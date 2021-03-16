Iran's Supreme Leader authorised cyber operation to harm Trump in 2020 vote, says US intelligence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US intelligence agencies conclude Tehran attempted to undermine the US election in a bid to undercut Donald Trump - Getty
US intelligence agencies conclude Tehran attempted to undermine the US election in a bid to undercut Donald Trump - Getty

Iran's Supreme Leader personally authorised a cyber campaign that aimed to prevent Donald Trump winning re-election in 2020, according to a new US intelligence report.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" out of fears that Mr Trump's administration would continue with its policy of sanctions and 'maximum pressure' against Tehran.

The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) - the first US government report on the matter since November’s vote.

The ODNI concluded that Iranian regime was driven by fears that the Trump administration posed an “acute threat” to its survival.

It said that Iranian operatives created and amplified social media content criticising Mr Trump, spreading at least 1,000 pieces of unique content.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is accused of authorising the cyber ops - Shutterstock
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is accused of authorising the cyber ops - Shutterstock

It found, however, that the Islamic Republic - which has stepped up its cyber abilities drastically over the past decade - made no effort to instead promote Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The effort was approved by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and involved Iran’s military and intelligence agencies, which used both overt and covert messaging and conducted cyber operations, the report said.

This involved targeting the US’s “perceived vulnerabilities”, including civil unrest over police killings, its Covid-19 response and the economy.

It was previously claimed by John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, that Iran had managed to obtain US voter registration data, which it used to send threatening, faked emails to voters.

The report found no evidence that any votes were changed by technical means, rejecting false claims of elaborate conspiracies spread by former President Trump and his allies.

US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters with information by Cuba, Venezuela, and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbollah, but penetration of some local government systems had no impact on the results.

Donald Trump supporter protesting in the days after the November 3 election - AFP
Donald Trump supporter protesting in the days after the November 3 election - AFP

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin authorised his own operation with the aim of smearing Mr Biden, his family, and the Democratic Party.

Moscow’s efforts became clear as the campaign got underway. A key element of Russia's attacks on Mr Biden centered on false allegations that while vice president he sought to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired so that he would not investigate his son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, when his father was VP.

Tuesday's report confirms that effort and said Moscow used proxies linked to its intelligence services to push misleading or unsubstantiated narratives about the now-president with US media outlets and "prominent" American officials, including operatives close to Mr Trump.

The report says that US intelligence agencies assess that Mr Putin had purview over Russian influence operations, including the activities of Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Russian intelligence who was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in September.

Tehran and Moscow have previously denied any involvement in attempting to influence US elections.

Intelligence experts also found that China, which was previously thought to be expanding its US influence efforts, ultimately did not deploy operations to affect the outcome of the election.

"China, which sought stability in its relationship with the United States, did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk getting caught meddling, and assessed its traditional influence tools – primarily targeted economic measures and lobbying – would be sufficient to meet its goal of shaping US China policy regardless of the winner," the report concluded.

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch and American scientists unlock mystery of what makes the hummingbird hum

    Scientists have developed an acoustic model that solves one of nature's mysteries, how the hummingbird makes its hum. Research by Eindhoven University of Technology spin-off company Sorama and Stanford University’s professor David Lentink used 12 high-speed cameras, six pressure plates and 2,176 microphones to measure how the wings of six Anna’s hummingbirds created their soporific sound. Previously, scientists were unsure whether it was the sound of the air through the birds' feathers, vortices in the air flow or air pressure changes that generated the noise. The paper, published on Tuesday in the journal eLife, explains that the hovering birds make their pleasant hum from the pressure difference between the top and underside of the wings, primarily via upward lifting pressure. The birds beat their wings on average 40 times a second, and the team found that hummingbirds' wings create lift both on the up and down stroke of their wings, which follows an unusual U-shape. Most birds' wings only create lift on the down stroke. “This is the reason why birds and insects make different sounds,” said Prof Lentink. “Mosquitoes whine, bees buzz, hummingbirds hum, and larger birds ‘whoosh’. Most birds are relatively quiet because they generate most of the lift only once during the wingbeat at the downstroke. Hummingbirds and insects are noisier because they do so twice per wingbeat.” Using the measurements, the researchers created a 3D acoustic model of bird and insect wings to show how animals generate sound and predict the kind of volume and timbre each flap will make. Rick Scholte, chief executive of the acoustic consultancy Sorama, said these insights will be applied to help make household and transportation devices less noisy, and also to make their buzzing actively pleasant. “We produced a model that explained how the sound was being produced, connecting the maths with the back-calculated 3D pressure fields to explain how the hummingbird creates its typical hum,” he said. “These insights can be literally translated to understanding how a ventilator or a drone propellor makes sound. They still need to move air, so there is no way they can make no sound. "What we can do is really observe nature and sounds we like: the sound of the sea crashing or leaves whistling. Since most people like hummingbirds and find them soothing, we can take this model and use it to improve the sound design of products around us, like a ventilator or drone.”

  • Eight million Americans are paying off student loans towards canceling their debt. Only 32 have qualified

    Congressional Democrats have urged Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in debt as report highlights ‘abysmal’ record of government relief efforts

  • U.S. says Putin authorized operations to denigrate Biden and boost Trump

    The intelligence community found Russia and Iran used misinformation to undermine public confidence in the 2020 elections.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Patent system often stifles the innovation it was designed to encourage

    Attorneys for Apple heading to court during the so-called smartphone patent wars. AP Photo/Jeff ChiuOver his career Thomas Edison garnered more U.S. patents than anyone in his time. Edison profited from his patents, but he was also exposed to the dark side of the patent system. He had to contend with lawsuits by other patentees who sought – and sometimes won – a piece of his success. While the patent system is designed to spur innovation like Edison’s, it also hampers it. Easy copying and imitation discourage innovation, because why make the effort if someone else will profit from it? The patent system works by enabling inventors to block unauthorized use of patented technology. Most technologies are developed by many inventors over many years, a process called “cumulative” innovation. Too often, however, early inventors get a patent on a small and perhaps insignificant piece of the technological puzzle, yet their patent covers the entire puzzle. Inventors who solve subsequent parts of the puzzle may need to pay royalties to the patentee, even if their contributions are larger. As legal experts who focus on technology law and policy, we suggest that the problem boils down to two issues: too many patents and too little accurate information about them. Too many patents The U.S. is awash in patents. Over 350,000 U.S. patents were granted in 2019, four times the per capita rate in 1980. From the perspective of research managers at big firms, patents are cheap and easy to get. For example, in the early 2000s Bill Gates decided that Microsoft was patent-poor, and within a few years the company increased annual patent applications by 50%. Patents are easy to get because the standards of patentability are low and because the burden is on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to prove an invention is not patentable. Patent examination is slow. It often takes three years or more. Despite increased staffing, the backlog of patent applications has continued to grow, and examiners spend on average only 20 hours reviewing each application. The patent examiner is required to read and understand the invention in an application, determine whether the invention meets the claims of the application, search existing technology to see if the invention already exists and write a response to the application. Helter-skelter examination causes errors – many patents are too broad, or they cover obvious inventions. To draw attention to problems caused by the flood of low-quality patents, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban endowed a chair at the Electronic Frontier Foundation dedicated to elimination of “stupid patents.” Innovative firms that succeed in assembling many pieces of a technology puzzle into a finished product must consult with a patent lawyer to learn whether their new technology is covered by one or more patents owned by others. Ideally an innovator will get permission to use patented technology, usually for a fee, or redesign its technology to steer clear of relevant patents. In practice this patent “clearance” process is difficult, costly and sometimes impossible. For technologies like smartphones, a patent attorney likely would need to review hundreds of patents, including many patents that are not granted until long after the new product is launched. Failure to license relevant patents creates a risk of litigation and the threat the new technology could be forced out of the marketplace. Apple secured a patent on slide-to-unlock despite earlier work that set the stage for the feature. Angelo Su/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND As a result, smartphone patent litigation is far too common. Apple – a smartphone pioneer – has participated in scores of lawsuits around the globe as both a defendant and plaintiff. As a plaintiff, Apple sometimes uses its patents opportunistically to hinder innovation by its rivals. For example, Apple sued Samsung using a patent that claimed the slide-to-unlock feature on a phone as Apple’s invention. Despite strong evidence that inventors before Apple had already accomplished the key steps to implement this feature, Apple convinced the courts that their version of this feature was patentable, and after seven years Samsung agreed to pay license fees to Apple to settle the case. Economic research suggests that these litigation costs and license fees burden innovative firms to such a degree that on balance the patent system discourages innovation. In other words, innovative firms gain a benefit from their patents on their new technology, but that benefit is more than offset by the many patents owned by others that might be asserted against the new technology. Too little information When an inventor gets a patent, she is supposed to reveal the secret sauce behind the invention in the patent, a public document. This allows scientists and engineers to learn about the invention and use that information to improve the technology. Or at least, that’s the theory. In practice, many inventors make shoddy disclosures. Experiments reported in patents are sometimes fictional and often rely on dubious methodology. For instance, patent law permits an inventor to disclose the fictional finding that a drug treats cancer as evidence that she deserves a patent on that drug. Inventors applying for patents are allowed to include predicted experimental results. The intent is to allow for earlier disclosure and to help smaller companies secure funding. But when evidence in patents is wrong, other innovators can be misled. Further, if other innovators want to figure out if the patented drug really treats cancer – or any other disease – they need a license from the patentee. Edison was the victim of a broad light bulb patent that covered one of his subsequent inventions. Edison Electric Light Company Sometimes key pieces of evidence are missing entirely from patents. This happens when a patent covers aspects of a technology that the patentee didn’t actually invent. Imagine discovering that paper is a mediocre incandescent conductor in light bulbs and using that discovery to get a patent covering thousands of other conductors, including ones that, unbeknownst to you, work much better. Later innovators might want to figure out whether other substances are better conductors than paper, but they can’t even start experiments without a license. This happened to Edison. He was sued for patent infringement after discovering a far better conductor than that discovered by the patentee – but because the patent was written broadly, it nevertheless covered Edison’s invention. There is also too little information about the boundaries of patents. When an inventor gets a patent, she is also supposed to provide clear boundary information – what a patent application covers and what it doesn’t – to the public about her patent rights. The patent system fails to ensure this, however. The boundary information in patent applications is hidden for 18 months until the application is published, and even longer if the boundaries change later during examination. Once the patent is granted, lawyers, judges and the public often have difficulty reaching agreement on the meaning of boundary language that may be intentionally vague or ambiguous. How to fix the system Inventors who come up with new chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, tend to benefit from the patent system. Unfortunately, the system appears to impose a net cost on most other technologies, especially in high-tech industries. Opportunistic patent owners, often called patent trolls, surprise inventors with patent claims about inventions that are minor or distantly related to the technology that is the target of the suit. Economics research shows such trolling activity slows innovation. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The patent system can be improved to deliver a net gain to all inventors even without being drastically reworked. A good start would be to rigorously enforce existing standards about information disclosure. Courts should push inventors to clearly describe and explain their inventions. The flood of patents on minor technical advances could be ended if patent fees were increased and if the nonobviousness standard, which screens out minor advances, was made stronger. Reducing the number of patents and increasing the amount of information about each patent would go a long way toward making the patent system work the way it was intended.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael J. Meurer, Boston University and Janet Freilich, Fordham University. Read more:An early expression of democracy, the US patent system is out of step with today’s citizensThe iconic American inventor is still a white male – and that’s an obstacle to race and gender inclusion Michael J. Meurer receives funding from the Technology and Policy Research Initiative at BU Law. The current funders are Google.org Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Charles Koch Foundation Schmidt Futures https://sites.bu.edu/tpri/about/funders/ Janet Freilich does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Elton John rips Vatican for refusing to bless same-sex unions

    He resurfaced reports that the Vatican's investment money went into the production of Rocketman, a biopic based on John, who is openly gay.

  • What Kind Of Advice Could A Disgraced Slenderman Possibly Offer Joe Biden?

    Over the weekend, Jared Kushner resurfaced to write an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled “Opportunity Beckons in the Mideast.” In parts, he sounds as though he thinks his single term as an adviser for his father-in-law qualifies him to advise others on foreign policy. At one point, he even deigned to call the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a “real-estate dispute.” And yet somehow, this isn’t the most arrogant thing he said. That came later when he told the Biden administration that if they are “smart,” they will listen to him. But let’s back up: This “advice” came after President Joe Biden offered to work with Europe and rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal. In short, it is an agreement reached during the Obama administration in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China, plus Germany — to lift sanctions in exchange for significant restrictions to Iran’s nuclear program. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal. Within the year, Iran began ignoring restrictions; however, last month Biden said the U.S. will return to the JCPOA provided that Iran resumes compliance with the agreed-upon terms. In his advice column, Kushner praised (yes, praised) the Biden administration’s decision as a “smart diplomatic move.” However, naturally, the former first son-in-law believes that Biden was empowered to make this decision thanks to the groundwork laid by the Trump administration. If that seems confusing, it’s because it is. Basically, according to Kushner, Biden could never have had the opportunity to rejoin the agreement had Trump not pulled out of it? We’ll just leave that there. “Mr. Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Kushner wrote. “This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand.” Kushner’s statements continued to grow bolder as he claimed that “we are witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict.” “One of the reasons the Arab-Israeli conflict persisted for so long was the myth that it could be solved only after Israel and the Palestinians resolved their differences,” he continued. “That was never true. The Abraham Accords exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real-estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians that need not hold up Israel’s relations with the broader Arab world.” A reminder, for no reason at all, that in 2019, Jared Kushner said that in order to bring peace to the Middle East, people must simply stop “doing terrorism.” “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability,” Kushner wrote. “It is time to begin a new chapter of partnership, prosperity, and peace.” Take it all with a pinch — handful — of salt, though. After all, this is coming from the person who, last spring, told famed journalist Bob Woodward in an interview that “the most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots.” Just a reminder. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyWhat's In Biden's Stimulus Package Besides Checks?Stacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A Republican

  • Children as young as 11 decapitated in Mozambique by jihadists

    Children as young as 11 are being beheaded by a shadowy extremist group in Mozambique which professes to have ties to Islamic State. One 28-year-old mother said that the militants beheaded her 12-year-old son near where she was hiding with her three other children. “That night our village was attacked and houses were burned. When it all started, I was at home with my four children,” she told humanitarians at Save the Children. “We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too.” Such horrors have become commonplace in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province over the last year.

  • Indonesia orders 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations

    Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorised one of the world's first private vaccination programmes last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Honesti Basyir, CEO of Bio Farma, told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that it had ordered 15 million doses from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and 5.2 million from Moderna.

  • “There Are 250 Vocals in 'Dynamite’”: How BTS’s Hit Song Was Written in Record Time

    Last year, BTS’s first all-English song broke streaming records and earned the band their first Grammy nomination. GQ speaks to one half of the British songwriting duo behind the song to find out exactly how they did it.

  • 'No remorse': Man accused in Capitol officer beating, who allegedly buried badge in backyard, ordered to jail

    "His conduct on Jan. 6, to put it bluntly, was lawless. This is clear and convincing evidence that the government as established here," the judge said

  • Mozambique insurgency: Children beheaded, aid agency reports

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

  • Ousted lawmakers, rights groups urge Total to suspend Myanmar payments

    Myanmar's parallel civilian government and rights groups on Tuesday called on Total and other oil firms operating in the country to suspend payments to the military-controlled state following last month's coup. The calls come a day after Total said it was worried about the situation in Myanmar, where scores have been killed in demonstrations against the Feb. 1 coup, while also stressing the importance of its gas projects in the energy-starved country. "The coup has left international oil companies with operations in Myanmar with no option other than to suspend their relationships with the military junta," the parallel civilian government said in a letter addressed to Total and posted on its official Facebook page.

  • US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election

    Russia and Iran sought to influence the outcome of last November's presidential election, but U.S. intelligence officials found no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process, according to a government report affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence amounts to the most detailed description of the broad array of foreign threats to the 2020 election, including Russian influence operations that officials say were authorized by President Vladimir Putin and efforts by Iran to undermine confidence in the vote and harm Donald Trump's re-election prospects. In the end, officials said: “We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections by altering any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation, or reporting results.”

  • Women’s History Month: Hailie Deegan’s key? ‘It’s all about the work’

    Hailie Deegan walks us through a typical day as a racecar driver and talks about working hard to make history as a woman in NASCAR.

  • NFT Sneakers That Don't Yet Exist Fetched $3.1M In Just Seven Minutes

    The non-fungible token craze has now extended to sneakers with hundreds of pairs getting sold as digitalized NFT for over $3 million in a span of seven minutes. What Happened: NFTs of the three pairs of sneakers with vibrant colorful doodles were listed for $3,000, $5,000, and $10,000 by design studio Rtfkt and the 18-year old Seattle-artist Fewocious. All in all, tokens representing 608 pairs were minted, which netted the sellers $3.08 million, according to Nifty Gateway, a marketplace for digital art and collectibles. RTFKT said Monday owners of the NFT token sneakers would be able to redeem a physical pair in their size for 48 hours beginning April 10. 1 : FEWO WORLD br> Clarification on FEWO SHOE Physicals Redemption {THREAD} On April 10th All NFT owners will receive an email from us with a redemption link. ALL will be able to redeem a FREE Physical Sneaker for 48Hrs, filling in their size and shipping info. pic.twitter.com/ppJM5xZJnh — RTFKT studios (@RTFKTstudios) March 14, 2021 “We think that emotional bond to physical objects is still important and can increase the attachment,” said Benoit Pagotto, an Rtfkt team member, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why It Matters: Some Fewocious NFT shoes are already trading for double their launch price and with each resale Rtfkt receives a cut, noted the Journal. The resale proceeds increase the appeal of NFTs as it allows creators to earn on their creation ceaselessly. NFTs have been all the rage lately. On Monday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was offered million by Beeple for an NFT song on NFTs. The entrepreneur, in turn, demanded $420 million in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) from the artist. See Also: The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching ,000 In NFT Sale Beeple sold an NFT token version of his “The First 5000 Days” for million last week. Other high-priced artwork that went under the hammer as an NFT token includes Banksy’s “Morons,” which was auctioned for $394,000. Price Action: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 9.58% lower at $54,354.54 at press time while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 7.11% lower at $ 1,751.31. Read Next: Taco Bell's NFT Crypto Tacos Aren't Meant For Eating But People Are Loving Them Anyway See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOnly Doge Accepted Here: Beeple's Offer Of M NFT Not Good Enough For Elon MuskWhy Sos Shares Spiked 23% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EU regulators team up with U.S. and UK on pharmaceutical mergers

    EU antitrust enforcers have teamed up with their U.S. and British counterparts to share expertise on how to examine mergers in the pharmaceutical industry amid concerns such deals could push up prices or hold back innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine supply bottlenecks have spurred regulatory interest in the pharmaceutical industry which has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years. The European Commission said the working group, which was launched on Tuesday, included the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Canadian Competition Bureau, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority and the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • U.S. report says Russia, with Putin's knowledge, meddled in 2020 election

    Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against challenger Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump's allies played into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

  • Axis Capital (AXS), Elpha Secure Join Forces for Cyber Security

    AXIS Capital's (AXS) unit teamed up with cyber security company, Elpha Secure, to protect small businesses from cyber threats.

  • Just How Rich Are Oprah, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...