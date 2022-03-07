Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ali Shamkhani
    Iranian admiral

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday negotiators are evaluating new components that have affected talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers.

Shamkhani said on Twitter Iran was adapting initiatives to accelerate an agreement.

Talks to revive the pact have been mired in uncertainty following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Moscow raised the potential stumbling block on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a nuclear deal with Iran.

The 2015 accord eased sanctions on Iran in return for limiting its enrichment of uranium, making it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons.

The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Georgy)

Recommended Stories

  • China's trade rose in Jan-Feb, before Russia invaded Ukraine

    China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. Exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier to $544.7 billion in a sign global demand was recovering before President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion, customs data showed Monday. Imports advanced 15.5% to $428.7 billion despite a Chinese economic slowdown that the war threatens to worsen.

  • Barr says no evidence that Trump was 'legally responsible' for Jan. 6 attack

    Former Attorney General William Barr said that although former President Trump bears some moral responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he has not seen evidence that his ex-boss was "legally responsible" for the riot."I haven't seen anything to say he was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement," Barr told NBC's Lester Holt in an interview that aired Sunday night. "I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that...

  • Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

    Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. Moscow threw the potential spanner in the works on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said that the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

  • The Politics of Texas: A look at the Republican runoff for Texas AG

    Steven Dial takes a closer look at the Republican runoff for Texas attorney general.

  • Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices soared more than 9% on Monday, touching their highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. Brent crude futures jumped $12.61, or 10.6%, to $130.72 a barrel by 0449 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $10.41, or 9%, to $126.09. The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

  • 2 massive wildfires burn thousands of acres, force evacuations in Florida Panhandle

    Florida firefighters are battling 2 massive wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations in an area of the Florida Panhandle.

  • New Zealand will rush through new law to sanction Russia

    New Zealand's government said Monday it plans to rush through a new law that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Unlike many countries that have already introduced sanctions, New Zealand's existing laws don't allow it to apply meaningful measures unless they're part of a broader United Nations effort. Because Russia has U.N. Security Council veto power, that has left New Zealand hamstrung.

  • Ukraine envoy to U.S. calls Russia 'terrorist state,' urges tougher sanctions

    Ukraine's envoy to the U.S. called on President Biden's administration to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and to step up arms supplies to Kyiv. Ambassador Oksana Markarova said Russia should be treated "as a terrorist state."

  • "Military censorship": Police in Russia detain over 4,300 more anti-war protesters

    Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • WATCH: Brian Robinson runs 40-yard dash at NFL combine

    Brian Robinson Jr. runs an impressive 40-yard dash!

  • Airbnb emerges as tool for direct donations to Ukrainians

    It's not quite what Airbnb was designed for, but a significant number of people are using the housing rental site as a way to quickly get money in the hands of Ukranian families.How it works: People are booking listings in Ukraine, then letting their hosts know that it was a donation, not a rental. Because Airbnb is waiving fees, all the money can go directly to people in Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The approach lacks some

  • Hundreds protest in Buenos Aires in support of Ukraine

    Hundreds of people, most of them members of the Ukrainian community in Argentina, protest in Buenos Aires to demand an end to the war in Ukraine and to condemn Russia's invasion of the country.

  • Ukraine conflict: Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

    Consumers are feeling the impact of higher energy costs as fuel prices and household bills jump.

  • Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab described talk of the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine as brinkmanship and rejected President Putin's statement that likened Western sanctions to a declaration of war. A week ago Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

  • Giroud sinks Napoli to fire Milan top

    Olivier Giroud struck a huge blow for AC Milan in the Serie A title race with the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win at Napoli which fired his team top of the pile.

  • Lewandowski's Bayern contract doubts take focus off Champions League

    Bayern Munich might do better to focus on their midweek last-16 Champions League clash, but with Robert Lewandowski agitating for a new contract, transfer speculation around the Poland striker's future is clouding the issue.

  • Ukrainian groups in LA join forces to create centralized headquarters

    Two Ukrainian organizations in Los Angeles have chosen to combine their efforts to best help their countrymen and women back home.

  • Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped

    Oil prices soared and shares sank in frantic trading on Monday as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets. The euro extended its slide, hitting parity against the safe-haven Swiss franc, and commodities of all stripes were on the rise as the Russian-Ukraine conflict showed no sign of cooling. Russia calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation", saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

  • Denmark to boost defence spending and phase out Russian gas

    Denmark will significantly increase its defence budget and aim to become independent of Russian natural gas in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday. The Nordic country will increase its defence spending gradually to reach 2% of GDP by 2033, equivalent to an increase in annual defence spending of around 18 billion Danish crowns ($2.65 billion) under an agreement between the main parliamentary parties.

  • Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk Flights Has Moved On To Russian Oligarch Yachts

    Many of the yachts are quickly heading to remote ports where they may be out of the reach of sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.