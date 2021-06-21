Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said Monday he is not willing to meet President Joe Biden, AP reports.

The big picture: Raisi's election has come as nations are negotiating a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and has placed "hard-liners firmly in control across the government," writes AP.

The Biden administration had hoped to finalize an agreement before the new president takes office, with a U.S. official telling Axios, "If we don't have a deal before a new government is formed, I think that would raise serious questions about how achievable it's going to be."

The U.S. has not been in the room in Vienna, where the talks are taking place, but have negotiated indirectly through EU intermediaries. The latest round of negotiations ended without a deal.

What's new: Iran's president-elect also indicated that he is not willing to negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program or Iran's support of regional militias, per AP.

