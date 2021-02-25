Iran's nuclear program and regional behavior should be dealt with separately, Israel tells U.S.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat told his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in a secure video call two weeks ago that Israel thinks Iran's nuclear program should be dealt with separately from its regional activity in future negotiations, two sources briefed on the call tell me.

Why it matters: While many critics of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal note that it did nothing to curtail Iran's aggression in the region, Israel is concerned that linking the two issues will give American and European negotiators incentives to compromise on limitations to Iran's nuclear program.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps.

  • The main sticking point is the sequencing those moves. The U.S. offered last week to open direct talks to work through those issues, but Iran has not formally responded.

  • Between the lines: Some in the Biden administration want to push for a broader and longer-lasting deal now — with Iran's regional behavior and its missile program on the table — but Biden's stated objective is to restore the 2015 deal and use it as a platform for further negotiations.

Driving the news: Ben-Shabbat told Sullivan in their call on February 11 that there shouldn't be an attempt to balance non-nuclear steps from Iran — curbing its presence in Syria, for example — with nuclear limitations like those on research and development on advanced centrifuges.

  • Ben-Shabbat said Israel's position is that Iran's nuclear program is an existential threat and must be dealt with first, and the lesser threat of Iran's regional behavior should be dealt with on a separate track, the sources say.

  • The Israeli national security adviser added that a nuclear-armed Iran wouldn't abide by any regional commitments anyway.

Worth noting: In the last month there have been many contacts on Iran between the Biden administration and the Israeli government.

  • Israeli officials tell me they are generally satisfied with what they describe as the Biden administration's constructive approach and willingness to listen to Israel’s concerns.

  • Secretary of State Tony Blinken have spoken three times with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — more than with any other foreign counterpart. Blinken also discussed Iran with Yossi Cohen, the director of the Mossad intelligence agency.

The latest: On Wednesday, I reported that Israel and the U.S. agreed to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees' Luke Voit eyes consistency in 2021 after career-best season

    Despite a career-best season with the Yankees in 2020, Luke Voit is by no means satisfied entering 2021 spring training.

  • HMRC letters question Covid self-employment support grant claims

    About 11,000 people will receive letters questioning whether they should have claimed the money.

  • Amnesty International stopped classifying Putin critic Alexei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience, saying he advocated hatred in the past

    The human-rights NGO is still calling for Navalny's release but said some past statements "reach the threshold of advocacy of hatred."

  • Bahrain: Crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • Armenia PM takes to the streets to denounce 'coup attempt'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with his supporters in downtown Yerevan as months of tension boil up over his peace deal with Azerbaijan.

  • U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks 'not unlimited': State Department

    The United States' patience with Iran on returning to discussions over the 2015 nuclear deal is "not unlimited," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. Iran has not formally responded to a U.S. offer last week to talk with Iran in a joint meeting with the countries that negotiated the deal.

  • Mike Lee: It seems ‘really weird’ that Democrats want to change nuclear launch policy

    Sen. Mike Lee says House Democrats letter asking Biden to give up singular power of nuclear launch codes.

  • Bahrain becomes 1st nation to grant J&J shot emergency use

    Bahrain became the first nation to authorize Johnson & Johnson’s new single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday, the government announced, just a day after U.S. regulators concluded the shot offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. The island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia said it would dole out J&J’s shot to the most vulnerable people, including older adults and those with chronic conditions, without specifying when. It was also unclear when doses would be delivered to the country, which already offers vaccines by state-backed Chinese firm Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, as well as Russia’s Sputnik V to its roughly 2 million residents.

  • Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election. Protests and strikes have taken place daily for about three weeks, and students had planned to come out again in the commercial hub Yangon on Thursday. But before many coup opponents congregated, about 1,000 supporters of the military turned up for a rally in the city centre.

  • GM Joint Venture's $4500 EV Outsold Tesla Model 3 In China: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 is facing stiff competition in China from a budget electric vehicle built under a joint venture with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) as a partner, BBC reported on Wednesday. What Happened: The Hong Guang Mini EV built by Wuling — a partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor and GM — is priced in China at $4,500. An air-conditioned model is available for just above $5,000, according to BBC. See also: How to Buy GM Stock In comparison, the Model 3 sells for nearly $39,000 in China. In January, the Hong Guang Mini EV sales reportedly exceeded those of Model 3 by nearly two-to-one. While the SAIC-GM-made vehicle sold 25,778 units in China, the Model 3 sold 13,843, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Why It Matters: The coronavirus pandemic is spurring people to drive their own cars instead of taking public transport, according to Shaun Rein, managing director of the China Market Research Group, as per BBC. According to Reuters, the two-door Hong Guang Mini was also the best-selling electric vehicle in China in August. In the meantime, Tesla has also been facing increasingly tough competition from traditional automakers such as Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) in Europe. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 6.2% higher at $742.02 on Wednesday and fell 0.51% in the after-hours session. Image: Wuling Motors Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEONio, Xpeng, Li Auto CEOs Bleed B In EV Market Carnage Led By Tesla© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level. Jobless claims declined by 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The latest figures coincide with a weakened job market that has made scant progress in the past three months.

  • Islamabad beats Karachi in high-scoring PSL game

    Islamabad United overcame a blistering century by Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan to record their second successive victory in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. The left-handed Khan, who scored only six runs in the first six overs, plundered eight sixes and nine fours in his 105 off 59 balls to give defending champions a strong total of 196-3. “It was obviously a really big chase and I thought we had to knock the teeth out of it early,” Hales said.

  • Tech sell-off a 'bit overdone': economist

    Systematic Ventures' Max Wolff tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he thinks stay-at-home stocks that have taken a recent drubbing have staying power beyond the pandemic.

  • Donald Trump's tax records obtained by New York prosecutors, boosting investigation

    Donald Trump's tax records in the hands of New York prosecutors could boost a wide-ranging investigation into the former president's finances.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot as Thieves Swipe Her Two French Bulldogs

    Reuters/Saul LoebA thief has shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs, a representative from her team has confirmed to People magazine.The shooting took place in West Hollywood late on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that a 30-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said his condition was unknown, but he was reportedly alert and communicative while being treated. CNN reported Thursday that the dog walker is recovering well.The singer has three beloved French bulldogs, Koji, Asia, and Gustav. She is “extremely upset” and is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of Koji and Gustav “no questions” asked, according to TMZ. Anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.The shooting began right before 10 p.m. ABC7 footage from the scene shows the dog walker dressed in shorts laying on the pavement cradling Asia, the one dog that managed to escape the thief, while first responders attended to him. Police were seen swaddling Asia in a blanket before Lady Gaga’s bodyguard retrieved the pet, reported TMZ. Police are searching for at least one male suspect, who is believed to have used a semi-automatic handgun and was last seen fleeing northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard Avenue in a white vehicle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) The case is now being handled by the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, which often oversees high-profile investigations. They are treating the case as an “assault with a deadly weapon,” a police spokesperson confirmed.Lady Gaga is currently in Rome where she is filming Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci. Her father Joe Germanotta described the dog walker, whom police have not formally identified, as a friend of the family."Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustav are not harmed," he told Fox News. He then pleaded for help to “catch these creeps,” adding “shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong.”Officials said it was too early in the investigation to know if the dogs were specifically targeted in the attack. French bulldogs are very popular pets and puppies can cost as much $10,000, depending on their pedigree.Lady Gaga's team was not immediately available for further comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

    The teenager hasn’t been heard from in more than a week, police said.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIrving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas Lt. Gov. says that people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during the storms.

  • Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's migrant-family-separation scheme, called Biden's immigration policies 'cruel' and 'inhumane'

    The family-separation policy made Miller one of the most controversial Trump officials. He even put conservatives on edge.