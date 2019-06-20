Iran's IRGC says downed drone had turned off its "tracking equipment" - IRIB

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said that a U.S. drone shot down on Thursday had turned off its identification transponder, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

"The drone took off from a U.S. base in the southern Persian Gulf ... It had turned off all its identifying equipment in violation of aviation rules and was moving in full secrecy," IRIB quoted a Guards statement as saying.

Tehran said earlier that the Guards had downed a U.S. drone flying over southern Iran, raising fears of military confrontation with the United States. Washington said a U.S. drone had been shot down in international airspace. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)