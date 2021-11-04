Iran's Raisi vows no retreat in nuclear talks with major powers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parisa Hafezi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Iran will not back down "in any way" in defending its interests, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, a day after all sides announced the resumption https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-nuclear-talks-with-world-powers-resume-nov-29-2021-11-03 of nuclear talks between Tehran and major powers on Nov 29.

Washington said it hoped the talks would see Iran willing to negotiate in good faith on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, while Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said the talks would cover the removal of "unlawful and inhumane sanctions".

The negotiations that started in April have been on hold since the election of hardline cleric Raisi in June.

Raisi, under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, said Iran seeks the "lifting of all U.S. sanctions and neutralisation of sanctions", sounding an uncompromising tone ahead of the Vienna discussions.

"The negotiations we are considering are result-oriented ones. We will not leave the negotiating table ... but we will not retreat from the interests of our nation in any way," Iranian state TV quoted Raisi as saying.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of U.S., U.N. and European Union sanctions.

But former U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors that have crippled its economy, prompting Tehran to breach limits set by the pact on its nuclear work.

In spite of six round of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington still disagree on which steps need to be taken and when, with key issues being what nuclear limits Tehran will accept and what sanctions Washington will remove.

Separately, the chief commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Salami, said U.S. pressure on Iran had failed.

"The Americans have used all means, policies and strategies to surrender the Iranian nation ... but the Islamic Republic has become stronger," Salami said in a televised speech to mark the siege of the U.S. embassy in Tehran after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

There have been no U.S.-Iranian diplomatic relations since the takeover of the embassy by radical students, who also took hostage 52 Americans for 444 days.

Live state television footage showed crowds across Iran attending state-organised rallies, chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel". Some burned U.S. and Israeli flags.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Bulls Get Nervy With Iran

    US Oil dropped below $80 a barrel on Thursday, as crude oil prices dipped after Iran and world powers agreed to resume nuclear talks this month

  • Kellogg warns of earnings hit as workers' strike drags on

    About 1,400 of Kellogg's cereal plant employees have been on strike since early October, demanding revised contracts. Kellogg said on Wednesday its cereal plant workers union had rejected a revised offer, which the U.S. packaged foods maker called its "last best final offer," prolonging the months-long negotiations over a new contract. Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane said in the earnings statement on Thursday the company was working well in an "extremely difficult operating environment, marked by economy-wide bottlenecks and shortages and high cost inflation," but warned of more challenges in the coming months.

  • U.K.’s Metro Bank Draws Takeover Interest From Carlyle

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCarlyle Group Inc. has approached British lender Metro Bank Plc about a possible takeover.Metro Bank has engaged with the U.S. private equity

  • It has been 20 years since a Black man represented California in Congress

    There has been a deep absence in Congress: The last Black man to represent California was Rep. Julian Carey Dixon, who died in 2000.

  • Pentagon sharply raises estimate of China's nuclear expansion

    China is rapidly accelerating the expansion of its nuclear stockpile and is likely seeking to quadruple its number of nuclear warheads by 2030, according to the Pentagon's annual report to Congress on China's military power.Why it matters: U.S. officials and experts have raised alarms at reports of China's nuclear expansion and testing of advanced weapons capabilities, including a hypersonic missile this summer, as tensions with Washington have reached new highs.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy

    Last year, authorities canceled the event due to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic but on Thursday, state TV said that 800 cities across Iran staged demonstrations. Protesters hoisted an effigy of President Joe Biden wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Star of David, drops of red paint dripping from its mouth. It wasn't clear whether the demonstrators were trying to make a point or were simply recycling old props from their 2019 parade, but the figure's mop of orange hair resembled that of the effigy of former President Donald Trump used at the rally two years ago.

  • U.S. increases pressure on Iran ahead of new nuclear talks

    The Biden administration is slowly ratcheting up its diplomatic pressure on Iran ahead of a potential resumption of the nuclear talks.Why it matters: After months of contemplating how to respond to Iran's foot-dragging, with talks now frozen since June, the Biden administration in recent days started taking steps that some of its European allies, Israel and the Gulf states were waiting for.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving

  • Republicans Filibuster Voting Rights Legislation For The Fourth Time

    The GOP’s continuing blockade may now result in talks to change the Senate rule.

  • CNH Industrial cautious on FY amid supply chain constraints after strong Q3

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian American vehicle maker CNH Industrial sounded a cautious note on its 2021 outlook due to supply chain issues, after its operating profit almost doubled in the third quarter supported by a strong performance of its agriculture business. Chief Executive Scott Wine said the group was able to overcome an "increasingly challenging supply chain situation" in the third quarter, but added that "acute supplier issues" would constrain CNH's results in the fourth quarter. Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial reversed earlier gains after results and were down 2.2% by 1230 GMT.

  • Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

    As negotiators plot out how to fuel the world while also reducing carbon emissions at climate talks in Scotland, nuclear power is a central sticking point. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and radioactive leftovers that remain deadly for thousands of years.

  • Why Tilray Led Canadian Cannabis Stocks Higher Today

    Canadian cannabis stocks surged on Wednesday, the day election results were announced in the United States. Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) all jumped between 5% and 8.5% early in Wednesday's session as investors saw new results from U.S. voter referendums on marijuana legalization. Tilray was up 4.5%.

  • N.Korea can produce more uranium than current rate, report says

    North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons through its existing Pyongsan mill, and satellite imagery of tailings piles suggests the country can produce far more nuclear fuel than it is, a new academic study concludes. Despite a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests since 2017, North Korea has said it is continuing to build its arsenal, and this year it appeared to have restarted https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-appears-have-restarted-nuclear-reactor-iaea-says-2021-08-29 a reactor that is widely believed to have produced weapons-grade plutonium. According to research published last month in the journal Science & Global Security by researchers at Stanford University and an Arizona-based mining consulting company, North Korea may be able to increase production, and has no need for other uranium mills.

  • Democrats Vow To Speed Legislative Agenda After Losses In Virginia And New Jersey

    "It’s time for us to go to work,” said Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate.

  • Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker

    Vietnam was seeking more information Thursday about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship's crew members. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. The episode was the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

  • Deere warns employees not to expect more concessions; strike continues

    Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises.

  • Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

    Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, at gunpoint. Iran celebrated its capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

  • Republican Winsome Sears Unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’

    Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night

  • Ted Cruz Gets Fact-Checked To His Face On Fox News Over 'Domestic Terrorist' Lie

    The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.

  • ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

    The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v