Iran's largest warship sinks after catching fire

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

Iran's largest navy ship, known as the Kharg, caught on fire on Wednesday and sunk in the Gulf of Oman, according to state media.

Details: The fire broke out at around 2:25 a.m. while the ship was near Iran's Port of Jask, a major shipping lane. No casualties were reported and the entire crew was able to escape the wreck and was taken to safety on the coast, per NPR.

  • Officials tried for 20 hours to put out the fire, but were unable to as the flames spread to different parts of the ship.

  • The Kharg was being deployed for training operations when the blaze erupted.

The big picture: While Iranian officials have not offered any cause that might have started the fire, this was the latest in a series of mysterious explosions that has been targeting ships in the Gulf of Oman since 2019, AP reports.

  • The U.S. accused Iran of being responsible for a series of attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz in 2019, saying the regime was engaged in "an unacceptable campaign of escalating tensions."

  • Iran has denied targeting ships in the area, but U.S. Navy footage caught members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps removed an unexploded limpet mine from a vessel in 2019.

Yes, but: Iran's ships have experienced incidents in the past that were unrelated to conflicts with foreign nations. In 2020, a training vessel was mistakenly hit by a missile near the Port of Jask, ending in 19 casualties, per AP.

  • Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire

    Iran's biggest navy warship sank on Wednesday (June 2).The country's highest-tonnage navy vessel, known as the Kharg, caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the port of Jask, where it was on a training mission. All of its crew members disembarked safely, following rescue operations that went on for hours.But efforts to save the ship itself were unsuccessful and it sank, according to Fars news agency.No further explanation has been given for the latest incident in the region of sensitive waterways. Though there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel there in the past. Iran has refused to recognize Israel since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. And Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence.Both parties have claimed they were targeted by the other in the last few months.

