Some market participants pointed to the RBI selling dollars via public sector banks to keep the currency from falling to 82 per dollar.

  • Madelyn Cline Had a 'Little Freak-Out' When She Met Her Famous Knives Out 2 Costars

    The Outer Banks star first spent time with the star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at a party costar Daniel Craig threw before filming began

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family Vis

  • Sagittarius Sun Sign: Personality Traits, Love Compatibility and More

    Here's what to know about Sagittarius personality traits for men and women, including their compatibility, weaknesses or negative traits, and Sagittarius season dates and months.

  • Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull

    With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.

  • Polish president spoke with Russian prankster pretending to be Macron after missile blast

    Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke via phone to a Russian prank caller who pretended to be French President Emmanuel Macron on the night a missile killed two people in a village near Poland’s border with Ukraine, according to Duda’s office. Duda noticed during the call “the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation” and ended…

  • Two explosions shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several others

    The apparent attacks came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

  • Ukraine war: How Germany ended reliance on Russian gas

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Germany to cut its dependence on gas from the east - and fast.

  • Justice Department files charges in alleged $90 million timeshare fraud scheme

    The Justice Department on Tuesday sued five individuals and 11 firms allegedly behind a timeshare fraud scheme that scored more than $90 million from victims. The suit, filed on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Wisconsin attorney general, accuses the defendants of pressuring customers into buying timeshare exit services without delivering on their…

  • 'Enough is enough': Phoenix Black community expresses outrage over police shootings

    As the nation reacted to videos depicting police shooting and killing black men in Louisiana and Minnesota this week, Phoenix community members packed a downtown church, saying over and over, "Enough…

  • New Biden rule allows socially conscious investing by retirement plans

    President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday reversed restrictions imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on retirement plans considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The Labor Department announced a final rule first proposed last year after Biden, a Democrat, ordered government agencies to assess climate-related risk to retirement and pension investments.