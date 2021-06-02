Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks

The Telegraph

Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck, a post-mortem has revealed. Miss Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, in March and her body was found a week later in woodlands in Kent following a major police investigation. The marketing executive’s body was discovered inside a large builder's bag and had to be formally identified through her dental records. Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder and is due to go on trial in October. In March, Miss Everard’s family attended an inquest into her death at the County Hall in Maidstone, Kent. But the proceedings were adjourned, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation into Ms Everard's death. At the hearing, Miss Everard’s family were told that inquiries into her death were ongoing after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, the coroner said, and that a second post-mortem was underway. Miss Everard’s body was subsequently released to her family so a funeral could take place. On Tuesday, the results of the second post-mortem were confirmed. The Metropolitan Police said: "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given the cause of death as compression of the neck. "Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers." Miss Everard's death prompted a national debate around female safety and has increased demands for more to be done to tackle violence against women. Pc Couzens, who was attached to Scotland Yard's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering Miss Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3. The 33-year-old was reported missing the following day when she failed to meet her boyfriend as they had arranged and he was unable to reach her on the phone. On March 13, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Miss Everard was caught alone on CCTV at quarter past nine, seen again on camera at 9.28pm, and later caught on the camera of a marked police car at 9.32pm. At around 9.35pm, a bus camera captured two figures on Poynders Road and a white Vauxhall Astra with its hazard lights flashing. Another bus camera captured the same car with both front doors open. The registration of the vehicle was captured and tracked by police as it left London. Pc Couzens, who is married with two children, was arrested at his home in Kent on the evening of March 9. Police discovered Miss Everard's body in woodland in Ashford, Kent the following day. During questioning he was twice rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in his cell. There is no suggestion anyone else was involved. Tom Little QC, the barrister prosecuting the case against Pc Couzens, said the circumstances of the case had led to a "very significant and wide-ranging investigation" and had attracted "almost unprecedented media and public attention". A vigil in memory of Ms Everard ended in ugly scenes when the police moved in to break up a large gathering that was in breach of lockdown restrictions.