Iran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says

Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Iran’s main focus in nuclear talks that resume in Austria on Monday will be the lifting of all U.S. sanctions in a verifiable process that guarantees Tehran’s unhindered ability to export its oil, Iran's foreign minister said.

Negotiations with world powers to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are to resume in Vienna at 1800 (1700 GMT), state media reported.

"The most important issue for us is to reach a point where, firstly, Iranian oil can be sold easily and without hindrance,” Iranian media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying.

"The money from the oil (sales) is to be deposited as foreign currency in Iranian banks - so we can enjoy all the economic benefits stipulated in Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

In 2018, then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed stringent economic sanctions against Tehran, which responded a year later by resuming and then accelerating its enrichment of uranium, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons.

Oil exports, Iran’s main revenue source, have plunged under the U.S. sanctions. Tehran does not disclose data, but assessments based on shipping and other sources suggest a fall from about 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 to as low as 200,000 bpd. One survey put exports at 600,000 bpd in June.

The nuclear talks have made scant progress since they resumed last month after a five-month hiatus following the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“Today, there is an acceptable joint document on the negotiating table that we call the December 1 and December 15 documents,” Amirabdollahian said. Both documents, he said, related to the nuclear issue as well as U.S. sanctions.

“From today, our negotiations will start on the basis of this joint document. Guarantees and verification are among the issues on the agenda,” Amirabdollahian said.

Iran's two draft texts, submitted on Nov. 26 in Vienna, were modified versions of those drawn up in June under the previous Iranian administration.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran limited its uranium enrichment programme in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions. Iran says its nuclear programme is for solely peaceful purposes.

At the last round of talks, senior British, French and German diplomats offered a pessimistic assessment of efforts to revive the deal. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. and its partners were discussing timeframes for nuclear diplomacy with Iran, adding that the current talks may be exhausted within weeks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday the Iran side would not accept any deadlines. A source close to Iran’s team told Reuters that the delegation would stay in Vienna for as long as is needed.

Iran's arch foe, Israel, which is not involved in the talks, said the main challenge was "preventing a nuclear Iran".

"Israel is not opposed to any deal," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee in Jerusalem on Monday.

"A good deal would be good. We oppose a deal that does not enable true oversight over the Iranian nuclear programme, nor over the Iranian money, nor over the Iranian terror network."

(mailto:dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.comAdditional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stores open Christmas 2021: Hours for Walgreens, CVS and Safeway, but Walmart, Costco closed

    What stores are open Christmas Day 2021? CVS, Walgreens and Albertsons make the short list but more stores are closed for the holiday Saturday.

  • How Jason Kelce's speech and 'grimy' play have Eagles on the verge of a playoff spot

    The Eagles overwhelmed the Giants in the second half, and here's how they can clinch a playoff spot as soon as next week.

  • LGBTQ+ Rights Ally Archbishop Desmond Tutu Dies at 90

    “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”

  • Give Ringo's MasterClass (on sale now!) to the little drummer boy — or girl — in your life this Christmas

    Buy one membership, gift one free — and enjoy unlimited access to 100+ celebrity instructors, including Bill Clinton, Jane Goodall and Tan France. Light up someone's life with learning!

  • Cleveland Browns still have shot at AFC North title, playoffs after receiving help Sunday

    The Browns received the assistance they needed Sunday in the NFL playoff picture. An updated look shows that Cleveland can win the division.

  • How the Nazis co-opted Christmas

    A postcard depicts Adolf Hitler posing with a child and a Christmas tree. Author providedIn 1921, in a Munich beer hall, newly appointed Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler gave a Christmas speech to an excited crowd. According to undercover police observers, 4,000 supporters cheered when Hitler condemned “the cowardly Jews for breaking the world-liberator on the cross” and swore “not to rest until the Jews…lay shattered on the ground.” Later, the crowd sang holiday carols and nationalist hymns aroun

  • Got $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

    Take, for instance, Mordor Intelligence's long-term outlook for worldwide spending on EV charging stations. In this vein, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that the global count of actively used electric light-duty vehicles will swell from around 1 million now to 672 million by 2050. You may know Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a video gaming hardware company, and it still does that very well to be sure.

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Recap: Did Larry Get the Fence Law Repealed and Rid Himself of Maria Sofia?

    A little blackmail never stopped Larry David from trying to get his way. In the Season 11 finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry dished out some highly unsolicited marriage advice, while also hosting an event for a hero. But these weren’t the only shenanigans L.D. was up to. With Maria Sofia still terrorizing his Hulu […]

  • Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year. Maduro's government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country.

  • In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

    Democratic Republic of Congo is the least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the world. Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its rickety health system than at any time during the pandemic. "We have experienced the three previous waves gradually, but in the fourth wave cases have jumped overnight," said Francois Kajingulu, the head of St Joseph.

  • China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, the finance ministry said on Monday, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual. The government will launch another round of tax and fee cuts to support businesses and help them make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time, according to a readout from an internal meeting by the finance ministry on fiscal policy for 2022. China has issued 1.46 trillion yuan ($229 billion) in the 2022 advance quota for local government special bonds to help spur investment and support the economy.

  • Police: Boca Raton man shot over loud music argument

    The victim's family was able to wrestle Zachary Moncada to the ground after he fired at them, according to a report.

  • Tesla: What’s on the Menu for Q4 Deliveries, According to RBC

    The year’s final quarter is almost behind us, and we will soon learn how it panned out for Tesla (TSLA) via the all-important delivery figures. Based on a combination of checks, data reported by region, and app download data, RBC’s Joseph Spak sees Q4’s deliveries hitting 285,000 units, amounting to a 58% year-over-year uptick and an 18% sequential increase. The figure is also 7% above consensus estimates and some way above Spak’s prior call for 262,500 units. By models, the forecast includes 27

  • The best gift these North Memphis businessmen gave poor children this Xmas? Themselves | Weathersbee

    Partners in Unity, led by former felon and car dealer Marvin Coleman, recently gave coats and toys to children in Hyde Park. But their real gift is hope.

  • 3 Stocks that Beat the Market in 2021 and Could Do It Again in 2022

    When looking for investment ideas for 2022, it pays to look at those stocks that have beaten the market in 2021. Savvy investors know that winners tend to keep on winning, so picking stocks that are already in the market-beating category can increase your odds of investing success.

  • Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

    Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year's end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported. “We have reached an important milestone,” Lauterbach was quoted as saying.

  • Pentagon to cut stateside cost-of-living stipend for thousands of troops in 2022

    The Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non-metropolitan counties in the continental United States will be cut off from a cost-of-living allowance starting Jan. 1.

  • Candace Owens suggests Trump only touted vaccines because he's too old to know how to find alternative sources online

    Last week Trump gave the COVID-19 vaccine his strongest endorsement yet, saying it protects people and won't kill anyone.

  • Publix heiress' Jan. 6 role un-American

    The role Julie Fancelli, the heiress of Publix supermarkets, played in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is un-American

  • Broderick: Make no mistake. America is broken.

    In a powerful guest column, John Broderick, former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, argues that democracy in the US is in grave danger.