Iran's proxies weigh up their response to Qassim Soleimani killing as Iran vows 'dark day' of revenge

Iran has warned the United States to prepare for a “dark day” of revenge for the killing of General Qassim Soleimani - but it remains unclear how and when the regime will retaliate.
Experts say one thing is likely, which is that any response to the US airstrike will be carried out by Iran’s large network of proxies in the Middle East, rather than its own soldiers or spies.
This is because the Iranian regime is reluctant to trigger direct confrontation with the US, even though the assassination of Soleimani marks the biggest escalation between the two countries in decades.
Here we look at where Iran-sympathising militias, political parties and insurgents have footholds in the Middle East, and how they might respond to Iran’s vow of revenge.
Why does Iran have proxies?
Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, when the monarchy was replaced with a theocracy, Iran has sought to export its values to surrounding countries in the Middle East.
The regime relies on so-called proxies, groups that advance Iranian interests in a given region but are not Iranian state apparatus.
Soleimani himself played a key role in building up these proxies as a means of undermining the United States’ presence in the region, with particular success following the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Tehran also views the proxies as a deterrent against would-be aggressors, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The Tower, a pro-Israel magazine based in Washington, has described Tehran as perfecting “the art of gradually conquering a country without replacing its flag” in its use of proxies.
The most influential proxies are based in Lebanon and Iraq, but other groups have sprung up in Syria, Yemen and Gaza.
Lebanon
Hizbollah, a Shia Islamist political party with a military wing, is perhaps Iran’s most powerful proxy.
Shortly after the news broke of Soleimani’s death, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hizbollah, called on “resistance fighters” around the world to avenge him.
“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Nasrallah told his supporters.
What is less clear is whether Hizbollah itself would take part in attacks on US soldiers or points of commercial interest, such as shipping routes.
However, officials in neighbouring Israel say they have already taken precautionary measures against a Hizbollah strike that would be carried out on Iran’s behalf.
“For a long time, Hizbollah was the main Iranian proxy group and clearly the most long-standing,” explained Dr Steven Hurst, an Iran expert at Manchester Metropolitan University.
“Up until the Iraq war, there was not really anyone else of much significance," he added.
Dr Hurst also pointed out that Hizbollah is “a power in its own right,” that acts largely independently of Tehran, though it shares many of the regime’s values and goals.
Hizbollah has also stressed that only American soldiers - and not Western tourists or other civilians - should be targeted in retaliation for Soleimani’s death, which offers some insight into the type of response they may support.
Iraq and Syria
The Iranian regime wields enormous influence in Iraq, and Soleimani himself has cultivated a number of proxy militias since the US invasion in 2003.
Two significant pro-Iran groups operating in Iraq are Kataib Hizbollah and the Badr Organisation.
A third group, the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq militia, was designated by the US as an Iranian proxy and terrorist organisation last week, with sanctions applied.
Kataib Hizbollah made headlines in Western media shortly before Soleimani’s death, as its members attacked the American embassy in Baghdad in protest at another US airstrike in December.
Representatives of the Badr Organisation have threatened to expel US forces from Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani’s death.
But Dr Hurst said that Iraq-based Iranian proxies were overall less formidable than Hizbollah.
“While there are more Iraqi militias, they are competitive with each other and do not have the same clout as Hizbollah, which clearly has reach beyond Lebanon,” he said.
Various pro-Iran factions operate in Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad, the country’s embattled president.
Among those groups are Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, established in 2006, the Baqir Brigade and Quwat al-Ridha.
Gaza and Yemen
Hamas and the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad are broadly aligned with Iran’s strategic goals in Israel, such as creating an Islamic Palestinian state in the West Bank.
Meanwhile, in Yemen, the Houthi Rebels have played their own role in Iran's proxy war with Saudi Arabia.
However, these groups are both geographically and ideologically more distant from Tehran, compared to the Iraqi militias.
As for when Iran's revenge may occur, Dr Hurst was circumspect: “Historically, Iran doesn’t tend to engage in rash acts and can be very cautious and thoughtful.”
He added that, unlike Mr Trump’s cavalier approach to military action, the decision-making processes in the Islamic Republic are “slow and cumbersome,”
“I think they will respond at some point, but I would share the view that they are not in a rush.”
Additional reporting: Iona McGarvey