Iran's Rouhani says security in the Gulf is highly important to Iran

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Security in the Gulf is of high importance to Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, hours after two tankers in the Gulf of Oman were evacuated following suspected attacks.

"Security is of high importance to Iran in the sensitive region of the Persian Gulf, in the Middle East, in Asia and in the whole world. We have always tried to secure peace and stability in the region," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)