Iran's proxies weigh up their response to Qassim Soleimani killing as Iran vows 'dark day' of revenge

Iran's proxy groups, such as insurgents in Lebanon and Iraq, have vowed revenge following the US assassination of Qassim Soleimani

Iran has warned the United States to prepare for a “dark day” of revenge for the killing of General Qassim Soleimani - but it remains unclear how and when the regime will retaliate.

Experts say one thing is likely, which is that any response to the US airstrike will be carried out by Iran’s large network of proxies in the Middle East, rather than its own soldiers or spies.

This is because the Iranian regime is reluctant to trigger direct confrontation with the US, even though the assassination of Soleimani marks the biggest escalation between the two countries in decades.

Here we look at where Iran-sympathising militias, political parties and insurgents have footholds in the Middle East, and how they might respond to Iran’s vow of revenge.

Why does Iran have proxies?

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, when the monarchy was replaced with a theocracy, Iran has sought to export its values to surrounding countries in the Middle East.

The regime relies on so-called proxies, groups that advance Iranian interests in a given region but are not Iranian state apparatus.

Soleimani himself played a key role in building up these proxies as a means of undermining the United States’ presence in the region, with particular success following the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Tehran also views the proxies as a deterrent against would-be aggressors, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Tower, a pro-Israel magazine based in Washington, has described Tehran as perfecting “the art of gradually conquering a country without replacing its flag” in its use of proxies.

The most influential proxies are based in Lebanon and Iraq, but other groups have sprung up in Syria, Yemen and Gaza.

Lebanon

Hizbollah, a Shia Islamist political party with a military wing, is perhaps Iran’s most powerful proxy.

Shortly after the news broke of Soleimani’s death, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hizbollah, called on “resistance fighters” around the world to avenge him.

“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Nasrallah told his supporters.

What is less clear is whether Hizbollah itself would take part in attacks on US soldiers or points of commercial interest, such as shipping routes.

