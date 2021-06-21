Iran's only nuclear power plant experiences emergency shutdown that could last days

A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor in Iran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the country's only nuclear power plant is experiencing an outage.

The outage is due to a technical issue, the agency said.

It's unclear how long the outage will be, but it could be a few days.

Iran's sole nuclear power plant is experiencing an emergency shutdown due to a "technical fault," the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.

"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," the agency said in a statement, according to a translation from The Times of Israel.

It's unclear how long power will be out at the plant, but the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the issue would be resolved "in a few days."

