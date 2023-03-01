Iran's president orders probe of poisoning at girls' schools

FILE - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses lawmakers while defending his next year's budget bill at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Raisi on Wednesday, March 1, ordered authorities to investigate a series of incidents in which noxious fumes have sickened students at girls' schools, which some officials suspect are attacks targeting women's education.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president on Wednesday ordered authorities to investigate a series of incidents in which noxious fumes have sickened students at girls' schools, which some officials suspect are attacks targeting women's education.

Hundreds of girls at around 30 schools have been sickened since November, with some winding up in hospital beds. Officials initially dismissed the incidents, only acknowledging the scope of the crisis in recent days.

Children have complained about headaches, heart palpitations, feeling lethargic or otherwise unable to move. Some described smelling tangerines, chlorine or cleaning agents.

Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting girls' education. Women and girls continued attending school even at the height of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled Iran's Western-backed monarchy.

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi said the Interior Ministry should probe the incidents, with help from the health and intelligence ministries, and promptly release the results to the public, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It was the first time he has publicly addressed the poisonings.

The night before the Cabinet meeting, a senior security official had downplayed the matter, dismissing it as psychological warfare by unnamed enemies of the country.

“Over 99% of this is caused by stress, rumor and psychological war started particularly by hostile TV channels, to create a troubled and stressful situation for students and their parents,” the deputy interior minister, Majid Mirahmadi, told state TV. “Their goal was to force schools to close.”

The poisonings come at a sensitive time for Iran, which has faced months of nationwide protests since a young woman died in September after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

After months of downplaying the poisonings, state-run IRNA filed multiple stories on the subject on Sunday in which officials acknowledged the scope of the incidents.

Iran’s prosecutor-general has ordered an investigation, saying “there are possibilities of deliberate criminal acts.” IRNA quoted a deputy health minister as saying that unnamed people wanted the schools to close.

Suspected extremists attacked women with acid for not dressing conservatively enough around the Iranian city of Isfahan in 2014. But there's no opposition to women's education in Shiite Islam, and Iran has even called on the Taliban in Afghanistan to let women and girls return to school.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

    Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms, with some ending up weakened on hospital beds. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks involving some 30 schools identified in local media reports, with some speculating they could be aimed at trying to close schools for girls in this country of over 80 million people. The reported attacks come at a sensitive time for Iran, which already has faced months of protests after the September death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country's morality police.

  • Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

    The first cases of poisoning were reported in November in the religious city of Qom.

  • Bola Tinubu wins Nigeria's presidential election against Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

    Bola Tinubu, 70, is declared the winner of Nigeria's election despite opposition calls for a rerun.

  • Chilean circus has fought LGBTQ discrimination for 54 years

    The transformation begins as night falls on this semi-desert esplanade on the outskirts of Chile’s capital, with Arturo, Alejandro and René applying makeup and donning wigs, feathers and sequins to become “Verónica Power,” "Alexandra” and “The Crazy Purse Woman.” The characters are classics of the Timoteo Circus, a show that has fought prejudice and discrimination against Chile’s LGBTQ community for more than a half century, even through a military dictatorship, in a country known for its devout Catholicism. “Alexandra” – played by 65-year-old Alejandro Pavés – recalled life for the performers under the regime of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, which governed the South American country from 1973 to 1990.

  • Iran can now make enough material for nuclear bomb in 'about 12 days'

    Iran can now amass enough material for a nuclear bomb in “about 12 days”, a top US Defence Department official has said, in a sign of the "remarkable" progress Tehran has made with its atomic programme since Washington abandoned a deal to contain it.

  • Poland to transfer more Leopard tanks to Ukraine within few weeks, says Polish official

    Poland plans to transfer the next batch of 10 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine within a few weeks, Polish news agency PAP reported on Feb. 26, citing the head of the Polish Prime Minister’sOffice, Michał Dworczyk.

  • Falcons cut Marcus Mariota; will Saints-Jameis Winston split be next?

    The Falcons announced they have released Marcus Mariota on Tuesday; will a split between the Saints and Jameis Winston be next?

  • Carson Wentz landing spots include Arizona Cardinals as possible next team for quarterback

    Carson Wentz on the Arizona Cardinals? One NFL writer thinks the NFL team would be an 'appealing' destination for the free agent quarterback.

  • Sacramento sheriff reverses stance, agrees to provide warm clothing to jail inmates

    “The sheriff has agreed to purchase cold weather clothing for all inmates using funds from the Inmate Welfare Fund.”

  • Finland begins building wall on Russian border

    Finnish authorities have begun constructing a wall on the Finland-Russia border, starting with a fence near the Imatra border checkpoint, Finnish news outlet Yle reported on Feb. 28.

  • DBS's Rao: India's Feb. Inflation In 6.3%-6.5% Range

    DBS Bank Executive Director & Senior Economist Radhika Rao thinks India's Februart inflation may stay close to 6.3 percent to 6.5 percent. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • US mainland under threat as Iran pushes assassinations, kidnappings: report

    A report from an NGO claims Iran is ostensibly expanding a list of assassination and terrorism targets in the US, according to highly detailed legal report viewed by Fox News Digital

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Theater chain AMC's revenue tumbles, shares drop 9%

    Movie theaters, which were shuttered during pandemic-related lockdowns, are struggling to draw in crowds as rising costs have made people spend more on groceries, rent and gas, while reducing spending on out-of-home entertainment. "As we have been saying for a long time, the industry-wide box office will not return to pre-pandemic norms before 2024 or 2025 at the earliest," AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement. The company's fourth-quarter net loss widened despite box office hits such as James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Disney's Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

  • Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance's stablecoin

    Binance's stablecoin, Binance USD, has seen around $6 billion of outflows following a U.S. regulatory crackdown on the company that issues the token, according to market tracker CoinGecko. Paxos Trust Company, which issues Binance USD, said on Feb. 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had told the company it should have registered the product as a security and is considering taking action against the platform. On the same day, New York's chief financial regulator said in a consumer alert that it had ordered Paxos to stop creating the token.

  • Brothers who crashed a wedding reception are convicted of beating the groom to death

    Pair who beat a bridegroom to death in Chino in 2019 were convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

  • Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

    An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections. Maoz, the head of a small ultranationalist faction known for his homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, said he would step down as a deputy minister, but would continue to vote with the coalition in parliament.

  • Amazon jungle: Man survived 31 days by eating worms

    The 30-year-old man got lost while hunting with friends in the Amazon in northern Bolivia.

  • UN slams deployment f South Sudan troops in disputed region

    The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the deployment of South Sudanese troops in an area of the disputed region of Abyei, which both Sudan and South Sudan claim. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the contested region warned that the deployment of troops in the southern part of Abyei would create “untold suffering and humanitarian concerns” for civilians in the area.

  • Lilly to cut U.S. insulin prices by 70% from fourth quarter

    The move comes amid criticism of healthcare companies by U.S. lawmakers over rising costs of insulin, with President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act including a $35 cap on insulin for those enrolled in Medicare health insurance plans. "While we could wait for Congress to act or the healthcare system in general to apply that standard, we're just applying it ourselves," Chief Executive Dave Ricks told CNN in an interview. The drugmaker will also lower the price of its non-branded insulin injection Lispro to $25 a vial and expand its Insulin Value Program, under which the $35 cap will apply to about 85% of U.S. pharmacies.