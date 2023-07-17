Iran's morality police resume hijab street patrols

STORY: "From today, police patrols will be established throughout the country. In addition to their other duties, these police officers will deal with those who, unfortunately, ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying the norms," he said.

In the past, police units specialising in hijab regulations patrolled streets across the country.

However, after the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police in 2022, protests erupted nationwide and many women stopped wearing the headscarf in public places as an act of protest.

"Do you think the morality police can prevent women from not wearing a hijab? They cannot impose it like before - the number of people who do not obey is too high now," said university student, Ismaili.

Official morality police operations ceased for over nine months before it was reinstated.