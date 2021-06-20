Iran's nuclear power plant experiencing emergency shutdown

Iran's only nuclear power plant is experiencing an "unexplained temporary emergency shutdown" that began Saturday and could last three to four days, according to an official from the state electric company, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Why it matters: This marks the first time the plant, located in the southern city of Bushehr, has reported a shutdown.

The big picture: Power outages could result from the shutdown, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, an official from state electric company, Tavanir, told a local talk show Sunday, per AP.

Earlier Sunday, Tavanir released a statement saying the plant is undergoing repairs that would last until Friday, reports AP.

