Iran's leaders warn low turnout in election will boost Trump

Iran’s senior leaders flooded the media with eve-of-poll warnings that abstentions in Friday’s parliamentary elections – either through indifference or as a protest – will only encourage Donald Trump to step up economic sanctions against Tehran.

The one-week period of officially sanctioned campaigning for a seat in the next five year parliament ended on Wednesday night, 24 hours before voting started amid the first serious outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

Fifty-eight million Iranians are entitled to vote in what the Iranian government claims is the benchmark for democracy in west Asia, but which many in the west dismiss as an elaborate charade. On Thursday the US announced sanctions against five members of the guardian council, saying the body that vets all parliamentary candidates was guilty of electoral manipulation.

The elections are seen as a real chance for conservatives – known as “principalists” – to cement their grip on power by seizing control of one of the last of Iran’s political institutions outside their control.

Reformist politicians are divided: some favour abstention on the twin grounds that the elections have been rigged, through the mass disqualification of reformist candidates, and that the parliament is toothless, as legislation from the current Reformist-led parliament has been blocked by the council. “The last parliament tried to do something about political prisoners, and to go to visit the jails, and was just told to go away”, said one reformist.

But other reformists insist the stakes are too high to abandon the ground to hardliners.

Mostafa Kavakebian, a prominent Tehran reformist, wrapped up his campaign at Shahid Mo’atamedi, a sports complex in Khazaneh, a run-down working class neighbourhood in south Tehran, by claiming the future of the country as a semi-pluralist republic was at risk.

As he climbed into his car after a rally in front of 300 supporters, he was still complaining that too many reformists had been disqualified from standing by the guardian council.

Surrounded by reporters and jostling supporters, he said the reformists “ran out of time to challenge the disqualifications” and said the whole process – including the criteria by which candidates could be disqualified – needed overhaul. The outgoing parliament’s legislation to reduce the guardian council’s scope for interference had been blocked by the guardian council itself, he said.

In a speech, he warned: “If parliament becomes a political monopoly, the institutions parallel to parliament will be doubled in strength. The parliament will be neutralised and the republican aspect of the Islamic Republic system would be a show.”

He urged the Iranian government to stop dodging the blame for all the country’s problems: “We will not let people’s livelihoods get any worse. Our youth are unemployed and want jobs and housing. We should not hide these problems and simply put the responsibility of America, Israel and the Saudis. I know they are not powerful enough to do these things” .

He defended his long-term advocacy of engagement with the west, saying: “Our goal is to solve the issue of sanctions in order to solve the economic problems of the people. We have no desire to negotiate with the terrorist America that martyred [the commander of Iran’s Quds Force] Qassem Suleimani, but we believe we should have a interaction with the world.”





Qassem Suleimani, killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad, had become well known among Iranians and was sometimes discussed as a future president. Many considered Suleimani to have been the second most powerful person in Iran, behind supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, but arguably ahead of President Hassan Rouhani. He was commander of the Quds Force, the elite, external wing of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the Trump administration designated as a terror organisation in April last year.

He was born in Rabor, a city in eastern Iran, and forced to travel to a neighbouring city at age 13 and work to pay his father’s debts to the government of the Shah. By the time the monarch fell in 1979, Suleimani was committed to the clerical rule of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and joined the Revolutionary Guards, the paramilitary force established to prevent a coup against the newly declared Islamic Republic.