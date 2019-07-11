Dario Leone

Not a good look.

This Is Iran's Sad Attempt at Reverse-Engineering an Old F-5F Fighter

Rouhani called on the Iranian military to strengthen their readiness in the face of enemy threats in a speech during Tuesday’s defense show.

Iran says its new Kowsar fighter jet has flown. President Hassan Rouhani was on scene to see the jet – which is a carbon copy of the American F-5F – undergoing flight trials.

Test flights of the Kowsar, took place on Aug. 21, 2018 on the eve of the National Day of the Defense Industry, according to semi-official Mehr News Agency. It was unclear whether the jet’s first public display flight has yet taken place.

The Kowsar can be used for “short aerial support missions” and is equipped with systems that “promote precision targeting,” according to state media.

“When we say we are ready for defense, it means that we seek the establishment of sustainable peace,” Rouhani said.

